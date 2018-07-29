Winiarski to donate $3.3 million to UC Davis

Vintner Warren Winiarski on Thursday announced plans to donate $3.3 million to the UC Davis library to help bolster its collection of wine publications.

Winiarski, the founder of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa whose wines won the 1976 Judgment of Paris competition, will make the gift through his charitable foundation.

The university said the funding would help “preserve and increase access” to its collection that already includes papers by prominent wine writers such as Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson.

“My hope for this gift is that it will create a powerful resource for people who want to see how writers helped develop the wine industry itself and how they influenced the aesthetics of wine,” said Winiarski in a statement. “Wine writers didn’t write just about the regions or types of wine. They gave winemakers the tools they needed to make wines better.”

...

Far Niente promotes winemaker

Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards of Oakville has promoted Andrew Delos to its director of winemaking.

The company operates such luxury brands as Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce and Bella Union in the Napa Valley and EnRoute in the Russian River Valley.

Delos has worked at Far Niente for 14 years, first as assistant winemaker at Nickel & Nickel and later as winemaker of EnRoute, starting with the first vintage in 2007.

He will continue as winemaker at EnRoute while also managing production at the other labels.

...

SRJC wine classes announced for the fall

The wine studies program at Santa Rosa Junior College has announced its classes for the fall semester.

The program will offer two classes for its introduction to enology. One class, based at Shone Farm in Forestville, will start on Aug. 23. The second class is designed for those working harvest with online lectures and assignments starting in mid-October.

A class on operating a wine club — creation, maintenance and promotion — will be held on Thursday evenings, starting Oct. 11.

A class on pinot noir will be held Wednesday evenings, starting Aug. 22. It will be taught by adjunct instructor Bob Fraser.

New students can apply and register at https://www.santarosa.edu/app/

Returning students can register at http://admissions.santarosa.edu/register

...

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.