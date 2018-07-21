Exchange Bank of Santa Rosa reported a 36 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, compared to the same period in 2017.
The bank said it made a profit after tax of $8.87 million from April to June, up from $6.51 million during the same period in 2017. Net interest income — the difference between the interest it received from loans minus the interest paid out in deposits — rose 20 percent to $3.88 million.
It also noted deposit growth of $362 million during the quarter, an 18.1 percent increase. Bank officials attributed the spike to wildfire victims who finally received insurance proceeds from losing their homes — likely more than $300 million from such claims.