Tracy Weitzenberg has been named manager of the communications and public relations department of Redwood Credit Union. She previously served as vice president of public policy for the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce and as the development and membership coordinator for the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center.

Britney Duane has been named vice president and branch manager for the Santa Rosa location of Rabobank. She has more than five years of experience in financial services and previously served as a private client banker and business specialist at Chase Bank.

Jenna Blanchard, Kayla Martinez and Kellin Gilbert have received promotions at the Santa Rosa accounting firm of Pisenti & Brinker.

Blanchard and Martinez have been promoted to supervisors.

Gilbert has been promoted to senior manager.

Santa Rosa construction company Jim Murphy & Associates has added a new employee and promoted two project managers.

Vanessa Bolin has joined the company as an assistant project manager. She has more than 19 years of experience in architecture, interior design and construction. She previously worked as a senior project manager at Dexter Estate Landscapes in Calistoga and as an interior designer/architect at SmithGroup JJR in San Francisco.

Andrew Supinger has been promoted to senior project manager. He joined the company in 2007 as an assistant project manager in 2007 and was promoted to project manager/estimator in 2011.

Thomas Anderson has been promoted to project manager. He has been an assistant project manager since 2011.

Paul Payne has been named press secretary for state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa. He was a reporter at The Press Democrat for more than 16 years and previously at other newspapers and the Associated Press.

Jacqueline S. Weisbein, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined the Napa office of the Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group. She is board certified in both pain management and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Jeff Dodd is a land use and environmental law attorney working as an associate in the Napa office of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass. He previously served with Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty.

La Oaxaquena, a store that imports products from Oaxaca, Mexico, has opened at 3851 Sebastopol Road, Unit 103, in Santa Rosa.

