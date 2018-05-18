What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

One hundred and five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 1 ranging in price from $175,000 to $6.2 million.
Topping our list of homes sold was 1950 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $6,200,000 on April 6. This three bedroom six bathroom estate featured a pool spa, wet bar, barbecue area, basketball court and tennis court.
Cazadero
21 Springhill Drive, $421,000
Cloverdale
433 N. Jefferson St., $625,000
2025 Woodhawk Lane, $1,900,000
Cotati
283 Robin Ave., $645,000
Forestville
10755 Old River Road, $1,100,000
Guerneville
14266 Old Cazadero Road, $325,000
15032 Canyon Two Road, $465,000
Healdsburg
2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $600,000
285 Alexandria Court, $720,000
526 Center St., $762,500
12690 S. Redwood Highway, $800,000
116 Fitch St., $1,455,000
319 First St., $2,225,000
Monte Rio
1011 Redwood Court, $535,000
Occidental
16648 Joy Woods Way, $795,000
16897 Lauri Lane, $1,035,000
Penngrove
5696 Old Redwood Highway, $505,000
4850 Acacia Way, $1,325,000
Petaluma
727 H St., $252,500
36 Live Oak Drive, $555,000
713 Judith Court, $559,000
1787 Northstar Drive, $575,000
2004 Easton Drive, $575,000
303 Meacham Road, $610,000
1312 Saint Francis Drive, $625,000
1080 Bodega Ave., $660,000
1673 Del Oro Circle, $686,000
284 Thompson Lane, $770,000
913 West St., $776,000
761 Cherry St., $800,000
1830 Hartman Lane, $925,000
2055 Magnolia Ave., $1,010,000
732 Keller Court, $1,329,000
Rohnert Park
965 Hacienda Circle, $510,000
561 Alta Ave., $535,000
7776 Montero Drive, $575,000
4481 Heath Circle, $590,000
5785 Dolores Drive, $705,000
5721 Dexter Circle, $720,000
Santa Rosa
1920 Fountainview Circle, $175,000
1738 Kerry Lane, $185,000
3819 Crestview Drive, $195,000
1807 Palisades Drive, $230,000
549 Jean Marie Drive, $235,000
1803 Palisades Drive, $239,000
4706 Santa Rosita Court, $239,500
3503 Flintwood Drive, $240,000
3521 Brookdale Drive, $240,000
301 Orange St., $267,500
428 Trowbridge St., $270,000
3720 Lakebriar Place, $310,000
1410 Ridley Ave., $408,000
2522 Sam Drive, $480,000
225 Yates Drive, $526,000
2328 Bellam Court, $529,000
2766 Victoria Drive, $550,000
2448 College Park Circle, $550,000
3964 Match Point Ave., $585,000
2755 Desert Rose Lane, $600,000
1726 Calavaras Drive, $610,000
1418 Velma Ave., $610,000
4781 Orville Ave., $615,000
3456 Princeton Drive, $620,000
6848 Montecito Blvd., $628,000
5060 Carriage Lane, $630,000
1762 Manor Drive, $646,000
1832 Calavaras Drive, $650,000
6333 Stone Bridge Road, $670,000
1082 Gaddis Court, $680,000
8842 Oak Trail Drive, $700,000
6448 Mesa Oaks Court, $705,000
4906 Londonberry Drive, $712,500
2534 Bethards Drive, $760,000
213 Rockgreen Place, $761,000
1800 Meda Ave., $764,000
3844 Lanewood Way, $770,000
7650 Oakmont Drive, $785,000
5278 Joaquin Drive, $850,000
8848 Hood Mountain Circle, $850,000
3301 Jeremy Court, $900,000
3485 Moriconi Drive, $907,000
8879 Oakmont Drive, $1,060,000
5199 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,082,000
Sebastopol
4404 Ross Road, $202,500