The “Drinking Stories” podcast is back. This episode features local vintner David Ramey, who opened his Ramey Wine Cellars in 1996 after helping put the Matanzas Creek and Chalk Hill wineries on the map.

David discuses syrah with staff writer Bill Swindell. The varietal is gaining more attention, especially as it’s a featured grape of the new Petaluma Gap wine region. David also talks about why some instead call it “shiraz” and what foods it pairs best with.

Cheers.