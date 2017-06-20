Sonoma County’s hotels continue to raise rates, but this year their combined revenue is growing at its slowest pace in seven years.

The county’s average daily room rate in May rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier to $183.72, travel research company STR reported Tuesday. The average occupancy rate for the month increased to 78.6 percent, up from 78.1 percent in May 2016.

However, to date this year, county hotel revenue has increased 6.2 percent to nearly $104 million. That was the smallest increase for the same period since May 2010, almost a year after the last recession officially ended.

County tourism was among the first business sectors to show strong growth after the recession and has enjoyed robust gains for the past seven years. In 2016, hotel revenues totaled $285 million, an increase of 9.5 percent from a year earlier.