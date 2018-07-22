Deadline near for local water quality permits
Local wineries have until July 31 to apply for new water quality permits if they have vineyards in the Napa River and Sonoma Creek watersheds.
Those with five acres of more are required to enroll under rules implemented last year by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Wineries can apply online at https://geotracker.waterboards.ca.gov/enoi/
Officials have granted a one-year extension to those vineyards located within the burn perimeter of last October’s wildfires.
Those who are unsure if they are located in the burn perimeter can call either the board’s Graham Brown at 510-622-2426 or Mike Napolitano at 510-622-2397 for further information.
Delicato hires new marketing officer
Delicato Family Vineyards has hired Jon Guggino as its new executive vice president of marketing.
Guggino will oversee the family-owned winery’s marketing department, including its direct-to-consumer unit, retail, hospitality and communications teams. He also will be a member of its executive committee.
He previously served for the past 19 years at Constellation Brands Inc. in marketing leadership positions. In his most recent role as vice president of super/ultra-premium and import wines, Guggino led the development of marketing campaigns for brands such as Kim Crawford, Ruffino, and Robert Mondavi.
“Jon brings with him a wealth of consumer-led marketing experience and a proven track record of building brands and generating demand for industry-leading wines and spirits that out-perform their segments,” said Chris Indelicato, Delicato’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
Registration open for wine financial symposium
Registration is open for the Wine Industry Financial Symposium that will be held Sept. 25 and 26 at the Napa Valley Marriott in Napa. The hotel is located at 3425 Solano Ave.
The topics discussed at the event include how to increase tourism; succession planning; mergers and acquisitions; and the competition for buying grapes.
Keynote speakers include Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits of Stamford, Connecticut; and Robert Foye, the chief operating officer and president of the Americas division for Treasury Wine Estates.
Two-day passes cost $850. For more information visit http://wineindustryfinancial.com/program.
Compiled by Bill Swindell.