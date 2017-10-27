Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Sept. 17.

One hundred and fifty-five single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Sept. 17, ranging in price from $165 thousand to $3.1 million.

Topping our list of homes sold was 600 Grandview Road in Sebastopol which sold for $3.1 million on Sept. 22. This four bedroom four bathroom home featured an open living/dining room, Japanese garden, gourmet kitchen, media room loft, large office with private bath, vineyard, ridge-line views, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Annapolis

35150 Annapolis Rd, $165,000

Bodega Bay

1930 Sea Way, $748,000

21120 Heron Dr, $900,000

20719 Heron Dr, $925,000

760 Gull Dr, $1,495,000

Cazadero

590 E Austin Creek Rd, $448,000

Cloverdale

30 W Brookside Dr, $445,000

306 Rolling Hill Ct, $534,000

Cotati

100 Macklin Dr, $723,000

Forestville

8355 Mirabel Ave, $415,000

10275 Field Ln, $505,000

Guerneville

365 Summit Ave, $368,000

17330 Riverside Dr, $383,000

Healdsburg

322 North St, $540,000

100 Washington Ct, $630,000

Monte Rio

8201 Tyrone Rd, $380,000

Petaluma

50 Upland Dr, $200,000

833 Western Ave, $530,000

521 Jefferson St, $550,000

1728 Sarkesian Dr, $580,000

1537 Sierra Dr, $585,000

2013 Willow Dr, $625,000

103 Lassen Pl, $636,000

14 Wallace Ct, $740,000

332 Sarah Way, $766,000

1809 Rainier Cir, $790,000

1912 Westminster Ln, $825,000

206 Dogwood Ct, $890,000

25 Wambold Ln, $941,000

516 Walnut St, $1,000,000

853 D St, $1,140,000

146 Shelina Vista Ln, $1,500,000

Rohnert Park

393 Bonnie Ave, $456,500

456 Anson Ave, $465,000

6472 Jacaranda St, $567,000

322 Firethorn Dr, $634,000

4404 Hollingsworth Cir, $669,000

Santa Rosa

951 Kingwood St, $180,000

1231 Deturk Ave, $315,636

4127 Rainier Ave, $350,000

416 King St, $350,100

3710 Greencrest Dr, $372,000

1120 Rutledge Ave, $384,000

2224 Arista Ln, $393,000

136 10th St, $430,000

498 Umland Dr, $442,000

689 Powderhorn Ave, $450,000

149 Gio Dr, $460,000

525 Kirkwood Ct, $462,000

2772 Red Tail St, $485,000

1942 Illinois Ave, $515,100

2109 Fairfax Pl, $516,000

2523 Mimosa St, $529,000

2431 Van Patter Dr, $530,000

3496 Spring Creek Dr, $533,000

10 Greengate Ct, $535,000

2436 Pinercrest Dr, $545,000

1383 Velma Ave, $549,000

1960 Barndance Ln, $565,000

2513 Tamarisk Dr, $580,000

3664 Primrose Ave, $600,000

225 W 8th St, $610,000

5725 Desoto Dr, $620,000

1703 La Caida Ct, $696,000

210 Fairway Dr, $700,000

531 Lombard Ave, $712,000

4990 Occidental Rd, $725,000

1710 Olivet Rd, $805,000

3830 Sebastopol Rd, $825,000

2700 Francisco Ave, $880,000

464 Oak Brook Ct, $895,000

4004 Split Rail Ct, $1,900,000

Sebastopol

490 Eleanor Ave, $400,000

310 Sparkes Rd, $540,000

396 Ragle Rd, $640,000

495 Ragle Ct, $710,000

9600 Cherry Ridge Rd, $1,145,000

8417 Peachland Ave, $1,285,000

600 Grandview Rd, $3,100,000

Sonoma

23105 Millerick Rd, $400,000

19250 Hickory St, $555,000

141 Fairview Ln, $575,000

325 Dahlia Dr, $653,000

779 Oak Ln, $1,500,000

2376 Thornsberry Rd, $1,800,000

Valley Ford

1478 Valley Ford Freestone Rd, $895,000

Windsor

649 Shagbark St, $470,000

406 Quince St, $520,000

389 Jane Dr, $590,000

448 Godfrey Dr, $592,000

8215 Hembree Ln, $610,000

1280 Seghesio Way, $615,000

675 Decanter Cir, $629,000

514 Pistachio Pl P1, $635,000

8861 Wisteria Way, $658,500

312 Jessie Ct, $675,000

8806 Cellar Way, $760,000

1579 Reiman Ln, $767,000

7502 13th Hole Dr, $780,000

903 Turnberry Ct, $1,675,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter