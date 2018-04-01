Paul-Louis Maillard and Alena Wall have taken new positions with Kaiser Permanente.

Maillard has been named medical group administrator for Kaiser’s Santa Rosa medical center. He has served since 2016 as an assistant medical group administrator there and previously was the assistant medical center administrator for the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

Wall is the community benefit manager for the Marin-Sonoma and Napa-Solano areas. She previously served 11 years as executive director of the Center for Well-Being, a North Bay health care nonprofit.

...

Neal Ramus has been hired as the director of community programs for Sonoma Land Trust. He brings more than 10 years of experience in developing community programs and had worked at the California Academy of Sciences since 2012.

Emily Kearney, Kandi Cogliandro and Christopher Ortiz are new sales associates in the Sebastopol office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. The three real estate agents will specialize in residential sales in Sonoma County.

...

Allison Keaney has been named chief executive officer at the Sonoma-Marin Fair. For the last eight years she has served as a community education specialist for the 4-H youth development program of Marin County.

...

Juan Tapia joins the web development team of Boylan Point Agency, a marketing and web design company in Santa Rosa. He previously served as a tech support liaison for Sonic.

...

Greg Sawyer is the new vice president for student affairs at Sonoma State University. He has worked for colleges in Texas and Florida, and most recently served as vice president for student affairs at CSU Channel Islands.

...

Tawny Tesconi has been hired as the executive director for Sonoma County Farm Bureau. She had a 30-year career in fair management and public service and retired in December 2015 as the director of general services for Sonoma County. She went on to start her own fair services company, Tesconi Event and Management Solutions.

...

Nancy Birnbaum has been named publisher of the new magazine Sensi Sonoma/North Bay Area edition. She also is a marketing consultant with the agency Russian River PR.

...

Roni Brown has been elected president of the board for the Sonoma County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program for the Juvenile Court system. Other officers include MaryAnn Wakefield, vice president; Jackie Lebihan, secretary; and Wanda Wright, treasurer.

...

