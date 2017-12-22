s
Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 5.

JANET BALICKI

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | December 22, 2017, 9:23AM

One hundred and twenty-seven single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov.5. Prices ranged from $100 thousand to $4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 5722 Cottage Ridge Road in Santa Rosa which went for $4 million on Nov. 9.

This luxurious Mediterranean-style estate featured a four bedroom 4.5 bathroom main residence and an additional two bedroom two bathroom guest "casita." Other high end amenities included a 1000+ bottle wine cellar and infinity edge pool.

See what homes are selling for in your area.

Bodega Bay

20997 Pelican Loop, $1,950,000

Cazadero

6315 Austin Creek Rd, $407,000

14 Silvia Dr, $531,000

105 Sequoia Ridge Rd, $770,000

Cloverdale

124 E 4th St, $422,000

580 School St, $500,000

Cotati

622 Mcginnis Cir, $656,000

Forestville

11190 Dell Ave, $285,000

Guerneville

17721 Old Monte Rio Rd, $100,000

17695 Old Monte Rio Rd, $250,000

14860 Rotonda Way, $465,000

16048 Fife Ct, $554,500

17505 Summit Ave, $590,000

16570 Glenda Dr, $776,500

Healdsburg

675 Piper St, $569,000

8474 Mill Creek Rd, $745,000

1590 Cali Ln, $750,000

Jenner

11052 Burke Ave, $960,000

Monte Rio

25560 Freezeout Rd, $1,025,000

Penngrove

1754 Alice Dr, $1,415,000

Petaluma

58 Twin Creeks Cir, $164,500

420 Casa Verde Cir, $309,000

135 Mcnear Cir, $585,000

11530 Sutton St, $700,000

11 Nob Hill Ter, $738,000

396 Grant Ave, $740,000

760 Riesling Rd, $755,000

611 Mountain View Ave, $850,000

17 Wallace Ct, $890,000

136 Dublin Ct, $910,000

1204 B St, $995,000

100 Tuxedo Ct, $1,329,091

1024 Cohen Ct, $1,740,000

Rohnert Park

1420 Jasmine Cir, $517,000

1560 Gary Ct, $535,000

1533 Garfield Ct, $565,000

1625 Kassidy Pl, $715,000

Santa Rosa

515 Olive St, $150,000

2092 Waltzer Rd, $334,545

502 Earle St, $340,000

4352 Stony Point Rd, $340,000

639 Grandberg Ct, $355,000

2504 Copperfield Dr, $408,000

5108 Parkhurst Dr, $410,000

1447 Eardley Ave, $412,000

2601 Hardies Ln, $415,000

1043 San Clemente Dr, $420,000

2747 Navajo St, $445,000

1677 Beaver St, $460,000

1714 Burgundy Pl, $469,000

600 Rancho Caballo Ln, $500,000

2298 Wicket Ave, $510,000

2631 Lathrop Dr, $510,000

5090 Sonoma Hwy, $525,000

802 Carley Rd, $540,000

1603 Gamay St, $540,909

4954 Charmian Dr, $551,000

1610 Ditty Ave, $575,000

2356 Yulupa Ave, $587,500

4328 Brookshire Cir, $597,500

5430 Carolyn Ave, $599,000

1921 Contra Costa Ave, $605,000

1821 Arbor Ave, $640,000

2014 E Haven Dr, $640,000

321 Hansbery Way, $658,000

5538 El Encanto Cir, $675,000

2034 Humboldt St, $675,000

7086 Overlook Dr, $680,000

5244 Monte Verde Dr, $725,000

1804 Sherwood Ct, $869,000

6538 Meadowridge Dr, $880,000

3219 Broken Twig Ln, $910,000

2000 E Foothill Dr, $940,000

4124 Yeager Dr, $963,636

6359 Pine Valley Dr, $992,000

4759 Woodview Dr, $1,000,000

8397 Oakmont Dr, $1,049,000

4433 La Paz Ln, $1,050,000

5240 Piedmont Ct, $1,050,100

2439 Grosse Ave, $1,120,000

1350 White Oak Dr, $1,400,000

555 Los Verdes Ct, $1,490,909

4588 Bennett Valley Rd, $1,600,000

3520 Ridgeview Dr, $1,954,545

6080 Shiloh Rdg, $2,100,000

5722 Cottage Ridge Rd, $4,000,000

Sebastopol

1650 Alta Ln, $506,818

7408 Elphick Rd, $716,000

12820 Occidental Rd, $750,000

630 Montgomery Rd, $777,000

1924 Gravenstein Hwy S, $870,000

3445 Hicks Rd, $949,000

5660 Hessel Ave, $950,000

4053 Bones Rd, $1,048,000

241 Florence Ave, $1,300,000

Sonoma

53 Temelec Cir, $480,000

592 Bokman Pl, $603,000

931 Donald St, $615,000

18607 Melody Ln, $625,000

229 Clay St, $750,000

915 Los Robles Dr, $775,000

1116 Cox St, $788,000

351 Nicoli Ln, $885,000

130 Casa Verde Ct, $960,000

828 4th St E, $1,038,000

942 Country Club Ln, $3,492,500

The Sea Ranch

40470 Tide Pool, $1,175,000

Windsor

928 Springfield Ct, $525,000

827 Bond Pl, $540,000

419 Goblet Pl, $630,000

424 Skylark St, $699,000

1004 Lisa Ct, $755,000

207 Chris St, $810,000

591 Peppertree Dr, $915,000

Search Sonoma County home sales

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by First American Real Estate Solutions, a real estate services company based in Anaheim. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

