Randy Mora has been named senior vice president and commercial banking manager for the North Coast Commercial Banking Office of Umpqua Bank. He has 35 years of banking experience, most recently as associate director at MetLife Agricultural Finance. He earlier worked for Wells Fargo, American Ag Credit and Exchange Bank.
...
Aaron Lucey and Chad Johnson have taken positions at Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.
Lucey has been named vice president and information security and risk management officer. He has more than 15 years of experience in such roles, including for Bank of the West and Rabobank, N.A.
Johnson has been appointed assistant vice president and senior underwriter. He most recently was a business banking officer at Exchange Bank and also worked as a credit analyst and commercial loan officer at Bank of Marin.
...
Terry Cristiani and Sveinn Sigurdsson have joined the Petaluma Health Center.
Cristiani is the new director of human resources. She has over 25 years of experience, including as director of human resources at IDEX Health & Science and as regional human resource director for Illinois Tool Works,
Sigurdsson is the director of organizational performance optimization. He previously developed and implemented comprehensive performance improvement programs at Stanford Health Care and Yale-New Haven Health.
...
Tim Murray has become a partner and chief operating officer at W Real Estate in Santa Rosa. He previously established offices for Intero Real Estate and Alain Pinel Realtors. He was a regional manager at Alain Pinel and president/CEO of Pacific Union GMAC Real Estate.
...
Claret Presley has been named perioperative director for Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael Medical Center. She has worked in health care since 1997 as a nursing assistant, medical record clerk, pharmacy technician and perioperative director at Kaiser Permanente Richmond.
...
Caitlin Payne has joined Trentadue Winery as the new direct-to-consumer manager. She began a career in the wine industry after graduating from California State University, Sacramento, and most recently worked for Francis Ford Coppola Winery
...
John Bast has joined Homebridge Financial Services as a reverse mortgage specialist at the company’s branch in Napa. He has more than 40 years of experience with a number of the region’s mortgage lenders.
...
Ryan Lind has been promoted to manager of the Novato branch of Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union. He joined the credit union in 2003 and has held a variety of positions, including as assistant branch manager in Mill Valley and Novato.
...
Kris Ainger has been promoted to director of information technology for Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. She remains a vice president and will continue to oversee the bank’s central operations. With over 27 years in community banking, she first worked at Summit from 2001 to 2004, next joined First Community Bank as a senior vice president and rejoined Summit in 2017.
...
Arrow Benefits Group and The Personnel Perspective, sister companies since 2014, have jointly opened a new office in Napa. The location is 1303 Jefferson St., Suite 100A.
...
Submit On the Move items to onthemove@pressdemocrat.com.