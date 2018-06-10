Dr. John Hollander has joined Northern California Medical Associates to help create the group’s new Foot and Ankle Program. His practice is located in Santa Rosa.

...

Kristoffer Antigua has been promoted to the position of in-house counsel at Optio Solutions, a national debt collection agency located in Petaluma. He joined the company in January 2015 as a collections attorney.

...

Michelle Straub has been hired as a senior designer for Sebastopol’s Leff Construction. She previously worked more than six years as a lead designer for Oakmont Senior Living.

...

David Delasantos has joined TLCD Architecture in Santa Rosa as a senior project manager. He has more than 20 years of experience in multifamily and mixed-use projects throughout Northern California.

...

Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates in Santa Rosa recently announced a number of promotions and new hires.

Paige Braddock has been named chief creative officer. She originally was hired by Charles Schulz in 1999 as creative director.

Becci Pell-Lopez has been promoted to vice president and director of brand integrity. She has worked at the studio for more than 14 years.

Alena Carnes has been promoted to brand integrity and approvals coordinator. She previously served as an executive assistant.

Donna Almendrala has been named the studio’s new art director. She obtained her master’s degree in cartooning from the Center for Cartoon Studies in Vermont.

Hannah White has joined the business as a staff artist. She recently moved from Savannah, Georgia, where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in sequential art from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

...

Debbie Meekins has been named to the board of directors at Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank. She formerly served as CEO of Sonoma National Bank, executive vice president and retail banking director of Sterling Savings Bank, and president and CEO of Poppy Bank.

...

Submit On the Move items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com.