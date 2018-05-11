s
Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of March 25

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 11, 2018, 7:59AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

One hundred and twenty-five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of March 25, ranging in price from $38,500 to $3.7 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 4325 Savannah Trail in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,745,000 on March 30. This 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom, 6,461 square foot home featured an infinity edge pool, guest cottage, and 26 acres to explore.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

434 Swan Drive, $831,000

21206 Heron Drive, $970,000

Camp Meeker

39 Bohemian Highway, $230,500

133 Tan Oak Ave., $650,000

Cazadero

18138 Fair View Ave., $290,000

18 Hahn Road, $360,000

Cloverdale

311 Portofino Way, $285,000

617 W. Fourth St., $289,500

20 Preston Drive, $570,000

Forestville

11098 Dell Ave., $200,000

9452 Pajaro Lane, $510,000

Guerneville

15543 Canyon 3 Road, $145,000

14215 Lovers Lane, $257,000

14759 Canyon 7 Road, $318,500

Healdsburg

609 Prince Ave., $359,000

1734 Canyon Run, $369,500

2034 Redwood Drive, $499,000

746 Dragonfly Lane, $925,000

502 Tucker St., $999,091

290 Long Acres Place, $1,192,500

1465 Leslie Road, $2,275,000

902 March Ave., $2,500,000

1029 Westside Road, $3,700,000

Penngrove

4600 Acacia Way, $778,000

Petaluma

23 Rocca Drive, $563,000

322 Baranof Drive, $725,000

301 Broadway St. 52, $750,000

317 Bodega Ave., $770,000

801 Marble Way, $799,000

1699 Del Oro Circle, $800,000

2010 Falcon Ridge Drive, $820,000

2743 Stony Point Road, $833,000

1853 Sophia Circle, $872,000

637 Rainsville Road, $890,000

516 Cherry St., $960,000

747 Cindy Lane, $1,010,100

101 Magnolia Court, $1,082,000

Rohnert Park

256 Alma Ave., $267,500

1552 Gladstone Way, $295,000

7512 Blair Ave., $297,500

Santa Rosa

1960 Camino Del Prado, $38,500

1659 Kerry Lane, $175,000

3364 Sansone Court, $180,000

1987 Dogwood Drive, $180,100

3723 Cannes Place, $180,500

1639 Brandee Lane, $185,000

2002 Camino Del Prado, $185,000

3475 Primrose Ave., $200,000

1713 Rita Place, $210,000

1919 Fountainview Circle, $220,000

260 Darbster Place, $230,000

215 Willowgreen Place, $230,000

3739 Doverton Court, $250,000

130 Willowgreen Place, $259,500

3829 Sedgemoore Drive, $260,000

1845 Bella Vista Way, $265,000

3784 Cross Creek Circle, $270,000

3912 Millbrook Drive, $275,000

950 Langeburg St., $278,182

4355 Sunland Ave., $362,000

3881 Sage Hill Place, P1, $388,000

3906 Flintridge Drive, $460,000

492 Umland Drive, $485,500

636 Charles St., $490,000

2424 Darla Drive, $500,000

2324 Marsh Court, $500,000

2532 Richie Place, $510,000

3011 Sonoma Ave., $510,000

204 White Oak Drive, $515,000

1630 Ridley Ave., $525,000

2033 Mission Blvd., $530,000

455 Rusty Drive, $545,000

3769 Kansas Drive, $547,500

1131 Shadyslope Drive, $547,500

211 Esposti Meadows Way, $550,000

6120 Melita Road, $550,000

1246 Carr Ave., $560,000

2436 San Pedro Drive, $565,000

525 Major Drive, $568,000

2010 Marble St., $579,000

2407 Zurlo Court, $581,500

3968 Shelter Glen Way, $585,000

3450 Fir Drive, $590,000

1026 Estes Drive, $600,000

2011 Slater St., $600,000

1825 Rhianna St., $605,000

1525 Mayflower Place, $610,000

2120 Contra Costa Ave., $611,000

2321 San Miguel Ave., $618,500

417 Kohler Court, $620,000

1927 Montevino Drive, $630,000

2239 Gainsborough Ave., $632,000

83 Hop Ranch Road, $650,000

2445 Appletree Drive, $657,000

2109 Linwood Ave., $725,000

2157 San Antonio Drive, $730,000

5917 Yerba Buena Road, $780,000

4680 N. Wallace Road, $799,000

1655 Matanzas Road, $815,000

435 Twin Lakes Circle, $845,000

1016 Oak Mesa Drive, $860,000

1704 San Ramon Way, $872,000

2252 Sycamore Ave., $880,000

425 Oak Vista Drive, $900,000

223 Oak Shadow Drive, $1,000,000

5657 Eastlake Drive, $1,225,000

848 Brush Creek Road, $1,249,000

434 Trail Ridge Place, $1,325,000

4033 Black Oak Drive, $1,350,000

1467 White Oak Drive, $1,352,000

5681 Eastlake Drive, $1,380,000

5685 Eastlake Drive, $1,500,000

4325 Savannah Trail, $3,745,000

Sebastopol

5220 Mcfarlane Road, $500,000

421 Bloomfield Road, $850,000

Sonoma

18023 Brooks Ave., $510,000

1314 Avenida Sebastiani, $545,000

1240 Los Robles Drive, $745,000

The Sea Ranch

41233 Tallgrass, $715,000

Windsor

116 Greenbrook Court, $280,000

701 Mills Brothers Court, $312,500

761 Creekview Place, $335,000

1022 Elsbree Lane, $475,000

919 Amelia Court, $500,455

1125 Rachael Lane, $560,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

