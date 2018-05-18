s
What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 18, 2018, 6:37AM

| Updated 23 minutes ago.

One hundred and five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 1 ranging in price from $175,000 to $6.2 million.


Topping our list of homes sold was 1950 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $6,200,000 on April 6. This three bedroom six bathroom estate featured a pool spa, wet bar, barbecue area, basketball court and tennis court.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cazadero

21 Springhill Drive, $421,000

Cloverdale

433 N. Jefferson St., $625,000

2025 Woodhawk Lane, $1,900,000

Cotati

283 Robin Ave., $645,000

Forestville

10755 Old River Road, $1,100,000

Guerneville

14266 Old Cazadero Road, $325,000

15032 Canyon Two Road, $465,000

Healdsburg

2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $600,000

285 Alexandria Court, $720,000

526 Center St., $762,500

12690 S. Redwood Highway, $800,000

116 Fitch St., $1,455,000

319 First St., $2,225,000

Monte Rio

1011 Redwood Court, $535,000

Occidental

16648 Joy Woods Way, $795,000

16897 Lauri Lane, $1,035,000

Penngrove

5696 Old Redwood Highway, $505,000

4850 Acacia Way, $1,325,000

Petaluma

727 H St., $252,500

36 Live Oak Drive, $555,000

713 Judith Court, $559,000

1787 Northstar Drive, $575,000

2004 Easton Drive, $575,000

303 Meacham Road, $610,000

1312 Saint Francis Drive, $625,000

1080 Bodega Ave., $660,000

1673 Del Oro Circle, $686,000

284 Thompson Lane, $770,000

913 West St., $776,000

761 Cherry St., $800,000

1830 Hartman Lane, $925,000

2055 Magnolia Ave., $1,010,000

732 Keller Court, $1,329,000

Rohnert Park

965 Hacienda Circle, $510,000

561 Alta Ave., $535,000

7776 Montero Drive, $575,000

4481 Heath Circle, $590,000

5785 Dolores Drive, $705,000

5721 Dexter Circle, $720,000

Santa Rosa

1920 Fountainview Circle, $175,000

1738 Kerry Lane, $185,000

3819 Crestview Drive, $195,000

1807 Palisades Drive, $230,000

549 Jean Marie Drive, $235,000

1803 Palisades Drive, $239,000

4706 Santa Rosita Court, $239,500

3503 Flintwood Drive, $240,000

3521 Brookdale Drive, $240,000

301 Orange St., $267,500

428 Trowbridge St., $270,000

3720 Lakebriar Place, $310,000

1410 Ridley Ave., $408,000

2522 Sam Drive, $480,000

225 Yates Drive, $526,000

2328 Bellam Court, $529,000

2766 Victoria Drive, $550,000

2448 College Park Circle, $550,000

3964 Match Point Ave., $585,000

2755 Desert Rose Lane, $600,000

1726 Calavaras Drive, $610,000

1418 Velma Ave., $610,000

4781 Orville Ave., $615,000

3456 Princeton Drive, $620,000

6848 Montecito Blvd., $628,000

5060 Carriage Lane, $630,000

1762 Manor Drive, $646,000

1832 Calavaras Drive, $650,000

6333 Stone Bridge Road, $670,000

1082 Gaddis Court, $680,000

8842 Oak Trail Drive, $700,000

6448 Mesa Oaks Court, $705,000

4906 Londonberry Drive, $712,500

2534 Bethards Drive, $760,000

213 Rockgreen Place, $761,000

1800 Meda Ave., $764,000

3844 Lanewood Way, $770,000

7650 Oakmont Drive, $785,000

5278 Joaquin Drive, $850,000

8848 Hood Mountain Circle, $850,000

3301 Jeremy Court, $900,000

3485 Moriconi Drive, $907,000

8879 Oakmont Drive, $1,060,000

5199 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,082,000

Sebastopol

4404 Ross Road, $202,500

13770 Green Valley Road, $659,500

351 Brookhaven Court, $695,000

630 Montgomery Road, $804,500

7876 Apple Blossom Lane, $805,000

11224 Occidental Road, $1,250,000

6026 Blank Road, $1,265,000

3620 Evelyn Court, $1,643,500

Sonoma

18915 Robinson Road, $900,000

431 Chase St., $975,000

810 Country Club Drive, $1,350,000

393 Saunders Drive, $1,831,000

1950 Sobre Vista Road, $6,200,000

The Sea Ranch

300 Del Mar Point, $762,500

Windsor

122 Mirna Court, $580,000

7075 Hastings Place, $605,000

674 Leafhaven Lane, $630,000

136 Fulton Place, $630,000

9122 Lakewood Drive, $725,000

Search Sonoma County home sales

8820 Holly Leaf Drive, $825,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQueSt., the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

