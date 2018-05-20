People on the move at Petaluma Health Center, Exchange Bank and more ...

Jane Read has been named chief operating officer for the Petaluma Health Center, a nonprofit community health center. She was a former top administrator for Petaluma Valley Hospital and in 2009 became vice president of operations there for St. Joseph Health, which operates the hospital. A registered nurse for 36 years, she has been a nursing teacher, a health care consultant and a hospital administrator.

Paul Yeomans has been named a senior vice president and wholesale banking sales manager at Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. He will oversee commercial banking, construction and mortgage lending and small business administration loans. During his 30-plus years in banking he has served as a regional vice president at Tri Counties Bank, a vice president at Umpqua Bank, a team leader at Sterling Savings Bank and a regional vice president at Westamerica Bank.

Rosemary Giacomini is the new resource development coordinator for United Way of the Wine Country. She has more than 20 years of experience in retail and commercial banking, most recently as branch operations officer with Poppy Bank.

José Guillén and Maureen Merrill have formed Guillén & Merrill, a Santa Rosa business that provides coaching expertise in employee engagement, team productivity and leadership skill development. Guillén served nine years as the executive officer for the Superior Court of Sonoma County and before that for several other counties. Merrill has worked since 2004 with individuals and organizations in communication skills, customer service, workplace morale and team productivity.

Kevin Hernandez has been named operations director at Santa Rosa-based M.A. Silva USA, a leading manufacturer of premium corks, glass and packaging. His background in senior operational leadership includes plant manager roles for such companies as Nutiva and Tyson Foods

Marieshka Barton has been hired as sales representative at Napa-based Global Package for the Napa, Sierra Nevada Foothills, Paso Robles and Santa Barbara territories. She most recently worked in marketing and sales at Sonoma’s Canihan Family Winery and as production coordinator/copy editor on the Wine Business Case Research Journal in Rohnert Park.

Justin Moye has been named a territory manager for Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage. His geographic area includes Sonoma County, Mendocino County, Lodi and the Sierra foothills. He has worked in wine industry sales for more than seven years, including the last four in barrel sales and barrel alternatives.

Ceres, a nonprofit young development organization based in Sebastopol, has hired two new staff members and welcomed three new board members.

Cami Kahl has been named chief operating officer. She worked more than 20 years at Becoming Independent, rising to become executive director. She later served five years as executive director of the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County.

Matt Smith has been named program director. He has 10 years of experience in the education and nonprofit sectors and recently directed the academic department at two therapeutic high school programs in Utah and worked as a partnership director for United Way of Salt Lake.

The group’s new board members include Joe Rogoff, a retired regional president for Whole Foods; Cindy Berrios, a clinical social worker employed by the Sonoma County YWCA; and Kathy Housman, a vice president of Oasis Sales and Marketing in Sebastopol.