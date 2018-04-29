Rick Mossi has been promoted to senior vice president of retail delivery at Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. He is responsible for overseeing the bank’s retail branches and merchant services. He has worked for the bank for more than18 years and recently served as vice president and regional sales manager. He previously had a 21-year career at Bank of America.

Sam Lee has been named area pharmacy director at Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center. A graduate of the UCSF School of Pharmacy, he began his career with Kaiser Permanente in 2006 and has served as a hospital staff pharmacist, inpatient pharmacy supervisor, inpatient pharmacy director and most recently as interim area pharmacy director.

Mengali Accountancy has announced a number of promotions and new hirings.

Keith Hollander, a certified public accountant and director of real estate accounting, has been named a principal of the Healdsburg firm.

Spari Uchida has been promoted to director of family office services.

Katie Olsen has joined the firm as the assistant director of family office services.

Marcie Alvarez has been hired as a tax accountant and is joined by Rachel Howell as a real estate accountant, Nicole Young as an accountant and Coletta Lobendahn-Joe as bookkeeper/tax preparer.

Ricardo Gutierrez has joined the Sonoma office of Terra Firma Global Partners as a sales associate. He began his real estate career in late 2014 and specializes in such clients as first-time buyers, relocation buyers new to the North Bay and those using FHA and VHA loans.

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects in Santa Rosa has announced a series of promotions.

John Dybczak has joined the executive leadership as the fifth principal in the firm’s 32-year history. He has nearly 25 years of experience in designing education facilities.

Kevin Chapin has been promoted to associate. He began his career at the firm 20 years ago and has overseen such projects as the expansion of Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts.

Former project architects Eve Eppard, Lyanne Schuster and Avian Soupholphakdy all have been promoted to project managers.

Eppard joined the firm in 2016 and has spent most of her 32-year career in Phoenix.

Schuster has been a licensed architect for 25 years.

Soupholphakdy’s current projects include the modernization of Liberty High School in Brentwood and building a two-story classroom at Cupertino High School in Cupertino.

Bridges to Understanding Family Therapy Services has moved from Santa Rosa to Healdsburg. The practice, operated by licensed marriage and family therapist Christy L. Livingston, is located at 810 Healdsburg Ave.

Thomas Schwarting and Chris Lynch have joined the board of directors of Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County. Schwarting is hotel manager at Farmhouse Inn. Lynch is co-owner of Mutt Lynch Winery in Windsor.

