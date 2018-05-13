Ester Babakhanov and Kimberly Hendrix have taken new positions with Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank.

Babakhanov has been named vice president of treasury management and business development. A longtime Bay Area resident, she has more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry.

Hendrix has been promoted to assistant vice president and manager of the bank’s main branch in downtown Santa Rosa. She has been with the bank since August 2010 and has 20 years of experience in the banking industry.

...

Dr. Catherine Gutfreund has been named physician-in-charge for the new Mercury Way medical offices of Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa Medical Center. She most recently served the health care provider as a physician well-being chief, family violence prevention champion and chair of integrative medicine. She serves on the board of the California Medical Association.

...

Dave McLennon has been promoted to regional sales manager for the southern region of Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. He joined the bank in 2016 and previously served as vice president and manager of the Sebastopol office. He has worked in the banking industry over 30 years for such companies as Washington Mutual, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

...

Emily Kearney, Kandi Cogliandro and Christopher Ortiz have joined the Sebastopol office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as sales associates.

Kearney previously completed an associate’s degree in nursing and worked two years as a manager at Fiori’s restaurant in Santa Rosa.

Cogliandro became licensed in 2003 and previously has worked at Zephyr Real Estate and Frank Howard Allen in Petaluma and Graton as both an agent and a transaction coordinator.

Ortiz, a graduate of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa, previously worked at Healdsburg Lumber Company for over two years.

...

Dr. Jeffrey Tobias has been appointed to the five-member board of directors of the Petaluma Health Care District. He is a retired physician and former biopharmaceutical executive . His term will end in November.

...

Tom Atmore has joined Santa Rosa-based Luther Burbank Savings as senior vice president, director of construction loan administration. He previously worked with KB Home and Pardee Homes in Los Angeles, and most recently with California Bank & Trust. He is a registered civil engineer, a licensed real estate broker and a licensed general contractor.

