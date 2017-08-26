Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 16

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County the week of July 16, ranging in price from $105 thousand to $4.3 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 14945 Mcdonough Heights Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4.3 million on July 19. This four bedroom four bathroom estate featured a chef’s kitchen, expansive terrace, pool, valley views and walls of glass that allow for a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces.
The property was listed by Charlee Schanzer at Pacific Union International, 707-695-5648, pacificunion.com.
See what homes are selling for in your town.
Camp Meeker
19 Hampton Rd, $80,000
Cloverdale
118 Brookside Dr, $375,000
305 Rolling Hill Ct, $516,000
310 Homewood Ct, $575,000
Cotati
3 Breen Way, $440,000
144 Chadwick Way, $830,000
Forestville
8152 Grape Ave, $425,000
5931 Van Keppel Rd, $678,000
Guerneville
15842 Wright Dr, $289,000
Healdsburg
2773 Hilltop Rd, $812,500
14945 Mcdonough Heights Rd, $4,300,000
Jenner
22238 Ruoff Rd, $675,000
Kenwood
986 Warm Springs Rd, $1,450,000
Penngrove
5712 Hatchery Ct, $1,150,000
Petaluma
1420 Joan Dr, $521,000
1 Lombardi Ct, $528,391
500 Ely Blvd S, $590,000
736 Rancho Way, $615,000
5565 Bodega Ave, $659,000
12 Wyndham Way, $665,000
1802 Sage Way, $735,000
627 Elm Dr, $880,000
1829 Castle Dr, $1,080,000
Rohnert Park
7971 Beverly Dr, $445,000
875 Bernice Ave, $475,000
335 Alden Ave, $520,000
1505 Mallory Pl, $555,000
Santa Rosa
2221 Tapian Way, $105,000
885 Brigham Ave, $305,000
1873 Shelley Dr, $321,818
2035 Autumn Walk Dr, $327,273
503 Hewett St, $404,000
601 Palomino Dr, $415,000
503 Palomino Dr, $430,000
321 Millbrae Ave, $450,000
734 Yuba Dr, $460,000
2822 Apache St, $460,000
1622 Glenbrook Dr, $470,000
1855 Tonja Way, $480,000
2308 Meyers Dr, $498,500
1945 Seville St, $505,000
2489 Copperfield Dr, $511,000
509 Limelight Pl, $515,000
436 Tanglewood Ct, $515,000
1604 Charlene Pl, $535,000
204 Kittery Pt, $540,000
932 Langeburg St, $550,000
550 Rosedale Ave, $555,000
1870 Burbank Ave, $570,000
1058 Dorrit Ave, $575,000
560 Irwin Ln, $575,000
2635 Cactus Ave, $600,000
5289 San Luis Ave, $630,000
679 Jean Marie Dr, $630,000
1730 Mark West Springs Rd, $640,000
1003 Colorado Blvd, $640,000
666 Hunter Ln, $645,500
5737 Corbett Cir, $662,500
1751 Walnut Creek Dr, $697,000
8903 Oakmont Dr, $705,000
2304 Eastwood Dr, $740,000
4320 Fistor Dr, $750,000
6343 Pine Valley Dr, $760,000
144 Valley Oaks Dr, $830,000
1400 Owl Pt, $890,000
4004 Saddlerock Ct, $912,000
4720 Occidental Rd, $925,000
3529 Leete Ave, $975,000
2803 Canyonside Dr, $1,237,500
3508 Kendell Hill Dr, $1,249,000
3780 Palazzo Ct, $1,249,000
965 Lodi St, $1,364,000
5689 Bravo Toro Ln, $1,550,000
100 Zachary Ln, $1,850,000
Sebastopol
1140 Furlong Rd, $530,000
828 Sexton Rd, $761,000
8681 Mill Station Rd, $800,000
7590 Washington Ave, $855,500
9959 Bodega Hwy, $945,000
4950 Burnside Rd, $1,650,000
Sonoma
1309 Avenida Sebastiani, $560,000
693 Mariano Ct, $715,000
871 Cordilleras Dr, $873,000
625 Barcelona Dr, $878,500
1255 Heaven Hill Rd, $1,530,000
646 Austin Ave, $1,700,000
The Sea Ranch
340 Pines Close, $475,000
Windsor
355 Pollard Way, $518,000
590 Shagbark St, $535,100
103 Fiesta Ct, $553,000
8630 Alden Ln, $651,000
315 Dominic Ct, $765,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter