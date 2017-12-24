Wildfires, housing, cannabis among top 10 local business stories of 2017

s
Top 10 business stories of the year in Sonoma County for 2017

BILL SWINDELL AND ROBERT DIGITALE

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 24, 2017, 12:31AM

| Updated 15 hours ago.

Even before a fateful autumn day, Sonoma County grappled with a shortage of homes and workers as the region’s booming economy continued to expand. Commercial real estate, too, was in high demand amid a rush to buy industrial properties as cannabis businesses prepared for the 2018 start of legal recreational marijuana in California.

But all those developments were overshadowed by what happened Oct. 8 when wildfires swept across Sonoma County and forever changed the region. The destruction wrought by the fires was epic, and both lives and businesses here will face its effects for years to come.

Here are Sonoma County’s top 10 business stories for 2017:

...

1) Business losses from historic wildfires

Sonoma County homes and companies already have reported $7.5 billion in insured losses from the October wildfires. But the full cost has yet to be tallied from the historic disaster, which claimed 24 lives, burned more than 5,000 homes and disrupted a wide range of companies in Sonoma County.

In Santa Rosa, 29 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the fires that broke out late on Oct. 8, including three hotels, two department stores, a winery and several restaurants in the north part of the city.

The wildfires initially shut down a wide range of businesses and community institutions — closing schools and regional shopping centers, prompting the evacuation of two Santa Rosa hospitals and forcing tens of thousands to flee ahead of the flames. One large employer, Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies, suffered enough damage at its Fountaingrove campus that it leased 104,000 square feet at Rohnert Park SOMO Village complex, enough to temporarily house 900 of its 1,300 full-time workers.

Some retail experts predicted the county’s holiday sales season would be more subdued after the fires. But an economist told civic leaders that business activity here should increase as rebuilding projects begin.

...

2) A housing crisis gets worse

New home construction was expected to increase in 2017, but business and civic leaders said there would still be a significant shortage of housing in Sonoma County. Many called it a crisis before October wildfires destroyed more than 5,000 county homes, including roughly 5 percent of Santa Rosa’s total housing stock.

The housing shortage has been years in the making, exacerbated after home prices plummeted during a national foreclosure crisis. From 2009 to 2016, builders added just 6,300 housing units in the county — a period when the local economy added 31,000 jobs. It was just a fraction of the nearly 18,000 homes built in the previous eight years.

The lack of inventory has created a sellers market and led to six years of rising home prices. After the fires, real estate brokers reported desperate buyers offering 10 percent or more over the properties’ listed prices. November ended with a record high median single-family home price of $656,900, an increase of 115 percent from the February 2009 low of $305,000.

Only a quarter of county households now can afford a median-priced home. Nonetheless, brokers expect demand will remain strong in the coming months as buyers continue to outnumber available homes.

...

3) A lack of labor

The labor shortage that has persisted in Sonoma County in recent years continued throughout 2017. The unemployment rate, which stood at 4.1 percent in January, dropped all the way to 2.8 percent by November, the lowest in 17 years.

A growing economy is fueling demand for more workers, especially in the service, agricultural and construction sectors. Overall, employers added 2,800 jobs over the past year, but many had difficulty finding skilled workers to fill open positions.

Vineyard managers made greater use of a federal program that allows them to import workers from Mexico to pick grapes on a seasonal basis. That effort, combined with increased mechanization within the sector, has helped ranch managers keep pace with their workforce needs.

The October fires did not result in massive job losses, but still caused significant disruptions. People who cleaned homes or provided landscaping services in neighborhoods destroyed by fire lost large parts of their customer base. Three hotels were destroyed, but employees at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country found work elsewhere at the chain, while the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park hired other hotel workers who lost their jobs.

The biggest impact on the jobs sector is in the construction field. The North Bay will need about 6,300 construction workers annually over the next three years simply to rebuild the homes lost in the fire, according to one economist. The industry, which currently employs 14,000 people in Sonoma County, has ramped up job training programs at the high school and community college level, but the effort is likely not enough. Contractors will likely need to recruit employees from outside the region to rebuild fire-ravaged neighborhoods.

...

4) Gearing up for cannabis

Multiple property deals and policy decisions were made this year in preparation for the Jan. 1 advent of recreational marijuana sales in California.

Since 2016 cannabis cultivation and processing companies have purchased at least 18 industrial properties in Santa Rosa worth more than $40 million. They include the former premises of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, T&B Sports and Crossing the Jordan, as well as buildings once used by Sonoma County’s first high-tech manufacturer, Optical Coating Laboratory Inc.

The purchases significantly drove up prices for the limited supply of the county’s industrial space.

City leaders, meanwhile, made end-of-year decisions on whether or not to allow recreational cannabis sales. Santa Rosa, which cannabis executives say has adopted some of the most business-friendly rules for production in the state, this month approved rules that will allow its three existing medical cannabis dispensaries to easily switch to retail recreational sales after Jan. 30. Cotati and Sebastopol also will allow existing dispensaries to sell cannabis to adults on Jan. 1. Cloverdale will allow such sales for up to two future dispensaries, and Petaluma will permit two marijuana-delivery services but not dispensaries.

Rohnert Park council members barred such sales, and Sonoma extended a moratorium for another 10 months on all cannabis trade.

...

5) Heineken fully takes over Lagunitas

Heineken International this spring bought the other 50 percent stake of Lagunitas Brewing Co. of Petaluma, giving the Dutch brewer a significant foothold in the American craft beer market.

Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, had already acquired a 50 percent stake in September 2015. When the 2015 deal was announced, Lagunitas was valued at around $1 billion, according to a knowledgeable source.

The terms of the 2017 transactions weren’t released, though some in the craft beer industry speculated it was likely less than $500 million, given slower growth in the overall sector.

Lagunitas founder and chairman Tony Magee became Heineken’s director of global craft and now reports to its executive board on the global and local craft strategy for the Amsterdam brewery.

The Petaluma company, which was on pace to produce 1 million barrels in 2017, also expanded its lineup by adding a second canned beer, Sumpin’ Easy Ale, and produced more sour beer offerings.

...

6) Wine industry largely unscathed from fires

The North Coast wine industry emerged from the October wildfires with minimal damage. Only 10 wineries suffered significant damage — most notably Santa Rosa’s Paradise Ridge Winery, which was destroyed. The vast majority of vineyards were unscathed, and in fact, ended up being a fire break in areas such as Sonoma Valley and Atlas Peak.

About 10 to 15 percent of the grape crop had not been picked when the fires struck on Oct. 8. Some of that fruit will be lost due to fire damage or smoke taint. One analysis by industry consultant Jon Moramarco estimated crop losses will reach $32 million to $97 million on the North Coast, a fraction of a grape crop valued at $1.5 billion in 2016.

Wine tourism suffered as visitors stayed away during the month of October. Moramarco estimated $19 million to $38 million was lost in the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake. Those wineries later got a tax cut in the federal GOP tax overhaul, which will save money for big and small wineries alike.

Outside of the fires, consolidation continued in the sector. However, even industry veterans were shocked when E&J Gallo Winery bought the 600-acre Stagecoach Vineyard above the eastern hills of Napa Valley, a prime source of cabernet sauvignon that was sourced by 100 different vintners. The sale sent shockwaves throughout the region as wineries scrambled to find new vineyards to replace the grapes that Gallo will eventually direct into its own wines.

“As available supply of fruit in the top California appellations continues to move into the hands of large brand owners, we believe it could ultimately shape the structure of the industry. Wineries that are overly dependent on third-party growers for supply will become increasingly vulnerable,” analyst Stephen Rannekleiv of Rabobank wrote this spring.

...

7) Hotels rise, burn, fill

Tourism was the county’s first business sector to bounce back after the last recession, and it has never stopped growing. Hotel revenue in Sonoma County has soared 123 percent since 2009 to $287 million through November, according to STR, Inc., a national travel research company.

Demand prompted another group of hotels to open in 2017, including the Oxford Suites in Rohnert Park, the Holiday Inn in Windsor and the Astro Motel in Santa Rosa. Still more are slated to open in 2018 in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Petaluma and Sebastopol.

The lodging sector took a hit in October when wildfires damaged or destroyed three hotels in Santa Rosa. Most of the region’s remaining rooms soon filled as displaced fire survivors secured temporary housing. In November, the county’s hotel occupancy rate hit 85.6 percent, the highest level for that month in at least 11 years and also the highest rate for any month this year.

...

8) Santa Rosa’s Sonic grows

Santa Rosa’s internet provider Sonic accelerated its growth this year despite competing against heavyweights such as AT&T and Comcast in the California market.

The company nearly doubled the size of its workforce in 2016, hiring 188 people to bring its total headcount to 418, and through the first half of 2017 had 100,000 subscribers across the state.

Sonic has aggressively ramped up its fiber-optic network in San Francisco, luring customers to its service with an introductory rate of $40 per month as well as some of the best customer privacy practices in the sector. The company’s co-founder, Dane Jasper, is a leading proponent of net neutrality, a policy where all providers must treat internet data the same and not charge higher prices for some services such as video streaming.

In December, Sonic announced it was expanding into East Bay cities as well. In Sonoma County, the company has focused its fiber-optic business more on business parks, such as the South McDowell Boulevard corridor in Petaluma.

...

9) Sex harassment scandal at SoFi

Sexual harassment in the workplace became arguably the biggest national story of the year given the vast amount of transgressions committed by public figures ranging from Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey.

Sonoma County was not immune as the same charges rocked the Healdsburg office of Social Finance Inc., more commonly known as SoFi. The San Francisco-based financial tech company came to Healdsburg in 2014 and rapidly built up a satellite office that employed up to 400 workers, mostly catering to millennials who wanted to refinance their student loans or buy a home.

But the company was thrown into turmoil this summer after workers came forward and alleged a sexually charged atmosphere in which supervisors talked about sex in front of women subordinates, made unwelcome sexual comments and sexually harassed female employees.

A former employee in the Healdsburg office sued the company alleging that he saw former supervisors harass female subordinates and was fired for reporting it. A class-action suit also was launched against SoFi over unfair pay claims.

In the aftermath of the charges, chief executive Mike Cagney was forced to resign in September.

...

10) Luther Burbank Savings IPO

Luther Burbank Savings generated consistent profits for more than 30 years through investments in West Coast rental markets. The bank has prospered through the years under its three main shareholders: chairman Vic Trione, his brother, Mark, and George Mancini, the company’s first president.

The Santa Rosa-based financial institution went public this month, selling off about 22 percent of its stock to raise $130.6 million in its Dec. 8 initial public stock offering.

SEC documents said the Trione family will still control more than 50 percent of outstanding stock following the offering. Those documents also indicated that existing shareholders would use the net proceeds from the offering for a cash distribution of $40 million to them.

The company’s stock was priced at $10.75 per share during the IPO. Its shares, which trade under the ticker symbol LBC, had risen to $12.06 at Friday’s closing.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell. You can reach Staff Writer Robert Digitale at 707-521-5285 or robert.digitale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @rdigit.

