Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 16

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County the week of July 16, ranging in price from $105 thousand to $4.3 million.



Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 14945 Mcdonough Heights Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4.3 million on July 19. This four bedroom four bathroom estate featured a chef’s kitchen, expansive terrace, pool, valley views and walls of glass that allow for a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces.



The property was listed by Charlee Schanzer at Pacific Union International, 707-695-5648, pacificunion.com.

Camp Meeker

19 Hampton Rd, $80,000

Cloverdale

118 Brookside Dr, $375,000

305 Rolling Hill Ct, $516,000

310 Homewood Ct, $575,000

Cotati

3 Breen Way, $440,000

144 Chadwick Way, $830,000

Forestville

8152 Grape Ave, $425,000

5931 Van Keppel Rd, $678,000

Guerneville

15842 Wright Dr, $289,000

Healdsburg

2773 Hilltop Rd, $812,500

14945 Mcdonough Heights Rd, $4,300,000

Jenner

22238 Ruoff Rd, $675,000

Kenwood

986 Warm Springs Rd, $1,450,000

Penngrove

5712 Hatchery Ct, $1,150,000

Petaluma

1420 Joan Dr, $521,000

1 Lombardi Ct, $528,391

500 Ely Blvd S, $590,000

736 Rancho Way, $615,000

5565 Bodega Ave, $659,000

12 Wyndham Way, $665,000

1802 Sage Way, $735,000

627 Elm Dr, $880,000

1829 Castle Dr, $1,080,000

Rohnert Park

7971 Beverly Dr, $445,000

875 Bernice Ave, $475,000

335 Alden Ave, $520,000

1505 Mallory Pl, $555,000

Santa Rosa

2221 Tapian Way, $105,000

885 Brigham Ave, $305,000

1873 Shelley Dr, $321,818

2035 Autumn Walk Dr, $327,273

503 Hewett St, $404,000

601 Palomino Dr, $415,000

503 Palomino Dr, $430,000

321 Millbrae Ave, $450,000

734 Yuba Dr, $460,000

2822 Apache St, $460,000

1622 Glenbrook Dr, $470,000

1855 Tonja Way, $480,000

2308 Meyers Dr, $498,500

1945 Seville St, $505,000

2489 Copperfield Dr, $511,000

509 Limelight Pl, $515,000

436 Tanglewood Ct, $515,000

1604 Charlene Pl, $535,000

204 Kittery Pt, $540,000

932 Langeburg St, $550,000

550 Rosedale Ave, $555,000

1870 Burbank Ave, $570,000

1058 Dorrit Ave, $575,000

560 Irwin Ln, $575,000

2635 Cactus Ave, $600,000

5289 San Luis Ave, $630,000

679 Jean Marie Dr, $630,000

1730 Mark West Springs Rd, $640,000

1003 Colorado Blvd, $640,000

666 Hunter Ln, $645,500

5737 Corbett Cir, $662,500

1751 Walnut Creek Dr, $697,000

8903 Oakmont Dr, $705,000

2304 Eastwood Dr, $740,000

4320 Fistor Dr, $750,000

6343 Pine Valley Dr, $760,000

144 Valley Oaks Dr, $830,000

1400 Owl Pt, $890,000

4004 Saddlerock Ct, $912,000

4720 Occidental Rd, $925,000

3529 Leete Ave, $975,000

2803 Canyonside Dr, $1,237,500

3508 Kendell Hill Dr, $1,249,000

3780 Palazzo Ct, $1,249,000

965 Lodi St, $1,364,000

5689 Bravo Toro Ln, $1,550,000

100 Zachary Ln, $1,850,000

Sebastopol

1140 Furlong Rd, $530,000

828 Sexton Rd, $761,000

8681 Mill Station Rd, $800,000

7590 Washington Ave, $855,500

9959 Bodega Hwy, $945,000

4950 Burnside Rd, $1,650,000

Sonoma

1309 Avenida Sebastiani, $560,000

693 Mariano Ct, $715,000

871 Cordilleras Dr, $873,000

625 Barcelona Dr, $878,500

1255 Heaven Hill Rd, $1,530,000

646 Austin Ave, $1,700,000

The Sea Ranch

340 Pines Close, $475,000

Windsor

355 Pollard Way, $518,000

590 Shagbark St, $535,100

103 Fiesta Ct, $553,000

8630 Alden Ln, $651,000

315 Dominic Ct, $765,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter