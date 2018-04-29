Local retailers thrive despite chains

Retailers face a brutal environment between Amazon’s dominance in the digital marketplace and changing consumer trends seen in the struggles of shopping malls across the United States.

The obituary list is growing: Radio Shack, Sports Authority, Toys R Us and Wet Seal among others. A white paper issued by Green Street Advisors, a Newport Beach research and consulting group, put the sector’s current state in brutal terms:

“2017 was a tough year for most retailers and retail real estate owners, as the retail sector continued to suffer from a secular change. All types of brick-and-mortar real estate face tremendous uncertainty,” the report stated.

While many national chains are struggling, three local businesses have found their own success. They are expanding with a formula: offer customers specialized service and a product they cannot obtain elsewhere.

In fact, two of the entrepreneurs were honored last month by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s California office. Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing in Cotati was named young entrepreneur of the year and Gia Baiocchi of The Nectary in Sebastopol was named women-owned small business of the year by the office.

“Long term, our future will rest with entrepreneurship,” said Mary Cervantes, business services director for the Napa and Sonoma Small Business Development Centers, a nonprofit group that provides counseling and workshops for small-business owners. For example, its next workshop is on May 2 and focuses on how local businesses can compete online.

In fact, the retail sector is the second- largest employer in Sonoma County with 30,000 employees, said Ben Stone, executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board.

“That’s one reason it’s important: It’s a major job source,” Stone said. “It’s a major way to get new income from outside the area. … They (visitors) come here and leave the money.”

Small businesses have become so crucial that the board worked with eight local banks four years ago to create a microlending program with Working Solutions, a community development financial institution. The program provides up to $50,000 for startups to get initial funding at a time when most banks will not lend to them.

Hip Chick Farms in Sebastopol has become one of the program’s biggest local success stories. But Bow N Arrow Clothing, The Nectary and Taqueria Molcajetes — a Santa Rosa-based Mexican restaurant — all have used it as well to obtain key funding at the right time to flourish.

“It’s there to take them to the next level,” Stone said.

The Nectary

Baiocchi faced a dilemma about a year after starting her business, a juice and smoothie bar that opened in 2014 in The Barlow district on the city’s eastside. Her shop only had 500 square feet of space, which was not enough for the juicing and fermenting she does daily to provide fresh products to her health-conscious customers.

“I was originally storing stuff in a friend’s freezer … at my house and the garage,” said Baiocchi, 40, who previously worked as a chef at a vegan restaurant on a Hawaiian island. “It was not sustainable.”

At the same time, she was buying out her partner.

Baiocchi turned to Working Solutions and applied for a $45,000 low-interest loan for a nearby production kitchen. The local Small Business Development Center also provided a consultant to help her map out a business strategy for the future.