Sonoma County hotel revenues took a double-digit jump last month, a boost likely the result of increased demand for temporary housing after more than 5,000 homes were lost in October wildfires.

Hotel revenues increased 21.2 percent to $27.5 million in November, travel research company STR reported Wednesday. The increase occurred even though the Tubbs fire damaged or destroyed three Santa Rosa hotels and reduced the number of hotel rooms in STR’s survey by 365, or 5.5 percent, to total room count of 6,283.

In contrast, October hotel revenues declined 4.5 percent, compared to a year earlier, reflecting disruptions to county tourism and business during the wildfires.

The average occupancy last month was 85.6 percent, compared to 75.4 percent in November 2016. The average daily room rate rose 8.4 percent to $170.30.

2017 is the eighth year of annual growth in county hotel revenues.

Robert Digitale