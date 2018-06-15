David Bass has been named general counsel and compliance officer at North Bay Credit Union in Santa Rosa. His career includes serving as lead prosecutor for the State Tax Recovery and Crime Enforcement Task Force in the California Department of Justice.



While there he also was part of the state’s Financial Crimes and Special Prosecution Unit. More recently he has served as in-house counsel for an international bank and as chief risk management officer for West Coast ALM Services.



Dr. Allan Bernstein, medical director of the North Bay Neuroscience Institute, has moved his offices to 7064 Corline Court, Suite A in Sebastopol. He formerly served as chief of the Neurology Department at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Rosa.



Robert K. Morris has been named chief financial officer at Pride Mountain Vineyards in Santa Rosa. He previously served as the director of wine business services at Frank, Rimerman & Co.



Husband and wife Phillip Sullivan and Jennifer Kosko Sullivan have announced changes to their careers in real estate. Phillip Sullivan has joined Engel & Voelkers Sonoma County in its Healdsburg office. He has more than 20 years of listing and sales experience in residences, resorts and land for development properties in Sonoma and Napa counties.



Jennifer Kosko Sullivan will provide sales and marketing, and client support to her husband’s business. She previously worked 12 years in Sonoma Valley wine sales and 15 years with American Airlines Admirals Club and sales management.



Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County has added three board members:



Erik Olsen is the vice president/general manager at Clos du Bois Winery in Geyserville.



Gina Parmeter is the owner of Gina’s Boutique in downtown Healdsburg.



Bill Smart is vice president/general manager of Lambert Bridge Winery near Healdsburg.



Dustin Ayers and Taylor Stowe joined 3 Badge Beverage Corp., a luxury wine and spirits company in Sonoma.



Ayers has been named procurement manager. He previously worked as a procurement and materials manager at Frank-Lin Distillers Products in Fairfield.



Stowe has been appointed associate enology marketing manager. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Sonoma State University.



The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County has a new staff member and four new board members.



Emily Peterson is the organization’s new human resources director. She began her human resources career in 2012 in the biotechnology industry.



The new board members are Aleia Coate of Umpqua Bank; Brandon Kelsey of Kaiser Permanente; Amiee Sands Carney of Jackson Family Wines; and Michael Snow of Morgan Stanley.



Jane Read has been named chief operating officer for the Petaluma Health Center, a nonprofit community health center. She was a former top administrator for Petaluma Valley Hospital and in 2009 became vice president of operations there for St. Joseph Health, which operates the hospital. A registered nurse for 36 years, she has been a nursing teacher, health care consultant and hospital administrator.



Wine Country Fine Furniture has opened at 3800 Bodega Ave. in Petaluma, the site of the former Praetzel’s Fine Furniture.



