Ninety-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 8 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1570 Ridge Road in Sonoma which sold for $2.883 million on April 11. This 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom 4,739 square foot home was built in 1953 and was situated on 1.32 acres.
Bodega
15500 Bodega Highway, $2,750,000
Cazadero
19805 Fort Ross Road, $750,000
Cloverdale
82 Tarman Drive, $480,000
312 Cherry Creek Court, $785,000
1500 Trimble Lane, $1,145,000
Cotati
18 Dyquisto Way, $685,000
Forestville
11855 Orchard Road, $208,182
8150 Savio Lane, $425,000
8910 Highway 116, $1,300,000
Guerneville
14990 Rio Nido Road, $465,000
14176 Woodland Drive, $712,500
Healdsburg
992 Langhart Drive, $1,020,000
Petaluma
514 Fifth St., $583,000
855 Cottage Court, $589,000
537 Crinella Drive, $601,000
908 Crinella Drive, $605,000
1633 Jeffrey Drive, $605,000
1431 Dandelion Way, $642,000
1712 Inverness Drive, $690,000
709 Park Lane, $690,000
715 Newcastle Court, $725,000
1 Post St., $750,000
2 Forest Trail, $875,000
510 Prospect St., $1,080,000
813 Cindy Lane, $1,125,000
114 Lavio Drive, $1,335,000
2 Rumson Court, $1,505,000
Rohnert Park
7668 Beverly Drive, $545,000
4429 Graywhaler Lane, $645,000
849 Santa Dorotea Circle, $705,000
Santa Rosa
3745 Espresso Court, $170,000
1936 Camino Del Prado, $180,000
2004 Shelbourne Way, $190,000
1339 Holly Park Way, $190,000
2020 Crimson Lane, $200,000
1432 Starview Court, $206,000
3700 Deauville Place, $230,000
1908 Fountainview Circle, $250,000
3736 Lakebriar Place, $250,000
205 Willowgreen Place, $250,000
1904 Fountainview Circle, $250,000
3500 Rolling Oaks Road, $300,000
5275 Wikiup Court, $310,000
8350 Oakmont Drive, $350,000
4065 Madera Ave., $350,000
2311 Westview Way, $407,000
540 Ironwood Court, $410,000
1918 Greeneich Ave., $410,000
3257 Guerneville Road, $425,000
5011 Lavender Lane, $435,000
3818 Horizon View Way, $454,500
3978 Skyfarm Drive, $480,000
2222 Rivera Drive, $518,000
2866 Bighorn Sheep St., $525,000
3982 Skyfarm Drive, $530,000
5498 Linda Lane, $536,500
5179 Mattson Place, $548,500
1666 Wishing Well Way, $550,000
518 Courtyard Circle, $555,000
116 Boyce St., $570,000
206 Calistoga Road, $580,500
5045 Canyon Drive, $590,000
5701 Carriage Lane, $611,000
1432 Brookside Drive, $615,000
3 Fallgreen Court, $630,000
2020 Creekside Road, $659,000
738 Orchard St., $690,000
1523 Escalero Road, $720,000
1919 Hidden Valley Drive, $864,000
4665 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000
4669 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000
5740 Cottage Ridge Road, $1,100,000
3424 Baldwin Way, $1,270,000
4730 Annadel Heights Drive, $1,300,000
3655 Rutherford Way, $1,425,000
Sebastopol
3425 S. Gravenstein Highway, $290,000
7875 Twin Pine Lane, $598,000
451 Sexton Road, $934,000
1025 Freestone Ranch Road, $1,730,000
Sonoma
1260 Pickett St., $685,000
444 York Court, $1,075,000
1177 Ingram Drive, $1,700,000
3889 Lovall Valley Road, $2,750,000
1570 Ridge Road, $2,883,000
The Sea Ranch
138 Larkspur Close, $750,000