One hundred and twenty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 25, ranging in price from $38,500 to $3.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 4325 Savannah Trail in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,745,000 on March 30. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 6,461 square foot home featured an infinity edge pool, guest cottage, and 26 acres to explore.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

434 Swan Drive, $831,000

21206 Heron Drive, $970,000

Camp Meeker

39 Bohemian Highway, $230,500

133 Tan Oak Ave., $650,000

Cazadero

18138 Fair View Ave., $290,000

18 Hahn Road, $360,000

Cloverdale

311 Portofino Way, $285,000

617 W. Fourth St., $289,500

20 Preston Drive, $570,000

Forestville

11098 Dell Ave., $200,000

9452 Pajaro Lane, $510,000

Guerneville

15543 Canyon 3 Road, $145,000

14215 Lovers Lane, $257,000

14759 Canyon 7 Road, $318,500

Healdsburg

609 Prince Ave., $359,000

1734 Canyon Run, $369,500

2034 Redwood Drive, $499,000

746 Dragonfly Lane, $925,000

502 Tucker St., $999,091

290 Long Acres Place, $1,192,500

1465 Leslie Road, $2,275,000

902 March Ave., $2,500,000

1029 Westside Road, $3,700,000

Penngrove

4600 Acacia Way, $778,000

Petaluma

23 Rocca Drive, $563,000

322 Baranof Drive, $725,000

301 Broadway St. 52, $750,000

317 Bodega Ave., $770,000

801 Marble Way, $799,000

1699 Del Oro Circle, $800,000

2010 Falcon Ridge Drive, $820,000

2743 Stony Point Road, $833,000

1853 Sophia Circle, $872,000

637 Rainsville Road, $890,000

516 Cherry St., $960,000

747 Cindy Lane, $1,010,100

101 Magnolia Court, $1,082,000

Rohnert Park

256 Alma Ave., $267,500

1552 Gladstone Way, $295,000

7512 Blair Ave., $297,500

Santa Rosa

1960 Camino Del Prado, $38,500

1659 Kerry Lane, $175,000

3364 Sansone Court, $180,000

1987 Dogwood Drive, $180,100

3723 Cannes Place, $180,500

1639 Brandee Lane, $185,000

2002 Camino Del Prado, $185,000

3475 Primrose Ave., $200,000

1713 Rita Place, $210,000

1919 Fountainview Circle, $220,000

260 Darbster Place, $230,000

215 Willowgreen Place, $230,000

3739 Doverton Court, $250,000

130 Willowgreen Place, $259,500

3829 Sedgemoore Drive, $260,000

1845 Bella Vista Way, $265,000

3784 Cross Creek Circle, $270,000

3912 Millbrook Drive, $275,000

950 Langeburg St., $278,182

4355 Sunland Ave., $362,000

3881 Sage Hill Place, P1, $388,000

3906 Flintridge Drive, $460,000

492 Umland Drive, $485,500

636 Charles St., $490,000

2424 Darla Drive, $500,000

2324 Marsh Court, $500,000

2532 Richie Place, $510,000

3011 Sonoma Ave., $510,000

204 White Oak Drive, $515,000

1630 Ridley Ave., $525,000

2033 Mission Blvd., $530,000

455 Rusty Drive, $545,000

3769 Kansas Drive, $547,500

1131 Shadyslope Drive, $547,500

211 Esposti Meadows Way, $550,000

6120 Melita Road, $550,000

1246 Carr Ave., $560,000

2436 San Pedro Drive, $565,000

525 Major Drive, $568,000

2010 Marble St., $579,000

2407 Zurlo Court, $581,500

3968 Shelter Glen Way, $585,000

3450 Fir Drive, $590,000

1026 Estes Drive, $600,000