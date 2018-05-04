s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 4, 2018, 9:21AM

| Updated 29 minutes ago.

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 18, ranging in price from $73,000 to $2.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 675 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $2,091,500 on March 22. This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,452 square foot home featured a walled garden, bocce court, gleaming hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

20730 Heron Drive, $850,000

245 Condor Court, $910,000

20719 Heron Drive, $925,000

Cazadero

29 Silvia Drive, $475,000

24200 Rocky Road, $500,000

Cloverdale

104 Plumeria Court, $255,000

15 King Ridge Heights, $275,000

894 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $325,000

Cotati

8569 Condor Court, $565,500

65 Lasker Lane, $850,000

Forestville

8943 Argonne Way, $300,000

11120 Terrace Extension Road, $430,000

10880 Forest Hills Road, $525,000

Geyserville

1112 Nutter Road, $1,200,000

Glen Ellen

4370 Warm Springs Road, $751,500

13300 Arnold Drive, $795,000

Graton

8940 Irving St., $768,000

Guerneville

14950 Rio Nido Road, $380,000

Healdsburg

371 Orchard St., $263,745

109 Paul Wittke Drive, $297,500

1687 Stirrup Loop, $475,000

Kenwood

2311 Schultz Road, $1,586,000

675 Lawndale Road, $2,091,500

Occidental

2775 Joy Road, $1,175,000

Petaluma

1309 Saint Francis Drive, $450,000

1429 Dandelion Way, $543,000

240 Jeffrey Drive, $550,100

2032 Easton Drive, $570,000

428 Donner Ave., $600,000

38 Wilmington Drive, $610,000

80 Purrington Road, $615,000

535 Sunnyslope Ave., $725,000

414 Maria Drive, $835,000

590 Cavanaugh Lane, $1,075,000

817 Blossom Court, $1,095,000

Rohnert Park

223 Fauna Ave., $350,500

Santa Rosa

2339 W. Maria Luz Court, $130,000

1428 Starview Court, $175,000

3563 Pinyon St., $180,000

1306 Dogwood Drive, $190,000

1488 Michele Way, $190,000

1848 Palisades Drive, $210,000

3734 View Court, $216,000

1697 Rita Place, $220,000

4582 Lambert Drive, $225,000

1838 Bella Vista Way, $235,000

3709 Cross Creek Road, $270,000

733 Sunny Manor Way, $280,000

550 Richmond Drive, $300,000

5242 Vista Grande Drive, $300,000

3573 Kirkridge St., $302,000

3758 Darlington Court, $340,000

2167 Wedgewood Way, $350,000

3726 Crown Hill Drive, $360,000

1168 Trombetta St., $375,000

2069 Dutton Ave., $399,000

514 B St., $420,000

2286 Dancing Penny Way, $435,000

925 Georgia St., $470,000

495 Ashwood Drive, $475,000

2757 Chanate Road, $475,000

2591 Meda Ave., $485,000

2708 Bond St., $489,000

3945 Shelter Glen Way, $495,100

1021 Burbank Ave., $505,000

1516 Plumeria Drive, $520,000

2471 Pawnee St., $520,000

5021 Pressley Road, $540,000

3945 Skyfarm Drive, $550,000

3723 Lakebriar Place, $563,000

2350 Battersea St., $565,000

1433 Peterson Lane, $590,000

4415 Vine St., $616,500

3453 Hidden Hills Drive, $620,000

786 Nebraska Drive, $625,000

3811 Skyfarm Drive, $625,000

439 Nikki Drive, $642,000

5518 Dupont Drive, $655,000

1520 Sunview Court, $685,000

4469 Regent Court, $785,000

4931 Londonberry Drive, $797,000

1424 Lawrence Way, $800,000

4788 Hall Road, $800,000

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man ID’d in fatal Hwy. 12 crash
Squealing pigs, barn fire and a quick response at Santa Rosa High School
Padecky: Yes, bowlers are athletes, as we’ll see in Rohnert Park this weekend
'They just took everything': Thieves steal construction tools from Larkfield burn zone
Suspected 80-year-old gunman, woman dead in Marin County shooting

497 Jenifer Court, $810,000

855 Montrose Court, $855,000

4754 Parktrail Drive, $855,000

240 Oak Tree Drive, $1,030,000

124 W Robles Ave., $1,100,000

1388 Kawana Terrace, $1,135,000

5193 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,200,000

3995 Langner Ave., $1,300,000

230 Pleasant Ave., $1,650,000

Sebastopol

4405 Winfield Lane, $447,000

8710 Graton Road, $931,000

1964 Sota Way, $1,100,000

1420 Hurlbut Ave., $1,200,000

Sonoma

711 Arroyo Road, $73,000

285 W. Fifth St., $166,818

21903 Hyde Road, $375,000

11 Temelec Circle, $380,000

18460 Railroad Ave., $425,000

765 Center St., $460,000

1302 Herbazal St., $521,000

Related Stories
Search Sonoma County home sales

332 E. Second St., $693,245

1355 Dewell Drive, $700,000

92 Hooker Ave., $760,000

Windsor

9553 Kristine Way, $327,500

9791 Starr Road, $385,000

535 Buckeye Drive, $387,500

8837 Oakfield Lane, $565,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man ID’d in fatal Hwy. 12 crash
Padecky: Yes, bowlers are athletes, as we’ll see in Rohnert Park this weekend
Squealing pigs, barn fire and a quick response at Santa Rosa High School
Hawaii volcano forces 1,500 to flee their homes
'They just took everything': Thieves steal construction tools from Larkfield burn zone
Florida man arrested in Sonoma County pot-related home invasion
Accusers detail sex abuse by former Hanna Boys Center director
Have you seen this man? Petaluma police looking for bank robbery suspect
Show Comment