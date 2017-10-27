Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 17.

One hundred and fifty-five single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 17, ranging in price from $165 thousand to $3.1 million.
Topping our list of homes sold was 600 Grandview Road in Sebastopol which sold for $3.1 million on Sept. 22. This four bedroom four bathroom home featured an open living/dining room, Japanese garden, gourmet kitchen, media room loft, large office with private bath, vineyard, ridge-line views, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Annapolis
35150 Annapolis Rd, $165,000
Bodega Bay
1930 Sea Way, $748,000
21120 Heron Dr, $900,000
20719 Heron Dr, $925,000
760 Gull Dr, $1,495,000
Cazadero
590 E Austin Creek Rd, $448,000
Cloverdale
30 W Brookside Dr, $445,000
306 Rolling Hill Ct, $534,000
Cotati
100 Macklin Dr, $723,000
Forestville
8355 Mirabel Ave, $415,000
10275 Field Ln, $505,000
Guerneville
365 Summit Ave, $368,000
17330 Riverside Dr, $383,000
Healdsburg
322 North St, $540,000
100 Washington Ct, $630,000
Monte Rio
8201 Tyrone Rd, $380,000
Petaluma
50 Upland Dr, $200,000
833 Western Ave, $530,000
521 Jefferson St, $550,000
1728 Sarkesian Dr, $580,000
1537 Sierra Dr, $585,000
2013 Willow Dr, $625,000
103 Lassen Pl, $636,000
14 Wallace Ct, $740,000
332 Sarah Way, $766,000
1809 Rainier Cir, $790,000
1912 Westminster Ln, $825,000
206 Dogwood Ct, $890,000
25 Wambold Ln, $941,000
516 Walnut St, $1,000,000
853 D St, $1,140,000
146 Shelina Vista Ln, $1,500,000
Rohnert Park
393 Bonnie Ave, $456,500
456 Anson Ave, $465,000
6472 Jacaranda St, $567,000
322 Firethorn Dr, $634,000
4404 Hollingsworth Cir, $669,000
Santa Rosa
951 Kingwood St, $180,000
1231 Deturk Ave, $315,636
4127 Rainier Ave, $350,000
416 King St, $350,100
3710 Greencrest Dr, $372,000
1120 Rutledge Ave, $384,000
2224 Arista Ln, $393,000
136 10th St, $430,000
498 Umland Dr, $442,000
689 Powderhorn Ave, $450,000
149 Gio Dr, $460,000
525 Kirkwood Ct, $462,000
2772 Red Tail St, $485,000
1942 Illinois Ave, $515,100
2109 Fairfax Pl, $516,000
2523 Mimosa St, $529,000
2431 Van Patter Dr, $530,000
3496 Spring Creek Dr, $533,000
10 Greengate Ct, $535,000
2436 Pinercrest Dr, $545,000
1383 Velma Ave, $549,000
1960 Barndance Ln, $565,000
2513 Tamarisk Dr, $580,000
3664 Primrose Ave, $600,000
225 W 8th St, $610,000
5725 Desoto Dr, $620,000
1703 La Caida Ct, $696,000
210 Fairway Dr, $700,000
531 Lombard Ave, $712,000
4990 Occidental Rd, $725,000
1710 Olivet Rd, $805,000
3830 Sebastopol Rd, $825,000
2700 Francisco Ave, $880,000
464 Oak Brook Ct, $895,000
4004 Split Rail Ct, $1,900,000
Sebastopol
490 Eleanor Ave, $400,000
310 Sparkes Rd, $540,000
396 Ragle Rd, $640,000
495 Ragle Ct, $710,000
9600 Cherry Ridge Rd, $1,145,000
8417 Peachland Ave, $1,285,000
600 Grandview Rd, $3,100,000
Sonoma
23105 Millerick Rd, $400,000
19250 Hickory St, $555,000
141 Fairview Ln, $575,000
325 Dahlia Dr, $653,000
779 Oak Ln, $1,500,000
2376 Thornsberry Rd, $1,800,000
Valley Ford
1478 Valley Ford Freestone Rd, $895,000
Windsor
649 Shagbark St, $470,000
406 Quince St, $520,000
389 Jane Dr, $590,000
448 Godfrey Dr, $592,000
8215 Hembree Ln, $610,000
1280 Seghesio Way, $615,000
675 Decanter Cir, $629,000
514 Pistachio Pl P1, $635,000
8861 Wisteria Way, $658,500
312 Jessie Ct, $675,000
8806 Cellar Way, $760,000
1579 Reiman Ln, $767,000
7502 13th Hole Dr, $780,000
903 Turnberry Ct, $1,675,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter