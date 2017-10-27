HenHouse Brewing of Santa Rosa has announced it will open a new brewhouse in Petaluma that will specialize in barrel-aged beer.

The expansion represents a return to the company’s roots as it first started out at the now-new location at 1333 N. McDowell Ave., formerly the home of the shuttered Petaluma Hills Brewing. HenHouse used Petaluma Hills equipment when it started selling its beers in 2012.

The HenHouse Palace of Barrels will focus on “wood-aged and fermentation driven beers” that it doesn’t produce at its Santa Rosa plant. The Bellevue Avenue brewery is being upgraded for installation of a canning line and a centrifuge, which produces better clarity in the beerkmaking process.

The new brewery will allow the company to hire more than 15 people and expand its capacity to 12,000 barrels annually. It also will include a tasting room.

