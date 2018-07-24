Tim Zahner, the chief operating officer for Sonoma County Tourism, has been selected as the new executive director for the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.
He takes over the post previously held by Jonny Westom, who left to become executive director of Visit Dana Point, on Aug. 20.
Zahner served as chief marketing officer for Sonoma County Tourism for 10 years before stepping in as interim CEO after Ken Fischang’s abrupt resignation last May. The county tourism board later in the fall selected Claudia Vecchio as CEO.
“Sonoma Valley is a world-class place to visit with a great local community,” Hunt Bailie, board president of the visitors bureau, said in a statement. “We needed to find someone who understands who we are at our core, while also having the skills to promote the incredible experiences, businesses, organizations and events we have here. Tim is the perfect fit.”