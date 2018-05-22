Exchange Bank will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 95 cents per share on June 15.

Shareholders as of June 1 will be eligible for the payout, which is the same amount from the previous quarter.

The Frank P. Doyle and Polly O’Meara Doyle Trust owns slightly more than 50 percent of the stock in the Santa Rosa bank. The trust funds the Doyle Scholarships at Santa Rosa Junior College, which provides awards to incoming full-time freshmen with at least a 2.00 grade-point average in high school. The trust will receive $820,000 for the next payout.