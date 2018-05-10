The Sonoma County Economic Development Board released its five-year roadmap Thursday morning, focusing on regional needs such as increasing affordable housing while also targeting jobs of the future like bicycling manufacturing and agriculture-related technologies.

The board’s plan identified six key priority areas to focus economic development efforts through 2023: housing; workforce and education; business diversification; sustainability; transportation; and fire recovery efforts after last year’s blazes destroyed 5,300 homes in the county.

“Some things included in prior plans — such as housing — are now an even higher priority, while other concerns must be addressed to further support, revive and maintain the economic vitality of our county,” said Ben Stone, executive director for the board. The report was released during the board’s spring economic forecast conference held at the Doubletree Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park.

The board had a 30-member advisory committee that oversaw the plan, which was developed by Avalanche Consulting of Austin, Texas. Brett Martinez, chief executive officer and president of Redwood Credit Union; and Pam Chanter, vice president of Vantero Insurance Brokerage chaired the advisory committee.

The report found that at least 25,000 new housing units will need to be built over the next five years to account for employment growth, fire losses, and overcrowding. “Until this challenge is met, Sonoma County remains at risk of losing residents who cannot find or afford a place to live,” the report states. “In turn, it will be difficult for businesses and other organizations to operate — from manufacturers and growers to nonprofits, hospitals, government agencies, and schools.”

It offered such solutions as the formation of a Sonoma County Employer Housing Council, which would include private business leaders, local elected officials, nonprofit representatives and builders; a campaign for a proposed $300 million housing bond; and a change to housing codes to temporarily allow trailers on and near rebuilding sites for construction workers.

Stone said it is critical that local business leaders become heavily involved on the campaign for new housing, especially as it will affect their future bottom line to attract top talent. “Without the workforce, we can’t have housing. Without housing, we can’t have a larger economy,” he said.

The focus on workforce needs would include efforts to retain students who attend Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University (SSU) from leaving the area after graduation. For example, two-thirds of SSU students leave Sonoma County after receiving their diplomas.

The report called for establishment of a cooperative education program at area high schools and colleges to develop a pipeline of workers for key local industries. Other communities have found success with similar programs. For example, Northeastern University in Boston has offered its students a pathway to employment with such local employers as IBM, Johnson & Johnson, and Liberty Mutual Insurance. Under such programs, students often take a semester off to work at a paid internship or apprenticeship program to gain experience.

“The students are already here and they are already housed,” Stone said of why local students make better job candidates as opposed to recruiting from outside of northern California.

