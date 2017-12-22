One hundred and twenty-seven single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov.5. Prices ranged from $100 thousand to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5722 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which went for $4 million on Nov. 9.



This luxurious Mediterranean-style estate featured a four bedroom 4.5 bathroom main residence and an additional two bedroom two bathroom guest "casita." Other high end amenities included a 1000+ bottle wine cellar and infinity edge pool.

Bodega Bay

20997 Pelican Loop, $1,950,000

Cazadero

6315 Austin Creek Rd, $407,000

14 Silvia Dr, $531,000

105 Sequoia Ridge Rd, $770,000

Cloverdale

124 E 4th St, $422,000

580 School St, $500,000

Cotati

622 Mcginnis Cir, $656,000

Forestville

11190 Dell Ave, $285,000

Guerneville

17721 Old Monte Rio Rd, $100,000

17695 Old Monte Rio Rd, $250,000

14860 Rotonda Way, $465,000

16048 Fife Ct, $554,500

17505 Summit Ave, $590,000

16570 Glenda Dr, $776,500

Healdsburg

675 Piper St, $569,000

8474 Mill Creek Rd, $745,000

1590 Cali Ln, $750,000

Jenner

11052 Burke Ave, $960,000

Monte Rio

25560 Freezeout Rd, $1,025,000

Penngrove

1754 Alice Dr, $1,415,000

Petaluma

58 Twin Creeks Cir, $164,500

420 Casa Verde Cir, $309,000

135 Mcnear Cir, $585,000

11530 Sutton St, $700,000

11 Nob Hill Ter, $738,000

396 Grant Ave, $740,000

760 Riesling Rd, $755,000

611 Mountain View Ave, $850,000

17 Wallace Ct, $890,000

136 Dublin Ct, $910,000

1204 B St, $995,000

100 Tuxedo Ct, $1,329,091

1024 Cohen Ct, $1,740,000

Rohnert Park

1420 Jasmine Cir, $517,000

1560 Gary Ct, $535,000

1533 Garfield Ct, $565,000

1625 Kassidy Pl, $715,000

Santa Rosa

515 Olive St, $150,000

2092 Waltzer Rd, $334,545

502 Earle St, $340,000

4352 Stony Point Rd, $340,000

639 Grandberg Ct, $355,000

2504 Copperfield Dr, $408,000

5108 Parkhurst Dr, $410,000

1447 Eardley Ave, $412,000

2601 Hardies Ln, $415,000

1043 San Clemente Dr, $420,000

2747 Navajo St, $445,000

1677 Beaver St, $460,000

1714 Burgundy Pl, $469,000

600 Rancho Caballo Ln, $500,000

2298 Wicket Ave, $510,000

2631 Lathrop Dr, $510,000

5090 Sonoma Hwy, $525,000

802 Carley Rd, $540,000

1603 Gamay St, $540,909

4954 Charmian Dr, $551,000

1610 Ditty Ave, $575,000

2356 Yulupa Ave, $587,500

4328 Brookshire Cir, $597,500

5430 Carolyn Ave, $599,000

1921 Contra Costa Ave, $605,000

1821 Arbor Ave, $640,000

2014 E Haven Dr, $640,000

321 Hansbery Way, $658,000

5538 El Encanto Cir, $675,000

2034 Humboldt St, $675,000

7086 Overlook Dr, $680,000

5244 Monte Verde Dr, $725,000

1804 Sherwood Ct, $869,000

6538 Meadowridge Dr, $880,000

3219 Broken Twig Ln, $910,000

2000 E Foothill Dr, $940,000

4124 Yeager Dr, $963,636

6359 Pine Valley Dr, $992,000

4759 Woodview Dr, $1,000,000

8397 Oakmont Dr, $1,049,000

4433 La Paz Ln, $1,050,000

5240 Piedmont Ct, $1,050,100

2439 Grosse Ave, $1,120,000

1350 White Oak Dr, $1,400,000

555 Los Verdes Ct, $1,490,909

4588 Bennett Valley Rd, $1,600,000

3520 Ridgeview Dr, $1,954,545

6080 Shiloh Rdg, $2,100,000

5722 Cottage Ridge Rd, $4,000,000

Sebastopol

1650 Alta Ln, $506,818

7408 Elphick Rd, $716,000

12820 Occidental Rd, $750,000

630 Montgomery Rd, $777,000

1924 Gravenstein Hwy S, $870,000

3445 Hicks Rd, $949,000

5660 Hessel Ave, $950,000

4053 Bones Rd, $1,048,000

241 Florence Ave, $1,300,000

Sonoma

53 Temelec Cir, $480,000

592 Bokman Pl, $603,000

931 Donald St, $615,000

18607 Melody Ln, $625,000

229 Clay St, $750,000

915 Los Robles Dr, $775,000