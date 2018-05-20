Grape grower trade show set for June

The Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group will hold its annual grower seminar and trade show on June 1.

The event, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will be held at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm in Forestville.

Seth Stodder, former assistant secretary of Department of Homeland Security under both the Bush and Obama administrations, will be the keynote speaker. Stodder will discuss immigration and border issues.

The event is free for local grape growers and $20 per person for members of the public. Registration is available at https://sonomawinegrape.ticketleap.com/2018-grower-bbq

...

Local wholesaler picks up Spanish client

Santa Rosa-based wholesaler Epic Wines and Spirits has picked up Jorge Ordonez Selections wine portfolio from Spain as its newest client.

Epic, the wholesaler for Foley Family Wines, will distribute the portfolio in California and operate as its agency representative in Nevada, where Epic has just entered the Las Vegas market. Owner Bill Foley also is the majority partner of the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team.

Jorge Ordonez Selections represents mid-sized producers who use grapes from some of Spain’s oldest vineyard sites.

“The Ordonez portfolio aligns with Epic’s commitment to premium, authentic, family-owned mid-sized producers. We are honored to work with the Ordonez family and their collection of Spain’s finest exports,” said Epic President Justin Sternberg in a statement.

...

Viansa named official wine sponsor of Sonoma Raceway

Viansa Sonoma has been named the official wine sponsor of Sonoma Raceway.

The winery, owned by Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa, will be the sponsor of the raceway’s NASCAR Checkered Flag Club hospitality area at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race on June 24.

Viansa, located less than five miles from the raceway, will also be a featured stop on the free shuttle from the 50 Acres Campground to the Sonoma Plaza during the NASCAR race weekend.

“Sonoma Raceway is an iconic landmark to the area, so naturally we are thrilled to partner with such exciting events,” said Michael Domer, director of operations at Viansa Sonoma, in a statement.

...

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.