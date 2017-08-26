s
s
Sections
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of July 16

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | August 26, 2017, 12:27AM

| Updated 18 hours ago.

One hundred and three single-family homes sold in Sonoma County the week of July 16, ranging in price from $105 thousand to $4.3 million.


Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 14945 Mcdonough Heights Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4.3 million on July 19. This four bedroom four bathroom estate featured a chef’s kitchen, expansive terrace, pool, valley views and walls of glass that allow for a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces.


The property was listed by Charlee Schanzer at Pacific Union International, 707-695-5648, pacificunion.com.

See what homes are selling for in your town.

Camp Meeker

19 Hampton Rd, $80,000

Cloverdale

118 Brookside Dr, $375,000

305 Rolling Hill Ct, $516,000

310 Homewood Ct, $575,000

Cotati

3 Breen Way, $440,000

144 Chadwick Way, $830,000

Forestville

8152 Grape Ave, $425,000

5931 Van Keppel Rd, $678,000

Guerneville

15842 Wright Dr, $289,000

Healdsburg

2773 Hilltop Rd, $812,500

14945 Mcdonough Heights Rd, $4,300,000

Jenner

22238 Ruoff Rd, $675,000

Kenwood

986 Warm Springs Rd, $1,450,000

Penngrove

5712 Hatchery Ct, $1,150,000

Petaluma

1420 Joan Dr, $521,000

1 Lombardi Ct, $528,391

500 Ely Blvd S, $590,000

736 Rancho Way, $615,000

5565 Bodega Ave, $659,000

12 Wyndham Way, $665,000

1802 Sage Way, $735,000

627 Elm Dr, $880,000

1829 Castle Dr, $1,080,000

Rohnert Park

7971 Beverly Dr, $445,000

875 Bernice Ave, $475,000

335 Alden Ave, $520,000

1505 Mallory Pl, $555,000

Santa Rosa

2221 Tapian Way, $105,000

885 Brigham Ave, $305,000

1873 Shelley Dr, $321,818

2035 Autumn Walk Dr, $327,273

503 Hewett St, $404,000

601 Palomino Dr, $415,000

503 Palomino Dr, $430,000

321 Millbrae Ave, $450,000

734 Yuba Dr, $460,000

2822 Apache St, $460,000

1622 Glenbrook Dr, $470,000

1855 Tonja Way, $480,000

2308 Meyers Dr, $498,500

1945 Seville St, $505,000

2489 Copperfield Dr, $511,000

509 Limelight Pl, $515,000

436 Tanglewood Ct, $515,000

1604 Charlene Pl, $535,000

204 Kittery Pt, $540,000

932 Langeburg St, $550,000

550 Rosedale Ave, $555,000

1870 Burbank Ave, $570,000

1058 Dorrit Ave, $575,000

560 Irwin Ln, $575,000

2635 Cactus Ave, $600,000

5289 San Luis Ave, $630,000

679 Jean Marie Dr, $630,000

1730 Mark West Springs Rd, $640,000

1003 Colorado Blvd, $640,000

666 Hunter Ln, $645,500

5737 Corbett Cir, $662,500

1751 Walnut Creek Dr, $697,000

8903 Oakmont Dr, $705,000

2304 Eastwood Dr, $740,000

4320 Fistor Dr, $750,000

6343 Pine Valley Dr, $760,000

144 Valley Oaks Dr, $830,000

1400 Owl Pt, $890,000

4004 Saddlerock Ct, $912,000

4720 Occidental Rd, $925,000

3529 Leete Ave, $975,000

2803 Canyonside Dr, $1,237,500

3508 Kendell Hill Dr, $1,249,000

3780 Palazzo Ct, $1,249,000

965 Lodi St, $1,364,000

5689 Bravo Toro Ln, $1,550,000

100 Zachary Ln, $1,850,000

Sebastopol

1140 Furlong Rd, $530,000

828 Sexton Rd, $761,000

8681 Mill Station Rd, $800,000

7590 Washington Ave, $855,500

9959 Bodega Hwy, $945,000

4950 Burnside Rd, $1,650,000

Sonoma

1309 Avenida Sebastiani, $560,000

693 Mariano Ct, $715,000

871 Cordilleras Dr, $873,000

625 Barcelona Dr, $878,500

1255 Heaven Hill Rd, $1,530,000

646 Austin Ave, $1,700,000

The Sea Ranch

340 Pines Close, $475,000

Windsor

355 Pollard Way, $518,000

590 Shagbark St, $535,100

103 Fiesta Ct, $553,000

8630 Alden Ln, $651,000

315 Dominic Ct, $765,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Most Popular Stories
Video shows giant pot bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
Santa Rosa police release surveillance images of would-be robber
Dahlias a dream come true for Petaluma farmers
Car hits pedestrian in Sebastopol, injuring woman
Man arrested in Eureka on murder charge
Most Popular Stories
Decomposing body of USC student found in dorm room
Right-wing gathering in San Francisco fizzles amid crackdown
Dahlias a dream come true for Petaluma farmers
Video shows giant pot bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
Santa Rosa police release surveillance images of would-be robber
Hurricane Harvey lingers in Texas after dealing powerful blow
Car hits pedestrian in Sebastopol, injuring woman
Trump faces bipartisan blowback for pardon of former Arizona sheriff