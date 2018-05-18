What are homes selling for in Sonoma County?

One hundred and five single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 1 ranging in price from $175,000 to $6.2 million.



Topping our list of homes sold was 1950 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $6,200,000 on April 6. This three bedroom six bathroom estate featured a pool spa, wet bar, barbecue area, basketball court and tennis court.

Cazadero

21 Springhill Drive, $421,000

Cloverdale

433 N. Jefferson St., $625,000

2025 Woodhawk Lane, $1,900,000

Cotati

283 Robin Ave., $645,000

Forestville

10755 Old River Road, $1,100,000

Guerneville

14266 Old Cazadero Road, $325,000

15032 Canyon Two Road, $465,000

Healdsburg

2325 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $600,000

285 Alexandria Court, $720,000

526 Center St., $762,500

12690 S. Redwood Highway, $800,000

116 Fitch St., $1,455,000

319 First St., $2,225,000

Monte Rio

1011 Redwood Court, $535,000

Occidental

16648 Joy Woods Way, $795,000

16897 Lauri Lane, $1,035,000

Penngrove

5696 Old Redwood Highway, $505,000

4850 Acacia Way, $1,325,000

Petaluma

727 H St., $252,500

36 Live Oak Drive, $555,000

713 Judith Court, $559,000

1787 Northstar Drive, $575,000

2004 Easton Drive, $575,000

303 Meacham Road, $610,000

1312 Saint Francis Drive, $625,000

1080 Bodega Ave., $660,000

1673 Del Oro Circle, $686,000

284 Thompson Lane, $770,000

913 West St., $776,000

761 Cherry St., $800,000

1830 Hartman Lane, $925,000

2055 Magnolia Ave., $1,010,000

732 Keller Court, $1,329,000

Rohnert Park

965 Hacienda Circle, $510,000

561 Alta Ave., $535,000

7776 Montero Drive, $575,000

4481 Heath Circle, $590,000

5785 Dolores Drive, $705,000

5721 Dexter Circle, $720,000

Santa Rosa

1920 Fountainview Circle, $175,000

1738 Kerry Lane, $185,000

3819 Crestview Drive, $195,000

1807 Palisades Drive, $230,000

549 Jean Marie Drive, $235,000

1803 Palisades Drive, $239,000

4706 Santa Rosita Court, $239,500

3503 Flintwood Drive, $240,000

3521 Brookdale Drive, $240,000

301 Orange St., $267,500

428 Trowbridge St., $270,000

3720 Lakebriar Place, $310,000

1410 Ridley Ave., $408,000

2522 Sam Drive, $480,000

225 Yates Drive, $526,000

2328 Bellam Court, $529,000

2766 Victoria Drive, $550,000

2448 College Park Circle, $550,000

3964 Match Point Ave., $585,000

2755 Desert Rose Lane, $600,000

1726 Calavaras Drive, $610,000

1418 Velma Ave., $610,000

4781 Orville Ave., $615,000

3456 Princeton Drive, $620,000

6848 Montecito Blvd., $628,000

5060 Carriage Lane, $630,000

1762 Manor Drive, $646,000

1832 Calavaras Drive, $650,000

6333 Stone Bridge Road, $670,000

1082 Gaddis Court, $680,000

8842 Oak Trail Drive, $700,000

6448 Mesa Oaks Court, $705,000

4906 Londonberry Drive, $712,500

2534 Bethards Drive, $760,000

213 Rockgreen Place, $761,000

1800 Meda Ave., $764,000

3844 Lanewood Way, $770,000

7650 Oakmont Drive, $785,000

5278 Joaquin Drive, $850,000

8848 Hood Mountain Circle, $850,000

3301 Jeremy Court, $900,000

3485 Moriconi Drive, $907,000

8879 Oakmont Drive, $1,060,000

5199 Oak Meadow Drive, $1,082,000

Sebastopol

4404 Ross Road, $202,500