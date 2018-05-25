s
Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 8

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 25, 2018, 8:01AM

| Updated 55 minutes ago.

Ninety-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 8 ranging in price from $170,000 to $2.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1570 Ridge Road in Sonoma which sold for $2.883 million on April 11. This 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom 4,739 square foot home was built in 1953 and was situated on 1.32 acres.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega

15500 Bodega Highway, $2,750,000

Cazadero

19805 Fort Ross Road, $750,000

Cloverdale

82 Tarman Drive, $480,000

312 Cherry Creek Court, $785,000

1500 Trimble Lane, $1,145,000

Cotati

18 Dyquisto Way, $685,000

Forestville

11855 Orchard Road, $208,182

8150 Savio Lane, $425,000

8910 Highway 116, $1,300,000

Guerneville

14990 Rio Nido Road, $465,000

14176 Woodland Drive, $712,500

Healdsburg

992 Langhart Drive, $1,020,000

Petaluma

514 Fifth St., $583,000

855 Cottage Court, $589,000

537 Crinella Drive, $601,000

908 Crinella Drive, $605,000

1633 Jeffrey Drive, $605,000

1431 Dandelion Way, $642,000

1712 Inverness Drive, $690,000

709 Park Lane, $690,000

715 Newcastle Court, $725,000

1 Post St., $750,000

2 Forest Trail, $875,000

510 Prospect St., $1,080,000

813 Cindy Lane, $1,125,000

114 Lavio Drive, $1,335,000

2 Rumson Court, $1,505,000

Rohnert Park

7668 Beverly Drive, $545,000

4429 Graywhaler Lane, $645,000

849 Santa Dorotea Circle, $705,000

Santa Rosa

3745 Espresso Court, $170,000

1936 Camino Del Prado, $180,000

2004 Shelbourne Way, $190,000

1339 Holly Park Way, $190,000

2020 Crimson Lane, $200,000

1432 Starview Court, $206,000

3700 Deauville Place, $230,000

1908 Fountainview Circle, $250,000

3736 Lakebriar Place, $250,000

205 Willowgreen Place, $250,000

1904 Fountainview Circle, $250,000

3500 Rolling Oaks Road, $300,000

5275 Wikiup Court, $310,000

8350 Oakmont Drive, $350,000

4065 Madera Ave., $350,000

2311 Westview Way, $407,000

540 Ironwood Court, $410,000

1918 Greeneich Ave., $410,000

3257 Guerneville Road, $425,000

5011 Lavender Lane, $435,000

3818 Horizon View Way, $454,500

3978 Skyfarm Drive, $480,000

2222 Rivera Drive, $518,000

2866 Bighorn Sheep St., $525,000

3982 Skyfarm Drive, $530,000

5498 Linda Lane, $536,500

5179 Mattson Place, $548,500

1666 Wishing Well Way, $550,000

518 Courtyard Circle, $555,000

116 Boyce St., $570,000

206 Calistoga Road, $580,500

5045 Canyon Drive, $590,000

5701 Carriage Lane, $611,000

1432 Brookside Drive, $615,000

3 Fallgreen Court, $630,000

2020 Creekside Road, $659,000

738 Orchard St., $690,000

1523 Escalero Road, $720,000

1919 Hidden Valley Drive, $864,000

4665 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000

4669 Petaluma Hill Road, $975,000

5740 Cottage Ridge Road, $1,100,000

3424 Baldwin Way, $1,270,000

4730 Annadel Heights Drive, $1,300,000

3655 Rutherford Way, $1,425,000

Sebastopol

3425 S. Gravenstein Highway, $290,000

7875 Twin Pine Lane, $598,000

451 Sexton Road, $934,000

1025 Freestone Ranch Road, $1,730,000

Sonoma

1260 Pickett St., $685,000

444 York Court, $1,075,000

1177 Ingram Drive, $1,700,000

3889 Lovall Valley Road, $2,750,000

1570 Ridge Road, $2,883,000

The Sea Ranch

138 Larkspur Close, $750,000

220 Grey Whale, $995,000

336 Pipers Reach, $2,137,500

Windsor

479 Shannon Way, $553,000

229 Samantha Way, $615,000

10881 Rio Ruso Drive, $645,000

512 Equity Court, $900,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQueSt., the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

