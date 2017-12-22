One hundred and twenty-seven single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov.5. Prices ranged from $100 thousand to $4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5722 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which went for $4 million on Nov. 9.
This luxurious Mediterranean-style estate featured a four bedroom 4.5 bathroom main residence and an additional two bedroom two bathroom guest "casita." Other high end amenities included a 1000+ bottle wine cellar and infinity edge pool.
Bodega Bay
20997 Pelican Loop, $1,950,000
Cazadero
6315 Austin Creek Rd, $407,000
14 Silvia Dr, $531,000
105 Sequoia Ridge Rd, $770,000
Cloverdale
124 E 4th St, $422,000
580 School St, $500,000
Cotati
622 Mcginnis Cir, $656,000
Forestville
11190 Dell Ave, $285,000
Guerneville
17721 Old Monte Rio Rd, $100,000
17695 Old Monte Rio Rd, $250,000
14860 Rotonda Way, $465,000
16048 Fife Ct, $554,500
17505 Summit Ave, $590,000
16570 Glenda Dr, $776,500
Healdsburg
675 Piper St, $569,000
8474 Mill Creek Rd, $745,000
1590 Cali Ln, $750,000
Jenner
11052 Burke Ave, $960,000
Monte Rio
25560 Freezeout Rd, $1,025,000
Penngrove
1754 Alice Dr, $1,415,000
Petaluma
58 Twin Creeks Cir, $164,500
420 Casa Verde Cir, $309,000
135 Mcnear Cir, $585,000
11530 Sutton St, $700,000
11 Nob Hill Ter, $738,000
396 Grant Ave, $740,000
760 Riesling Rd, $755,000
611 Mountain View Ave, $850,000
17 Wallace Ct, $890,000
136 Dublin Ct, $910,000
1204 B St, $995,000
100 Tuxedo Ct, $1,329,091
1024 Cohen Ct, $1,740,000
Rohnert Park
1420 Jasmine Cir, $517,000
1560 Gary Ct, $535,000
1533 Garfield Ct, $565,000
1625 Kassidy Pl, $715,000
Santa Rosa
515 Olive St, $150,000
2092 Waltzer Rd, $334,545
502 Earle St, $340,000
4352 Stony Point Rd, $340,000
639 Grandberg Ct, $355,000
2504 Copperfield Dr, $408,000
5108 Parkhurst Dr, $410,000
1447 Eardley Ave, $412,000
2601 Hardies Ln, $415,000
1043 San Clemente Dr, $420,000
2747 Navajo St, $445,000
1677 Beaver St, $460,000
1714 Burgundy Pl, $469,000
600 Rancho Caballo Ln, $500,000
2298 Wicket Ave, $510,000
2631 Lathrop Dr, $510,000
5090 Sonoma Hwy, $525,000
802 Carley Rd, $540,000
1603 Gamay St, $540,909
4954 Charmian Dr, $551,000
1610 Ditty Ave, $575,000
2356 Yulupa Ave, $587,500
4328 Brookshire Cir, $597,500
5430 Carolyn Ave, $599,000
1921 Contra Costa Ave, $605,000
1821 Arbor Ave, $640,000
2014 E Haven Dr, $640,000
321 Hansbery Way, $658,000
5538 El Encanto Cir, $675,000
2034 Humboldt St, $675,000
7086 Overlook Dr, $680,000
5244 Monte Verde Dr, $725,000
1804 Sherwood Ct, $869,000
6538 Meadowridge Dr, $880,000
3219 Broken Twig Ln, $910,000
2000 E Foothill Dr, $940,000
4124 Yeager Dr, $963,636
6359 Pine Valley Dr, $992,000
4759 Woodview Dr, $1,000,000
8397 Oakmont Dr, $1,049,000
4433 La Paz Ln, $1,050,000
5240 Piedmont Ct, $1,050,100
2439 Grosse Ave, $1,120,000
1350 White Oak Dr, $1,400,000
555 Los Verdes Ct, $1,490,909
4588 Bennett Valley Rd, $1,600,000
3520 Ridgeview Dr, $1,954,545
6080 Shiloh Rdg, $2,100,000
5722 Cottage Ridge Rd, $4,000,000
Sebastopol
1650 Alta Ln, $506,818
7408 Elphick Rd, $716,000
12820 Occidental Rd, $750,000
630 Montgomery Rd, $777,000
1924 Gravenstein Hwy S, $870,000
3445 Hicks Rd, $949,000
5660 Hessel Ave, $950,000
4053 Bones Rd, $1,048,000
241 Florence Ave, $1,300,000
Sonoma
53 Temelec Cir, $480,000
592 Bokman Pl, $603,000
931 Donald St, $615,000
18607 Melody Ln, $625,000
229 Clay St, $750,000
915 Los Robles Dr, $775,000