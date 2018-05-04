What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 18, ranging in price from $73,000 to $2.1 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 675 Lawndale Road in Kenwood which sold for $2,091,500 on March 22. This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,452 square foot home featured a walled garden, bocce court, gleaming hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces.

Bodega Bay

20730 Heron Drive, $850,000

245 Condor Court, $910,000

20719 Heron Drive, $925,000

Cazadero

29 Silvia Drive, $475,000

24200 Rocky Road, $500,000

Cloverdale

104 Plumeria Court, $255,000

15 King Ridge Heights, $275,000

894 N. Cloverdale Blvd., $325,000

Cotati

8569 Condor Court, $565,500

65 Lasker Lane, $850,000

Forestville

8943 Argonne Way, $300,000

11120 Terrace Extension Road, $430,000

10880 Forest Hills Road, $525,000

Geyserville

1112 Nutter Road, $1,200,000

Glen Ellen

4370 Warm Springs Road, $751,500

13300 Arnold Drive, $795,000

Graton

8940 Irving St., $768,000

Guerneville

14950 Rio Nido Road, $380,000

Healdsburg

371 Orchard St., $263,745

109 Paul Wittke Drive, $297,500

1687 Stirrup Loop, $475,000

Kenwood

2311 Schultz Road, $1,586,000

675 Lawndale Road, $2,091,500

Occidental

2775 Joy Road, $1,175,000

Petaluma

1309 Saint Francis Drive, $450,000

1429 Dandelion Way, $543,000

240 Jeffrey Drive, $550,100

2032 Easton Drive, $570,000

428 Donner Ave., $600,000

38 Wilmington Drive, $610,000

80 Purrington Road, $615,000

535 Sunnyslope Ave., $725,000

414 Maria Drive, $835,000

590 Cavanaugh Lane, $1,075,000

817 Blossom Court, $1,095,000

Rohnert Park

223 Fauna Ave., $350,500

Santa Rosa

2339 W. Maria Luz Court, $130,000

1428 Starview Court, $175,000

3563 Pinyon St., $180,000

1306 Dogwood Drive, $190,000

1488 Michele Way, $190,000

1848 Palisades Drive, $210,000

3734 View Court, $216,000

1697 Rita Place, $220,000

4582 Lambert Drive, $225,000

1838 Bella Vista Way, $235,000

3709 Cross Creek Road, $270,000

733 Sunny Manor Way, $280,000

550 Richmond Drive, $300,000

5242 Vista Grande Drive, $300,000

3573 Kirkridge St., $302,000

3758 Darlington Court, $340,000

2167 Wedgewood Way, $350,000

3726 Crown Hill Drive, $360,000

1168 Trombetta St., $375,000

2069 Dutton Ave., $399,000

514 B St., $420,000

2286 Dancing Penny Way, $435,000

925 Georgia St., $470,000

495 Ashwood Drive, $475,000

2757 Chanate Road, $475,000

2591 Meda Ave., $485,000

2708 Bond St., $489,000

3945 Shelter Glen Way, $495,100

1021 Burbank Ave., $505,000

1516 Plumeria Drive, $520,000

2471 Pawnee St., $520,000

5021 Pressley Road, $540,000

3945 Skyfarm Drive, $550,000

3723 Lakebriar Place, $563,000

2350 Battersea St., $565,000

1433 Peterson Lane, $590,000

4415 Vine St., $616,500

3453 Hidden Hills Drive, $620,000

786 Nebraska Drive, $625,000

3811 Skyfarm Drive, $625,000

439 Nikki Drive, $642,000

5518 Dupont Drive, $655,000

1520 Sunview Court, $685,000

4469 Regent Court, $785,000

4931 Londonberry Drive, $797,000

1424 Lawrence Way, $800,000

4788 Hall Road, $800,000