Crimson reports sales decline

Crimson Wine Group of Napa reported a 11 percent decrease in net sales in the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2017, according to the company’s filing Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crimson, which owns such local wineries as Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg and Pine Ridge Vineyards in the Stags Leap region of Napa Valley, recorded $13.2 million in net sales for the quarter compared to $14.8 million for the same period last year.

The company reported a net loss of $845,000 compared to a profit of $749,000 for the first quarter of 2017.

In its filing, Crimson noted that it had “harvested substantially all of their 2017 estate grapes” before the October wildfires and that any losses due to the blazes will be partially offset by its insurance policy.

...

Gallo purchases another Central Coast vineyard

E&J Gallo Winery has continued its acquisitions along the Central Coast by purchasing the Sierra Madre property, a vineyard near the western edge of the Santa Maria Valley wine region of Santa Barbara County.

The 151-acre vineyard is noted for its premium pinot noir and chardonnay. Its located 15 miles from the ocean with sandy loam soil that is common in Sonoma County.

Circle Vision LLC sold the property to Gallo for an undisclosed price. The vineyard supplies fruit to about 35 wineries, ranging from small boutique wineries to large wine companies.

“We are thrilled to add this impressive vineyard into our premium portfolio,” said Roger Nabedian, senior vice president and general manager of Gallo’s premium wine division, in a statement. “This purchase supports Gallo’s commitment to continue making and selling luxury wines, while growing the finest grapes in Santa Barbara County.”

Earlier this month, Gallo announced it bought the 436-acre Rancho Real Vineyard also located in the Santa Maria Valley wine region. It previously acquired Talbott Vineyards in Monterey County and Edna Valley Vineyard in San Luis Obispo County.

...

Doug McIlroy honored by Farm Bureau

Doug McIlroy of Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg will be honored with the Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s Luther Burbank Conservation Award on July 12.

The award will be part of the bureau’s Love of the Land celebration at Richard’s Grove and Saralee’s Vineyard in Windsor.

McIlroy, director of winegrowing at Rodney Strong, is known as a wine industry expert on local water issues. A graduate of UC Davis, McIlroy worked for Fetzer Vineyards in Mendocino County and Kendall-Jackson in Santa Rosa before coming to Rodney Strong, where he manages 1,200 acres of vineyards and 60 contract growers.

...

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.