Dan Ryan has been named executive vice president and chief credit officer at Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank. He has nearly 20 years of banking experience and most recently served as senior vice president and credit risk and portfolio administrator for Tri Counties Bank.
Susan Fette has been promoted to the position of CEO of TLC Child & Family Services in Sebastopol. She has worked with the nonprofit since 2008 as a social worker, program director and associate director.
Steve Tetrault has joined the design team at TeeVax Home Appliance and Kitchen Center in Santa Rosa. He has been a kitchen and bath designer for 13 years and has worked in the home improvement sector for over 25 years.
Eden Umble has been named director of hospitality for The Francis House, a small luxury inn slated to open in August in Calistoga. She previously worked four years at Calistoga’s historic Brannan Cottage Inn. Her career includes positions at Visit Calistoga, Visit Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival. She spent 10 years as a feature film unit publicist and a public relations executive at Twentieth Century Fox & Island Pictures.
Structural engineering firm MKM & Associates of Rohnert Park has added six new members.
Roger Blais, Dennise Manalo, and Erin L. Dupree have joined the engineering department.
Robert Reihl, Zachary Dennett and Jordan St. John have joined the drafting department.
Dana Cappelloni has been named the new director of sustainability and grower education for Sonoma County Winegrowers. She previously managed sustainability programs for Francis Ford Coppola Wineries and served as a sustainability consultant for such organizations as Boeing, Flex and Hitachi Consulting.
