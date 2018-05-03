Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced profits were down slightly on Thursday, off about a quarter per share from this same time last year, in part due to continuing financial impacts from Northern California’s October wildfires.

The company’s net income dropped to 86 cents per share, or $442 million, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $576 million, or $1.13 per share, in 2017. PG&E management said the dip in earnings, which totaled $26 million after-tax, or 5 cents per share, for the quarter was the result of costs from fires last year and in 2015, as well as other, unrelated infrastructure costs.

PG&E executives chose not to provide an earnings-per-share forecast for the year as the utility braces for Cal Fire’s pending investigative report on the cause of the Northern California firestorm, which broke out in many places near where the utility reported downed wires and other damaged equipment.

PG&E faces dozens of lawsuits from residents who lost homes in the inferno and local governments that together incurred hundreds of millions dollars in disaster costs.

In the earnings call, the company’s CEO and president, Geisha Williams, focused on forthcoming technology and legislative efforts that she said will make the business sustainable while still keeping energy affordable for its consumers.

“There is growing evidence that these wildfires may become more destructive in future years and we must adapt,” Williams said in prepared remarks. “We are collaborating on a number of fronts to better prepare the communities that we’re privileged to serve in the face of future potential wildfires.”

PG&E, the dominant energy provider for Northern and Central California, said it is taking a three-pronged approach to minimize the devastating effects of extreme natural disasters. In addition to bolstering safeguards to its grid and expanding brush clearing, PG&E said it plans to work with regulators to focus on high-hazard zones and urge lawmakers to change the rules on the financial penalties that can be imposed on utility companies in the wake of such disasters.

“We continue to advocate with leaders and policymakers across the state on comprehensive legislative solutions,” Williams said. “We think this is the right approach because there is no simple fix.”

