Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 11, ranging in price from $170,000 to $1.92 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 757 Oak Lane in Sonoma which sold for $1,925,000 on March 16. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,550 square foot home featured a wrap-around deck and many recent upgrades.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

221 Los Santos Dr, $875,000

20920 Grebe Ct, $1,050,000

296 Cutlass Ct, $1,395,000

978 Seaeagle Loop, $1,704,000

Cloverdale

438 N Jefferson St, $300,000

550 N Jefferson St, $580,000

105 Wisteria Cir, $635,000

312 Moonlight Cir, $640,000

26851 Mountain Pine Rd, $795,000

Cotati

301 Wilford Ln, $282,500

108 Keppel Way, $710,000

Fulton

4250 Bisordi Ln, $1,100,000

Guerneville

12090 Hwy 116, $450,000

Healdsburg

2065 W Dry Creek Rd, $1,600,000

2063 W Dry Creek Rd, $1,600,000

Jenner

15915 Meyers Grade Rd, $800,000

23455 Highway 1, $975,000

Kenwood

969 Via Roble, $1,245,000

Petaluma

127 Payran St, $615,000

21 Cherry St, $630,000

212 Prince Albert Ct, $650,000

417 I St, $715,000

517 Garfield Dr, $725,000

6 Grandview Ave, $768,000

905 Palmetto Way, $795,000

21 Raymond Hts, $800,000

242 Keokuk St, $850,000

533 Howard St, $880,000

1815 Hartman Ln, $1,000,000

2800 Fedrick Ranch Rd, $1,325,000

10 Marlie Ln, $1,591,000

Rohnert Park

7490 Mercedes Way, $555,000

Santa Rosa

1904 Dogwood Dr, $170,000

1808 Walnut Creek Ct, $170,000

1321 Cashew Rd, $190,000

220 Pacific Heights Dr, $230,000

3638 Hemlock Ct, $230,000

3542 Aaron Dr, $233,000

1851 Bella Vista Way, $235,000

5560 Crystal Dr, $239,000

3999 Parker Hill Rd, $250,000

3722 Deauville Pl, $251,000

1912 Fountainview Cir, $259,000

949 Santa Barbara Dr, $295,000

3975 Parker Hill Rd, $360,000

2219 Newgate Ct, $370,000

3832 Sedgemoore Dr, $375,000

1893 Jennings Ave, $420,000

2845 Hardies Ln, $430,000

1541 Yardley St, $435,500

2349 Benhenry Ave, $450,000

1524 Rose Ave, $490,000

2105 West Ave, $500,000

6455 Pine Valley Dr, $510,000

1359 Page Ct, $515,500

1520 Dudley Pl, $540,000

2439 Valley West Dr, $550,000

4008 Match Point Ave, $590,000

205 El Encanto Way, $602,600

2358 Baggett Ct, $608,500

2327 Aria Pl, $615,000

1070 Spencer Ave, $635,000

3519 Dartmouth Dr, $655,000

3972 Shelter Glen Way, $660,000

5023 Rick Dr, $664,500

2116 Mission Blvd, $666,500

5 Fallgreen Ct, $678,000

905 Quietwater Rdg, $690,000

2304 Fairbanks Dr, $697,500

603 Montclair Dr, $744,000

750 Mill St, $745,000

5240 San Luis Ave, $750,000

1712 Vallejo St, $785,000

2181 Tarata Pl, $800,000

411 Candlelight Dr, $859,000

2649 Fir Park Way, $875,000

1259 Calistoga Rd, $925,000

245 Valley Oaks Dr, $945,000

2210 Brush Creek Rd, $950,000

3926 Alta Vista Ave, $1,004,500

6760 Foothill Ranch Rd, $1,050,000

4713 Circle B Pl, $1,125,000

6280 Melita Rd, $1,300,000

4034 Tourmaline Ct, $1,557,000

Sebastopol