North Bay bakers find work, life balance in competitive marketplace

Since it opened in January 2017, Goguette Bakery has drawn a loyal following to its storefront in a nondescript Santa Rosa shopping center, attracting lines of customers before it even opens its doors.

There is the coffee shop in Stockton that uses Uber to pick up loaves from Goguette that can be frozen and later served to its customers. A group of friends in Palo Alto regularly rotates visits up to Sonoma County to buy its long-fermented sourdough loaves that have garnered rave reviews. San Rafael attorneys use an overnight service to get the loaves, which are made from freshly milled organic flour. Tokyo and Kyoto tourists have flocked there after reading an article in a Japanese bakery magazine, seeking special loaves with green olives or chocolate tucked inside.

Taylor Lane Organic Coffee recently selected Goguette to provide sandwich bread and baguettes for its new menu, as the Sebastopol coffee company expands into three new locations in the Bay Area.

But Goguette’s husband-and-wife owners, Nas Salamati and Nagine Shariat, say they aren’t thinking about expanding their bakery, staffed with six employees.

“You don’t let the business run you,” said Shariat, who previously worked as a dietitian. “It’s not overwhelming. We still have vacation. We still have family time.”

They are satisfied being open only four days a week — Wednesday through Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. — a schedule that allows them to spend time with their 12-year-old daughter, Soraya.

“We are going to grow organically. We’re not going to do the typical (thing) … and just put everything out there,” Shariat said.

While such thinking may be anathema to modern-day capitalists and MBA students, some North Bay bakers have found a way to balance work and quality of life and not be beholden to growth targets. For example, Wild Flour Bread in Freestone is only open four days a week with a devoted following who drives from outside the county to sample loaves out of its wood-fired brick oven. It celebrates its 20th year in business on Thanksgiving.

Scaling up a bakery can be difficult, said Craig Ponsford, who won the 1996 World Cup of Baking and founded Artisan Bakers in Sonoma.

“There are a lot of negatives to it,” he said.

Working grueling hours, Ponsford found that out firsthand. He brought on private-equity investors as Artisan grew to have 100 employees, loading bread at around midnight for retail customers and then back at noon preparing for the next day’s deliveries. Ponsford said he then had a falling out and “ended up getting kicked out of my own business” in 2010.

“From that experience, I wouldn’t want that to happen that way to me again,” Ponsford said. “It did teach me a lot of things. There is life to be had outside the bakery.”

After leaving Artisan, Ponsford said he found enough time to start dating and eventually got married. He now operates Ponsford’s Place bakery in San Rafael, which is open a couple of days a month, while also ramping up educational programs at the Central Milling Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma.

Ponsford noted that he isn’t rich and helps subsidize himself by consulting and renting out his bakery to others.