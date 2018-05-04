What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 18, ranging in price from $73,000 to $2.1 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 675 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $2,091,500 on March 22. This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,452 square foot home featured a walled garden, bocce court, gleaming hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces.
Bodega Bay
20730 Heron Drive, $850,000
245 Condor Court, $910,000
20719 Heron Drive, $925,000
Cazadero
29 Silvia Drive, $475,000
24200 Rocky Road, $500,000
Cloverdale
104 Plumeria Court, $255,000
15 King Ridge Heights, $275,000
894 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $325,000
Cotati
8569 Condor Court, $565,500
65 Lasker Lane, $850,000
Forestville
8943 Argonne Way, $300,000
11120 Terrace Extension Road, $430,000
10880 Forest Hills Road, $525,000
Geyserville
1112 Nutter Road, $1,200,000
Glen Ellen
4370 Warm Springs Road, $751,500
13300 Arnold Drive, $795,000
Graton
8940 Irving St., $768,000
Guerneville
14950 Rio Nido Road, $380,000
Healdsburg
371 Orchard St., $263,745
109 Paul Wittke Drive, $297,500
1687 Stirrup Loop, $475,000
Kenwood
2311 Schultz Road, $1,586,000
675 Lawndale Road, $2,091,500
Occidental
2775 Joy Road, $1,175,000
Petaluma
1309 Saint Francis Drive, $450,000
1429 Dandelion Way, $543,000
240 Jeffrey Drive, $550,100
2032 Easton Drive, $570,000
428 Donner Ave., $600,000
38 Wilmington Drive, $610,000
80 Purrington Road, $615,000
535 Sunnyslope Ave., $725,000
414 Maria Drive, $835,000
590 Cavanaugh Lane, $1,075,000
817 Blossom Court, $1,095,000
Rohnert Park
223 Fauna Ave., $350,500
Santa Rosa
2339 W. Maria Luz Court, $130,000
1428 Starview Court, $175,000
3563 Pinyon St., $180,000
1306 Dogwood Drive, $190,000
1488 Michele Way, $190,000
1848 Palisades Drive, $210,000
3734 View Court, $216,000
1697 Rita Place, $220,000
4582 Lambert Drive, $225,000
1838 Bella Vista Way, $235,000
3709 Cross Creek Road, $270,000
733 Sunny Manor Way, $280,000
550 Richmond Drive, $300,000
5242 Vista Grande Drive, $300,000
3573 Kirkridge St., $302,000
3758 Darlington Court, $340,000
2167 Wedgewood Way, $350,000
3726 Crown Hill Drive, $360,000
1168 Trombetta St., $375,000
2069 Dutton Ave., $399,000
514 B St., $420,000
2286 Dancing Penny Way, $435,000
925 Georgia St., $470,000
495 Ashwood Drive, $475,000
2757 Chanate Road, $475,000
2591 Meda Ave., $485,000
2708 Bond St., $489,000
3945 Shelter Glen Way, $495,100
1021 Burbank Ave., $505,000
1516 Plumeria Drive, $520,000
2471 Pawnee St., $520,000
5021 Pressley Road, $540,000
3945 Skyfarm Drive, $550,000
3723 Lakebriar Place, $563,000
2350 Battersea St., $565,000
1433 Peterson Lane, $590,000
4415 Vine St., $616,500
3453 Hidden Hills Drive, $620,000
786 Nebraska Drive, $625,000
3811 Skyfarm Drive, $625,000
439 Nikki Drive, $642,000
5518 Dupont Drive, $655,000
1520 Sunview Court, $685,000
4469 Regent Court, $785,000
4931 Londonberry Drive, $797,000
1424 Lawrence Way, $800,000
4788 Hall Road, $800,000