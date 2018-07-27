s
Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of June 10

JANET BALICKI WEBER

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 27, 2018, 9:23AM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
Ninety-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 6 ranging in price from $153,000 to $3.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1014 Westside Road in Healdsburg which went for $3,900,000 on June 15. This five-bedroom four-bathroom Tuscan-style villa featured an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, pool/guest house, European Sauna, therapeutic swim spa and glistening pool.


See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

1777 N. Highway 1, $700,000

Cazadero

80 Magic Mountain Road, $480,500

Cloverdale

109 Porterfield Creek Drive, $575,000

Cotati

113 Falcon Drive, $716,000

5985 Oak Ave., $765,000

1169 W. Railroad Ave., $930,000

Forestville

8423 Spring Drive, $436,000

6093 Van Keppel Road, $725,000

Glen Ellen

223 Bonnie Way, $505,000

1255 Trinity Road, $550,000

1150 Hill Road, $3,500,000

Healdsburg

205 Orangewood Drive, $600,000

302 Orangewood Drive, $630,000

123 Sherman St., $830,000

323 Matheson St., $2,756,000

4002 Old Barn Road, $3,400,000

1014 Westside Road, $3,900,000

Petaluma

516 Williams Drive, $545,000

49 Grant Ave., $550,000

82 Wilmington Drive, $575,000

1540 Trellis Lane, $630,000

13 Huntington Way, $640,000

417 Fifth St., $673,000

2005 Crinella Drive, $705,000

1255 Santa Ines Way, $707,000

305 Garfield Drive, $715,000

1457 Woodside Circle, $715,000

524 Sunnyslope Ave., $725,000

1636 Madeira Circle, $785,000

610 West St., $885,000

8 Arrowhead Court, $890,000

211 Photinia Place, $1,123,000

12 Kotsaris Court, $1,650,000

Rohnert Park

831 Lilac Way, $570,000

995 Camino Coronado, $589,000

4990 Filament St., $650,000

125 Firethorn Drive, $704,000

Santa Rosa

1911 Camino Del Prado, $153,000

1694 Hopper Ave., $180,000

3764 Repton Way, $225,000

2008 Clearview Circle, $271,600

3564 Kirkridge St., $315,000

3792 Saint Andrews Drive, $400,000

4064 Bayberry Drive, $400,000

5800 Heights Road, $415,000

567 Myrtlewood Drive, $445,000

3280 Newmark Drive, $480,000

5650 Foothill Ranch Road, $480,000

1864 Rhianna St., $490,000

1435 Miras Lane, $499,000

319 Brockhurst Drive, $525,000

994 Stanislaus Way, $530,000

540 Drake Drive, $550,000

2358 Wicket Ave., $565,000

1599 Wishing Well Way, $570,000

4337 Mayette Ave., $595,000

3085 Mule Deer Lane, $600,000

2110 Fairfax Place, $605,000

2338 Floral Way, $620,000

46 Randall Lane, $625,000

5418 Gates Road, $634,000

2288 Brompton Ave., $650,000

1428 Solano Drive, $668,000

653 Rinaldo St., $675,000

336 Denton Way, $770,000

519 Lombard Ave., $775,000

315 Breeden St., $796,000

4625 Glencannon St., $796,000

2526 Annadel Court, $849,000

5030 Boulder Lane, $850,000

3220 Broken Twig Lane, $875,000

5095 Deerwood Drive, $885,000

3700 Calistoga Road, $1,100,000

4669 Badger Road, $3,100,000

Sebastopol

7572 Meadowlark Drive, $875,000

10463 Mill Station Road, $895,000

5533 Duer Road, $1,340,000

5890 Lone Pine Road, $1,374,000

1188 Furlong Road, $1,500,000

12389 Dupont Road, $2,900,000

Sonoma

18066 Poplar Ave., $635,000

343 Saunders Drive, $1,475,000

840 W. Napa St., $1,600,000

19185 Mesquite Court, $1,950,000

160 Loma Vista Drive, $2,600,000

The Sea Ranch

230 Headlands Close, $463,500

42012 Leeward Road, $940,000

368 Sea Lion, $1,268,000

Windsor

417 Duncan Drive, $590,000

500 Gertrude Drive, $659,000

8433 Shadetree Drive, $660,000

9268 Piccadilly Circle, $675,000

8401 Oak Way, $695,000

7648 12th Hole Drive, $730,000

372 Fireweed Court, $1,535,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest, the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search an interactive database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter

