Wildfires, housing, cannabis among top 10 local business stories of 2017

Even before a fateful autumn day, Sonoma County grappled with a shortage of homes and workers as the region’s booming economy continued to expand. Commercial real estate, too, was in high demand amid a rush to buy industrial properties as cannabis businesses prepared for the 2018 start of legal recreational marijuana in California.

But all those developments were overshadowed by what happened Oct. 8 when wildfires swept across Sonoma County and forever changed the region. The destruction wrought by the fires was epic, and both lives and businesses here will face its effects for years to come.

Here are Sonoma County’s top 10 business stories for 2017:

...

1) Business losses from historic wildfires

Sonoma County homes and companies already have reported $7.5 billion in insured losses from the October wildfires. But the full cost has yet to be tallied from the historic disaster, which claimed 24 lives, burned more than 5,000 homes and disrupted a wide range of companies in Sonoma County.

In Santa Rosa, 29 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the fires that broke out late on Oct. 8, including three hotels, two department stores, a winery and several restaurants in the north part of the city.

The wildfires initially shut down a wide range of businesses and community institutions — closing schools and regional shopping centers, prompting the evacuation of two Santa Rosa hospitals and forcing tens of thousands to flee ahead of the flames. One large employer, Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies, suffered enough damage at its Fountaingrove campus that it leased 104,000 square feet at Rohnert Park SOMO Village complex, enough to temporarily house 900 of its 1,300 full-time workers.

Some retail experts predicted the county’s holiday sales season would be more subdued after the fires. But an economist told civic leaders that business activity here should increase as rebuilding projects begin.

...

2) A housing crisis gets worse

New home construction was expected to increase in 2017, but business and civic leaders said there would still be a significant shortage of housing in Sonoma County. Many called it a crisis before October wildfires destroyed more than 5,000 county homes, including roughly 5 percent of Santa Rosa’s total housing stock.

The housing shortage has been years in the making, exacerbated after home prices plummeted during a national foreclosure crisis. From 2009 to 2016, builders added just 6,300 housing units in the county — a period when the local economy added 31,000 jobs. It was just a fraction of the nearly 18,000 homes built in the previous eight years.

The lack of inventory has created a sellers market and led to six years of rising home prices. After the fires, real estate brokers reported desperate buyers offering 10 percent or more over the properties’ listed prices. November ended with a record high median single-family home price of $656,900, an increase of 115 percent from the February 2009 low of $305,000.

Only a quarter of county households now can afford a median-priced home. Nonetheless, brokers expect demand will remain strong in the coming months as buyers continue to outnumber available homes.

...

3) A lack of labor

The labor shortage that has persisted in Sonoma County in recent years continued throughout 2017. The unemployment rate, which stood at 4.1 percent in January, dropped all the way to 2.8 percent by November, the lowest in 17 years.