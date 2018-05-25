Ninety-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 8 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1570 Ridge Road in Sonoma which sold for $2.883 million on April 11. This 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom 4,739 square foot home was built in 1953 and was situated on 1.32 acres.

Bodega

15500 Bodega Highway, $2,750,000

Cazadero

19805 Fort Ross Road, $750,000

Cloverdale

82 Tarman Drive, $480,000

312 Cherry Creek Court, $785,000

1500 Trimble Lane, $1,145,000

Cotati

18 Dyquisto Way, $685,000

Forestville

11855 Orchard Road, $208,182

8150 Savio Lane, $425,000

8910 Highway 116, $1,300,000

Guerneville

14990 Rio Nido Road, $465,000

14176 Woodland Drive, $712,500

Healdsburg

992 Langhart Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

514 Fifth St., $583,000

855 Cottage Court, $589,000

537 Crinella Drive, $601,000

908 Crinella Drive, $605,000

1633 Jeffrey Drive, $605,000

1431 Dandelion Way, $642,000

1712 Inverness Drive, $690,000

709 Park Lane, $690,000

715 Newcastle Court, $725,000

1 Post St., $750,000

2 Forest Trail, $875,000

510 Prospect St., $1,080,000

813 Cindy Lane, $1,125,000

114 Lavio Drive, $1,335,000

2 Rumson Court, $1,505,000

Rohnert Park

7668 Beverly Drive, $545,000

4429 Graywhaler Lane, $645,000

849 Santa Dorotea Circle, $705,000

Santa Rosa

3745 Espresso Court, $170,000

1936 Camino Del Prado, $180,000

2004 Shelbourne Way, $190,000

1339 Holly Park Way, $190,000

2020 Crimson Lane, $200,000

1432 Starview Court, $206,000

3700 Deauville Place, $230,000

1908 Fountainview Circle, $250,000

3736 Lakebriar Place, $250,000

205 Willowgreen Place, $250,000

1904 Fountainview Circle, $250,000

3500 Rolling Oaks Road, $300,000

5275 Wikiup Court, $310,000

8350 Oakmont Drive, $350,000

4065 Madera Ave., $350,000

2311 Westview Way, $407,000

540 Ironwood Court, $410,000

1918 Greeneich Ave., $410,000

3257 Guerneville Road, $425,000

5011 Lavender Lane, $435,000

3818 Horizon View Way, $454,500

3978 Skyfarm Drive, $480,000

2222 Rivera Drive, $518,000

2866 Bighorn Sheep St., $525,000

3982 Skyfarm Drive, $530,000

5498 Linda Lane, $536,500

5179 Mattson Place, $548,500

1666 Wishing Well Way, $550,000

518 Courtyard Circle, $555,000

116 Boyce St., $570,000

206 Calistoga Road, $580,500

5045 Canyon Drive, $590,000

5701 Carriage Lane, $611,000

1432 Brookside Drive, $615,000

3 Fallgreen Court, $630,000

2020 Creekside Road, $659,000

738 Orchard St., $690,000

1523 Escalero Road, $720,000

1919 Hidden Valley Drive, $864,000

4665 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000

4669 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000

5740 Cottage Ridge Road, $1,100,000

3424 Baldwin Way, $1,270,000

4730 Annadel Heights Drive, $1,300,000

3655 Rutherford Way, $1,425,000

Sebastopol

3425 S. Gravenstein Highway, $290,000

7875 Twin Pine Lane, $598,000

451 Sexton Road, $934,000

1025 Freestone Ranch Road, $1,730,000

Sonoma

1260 Pickett St., $685,000

444 York Court, $1,075,000

1177 Ingram Drive, $1,700,000

3889 Lovall Valley Road, $2,750,000

1570 Ridge Road, $2,883,000

The Sea Ranch

138 Larkspur Close, $750,000