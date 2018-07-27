Ninety-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of June 6 ranging in price from $153,000 to $3.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1014 Westside Road in Healdsburg which went for $3,900,000 on June 15. This five-bedroom four-bathroom Tuscan-style villa featured an outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, pool/guest house, European Sauna, therapeutic swim spa and glistening pool.
Bodega Bay
1777 N. Highway 1, $700,000
Cazadero
80 Magic Mountain Road, $480,500
Cloverdale
109 Porterfield Creek Drive, $575,000
Cotati
113 Falcon Drive, $716,000
5985 Oak Ave., $765,000
1169 W. Railroad Ave., $930,000
Forestville
8423 Spring Drive, $436,000
6093 Van Keppel Road, $725,000
Glen Ellen
223 Bonnie Way, $505,000
1255 Trinity Road, $550,000
1150 Hill Road, $3,500,000
Healdsburg
205 Orangewood Drive, $600,000
302 Orangewood Drive, $630,000
123 Sherman St., $830,000
323 Matheson St., $2,756,000
4002 Old Barn Road, $3,400,000
1014 Westside Road, $3,900,000
Petaluma
516 Williams Drive, $545,000
49 Grant Ave., $550,000
82 Wilmington Drive, $575,000
1540 Trellis Lane, $630,000
13 Huntington Way, $640,000
417 Fifth St., $673,000
2005 Crinella Drive, $705,000
1255 Santa Ines Way, $707,000
305 Garfield Drive, $715,000
1457 Woodside Circle, $715,000
524 Sunnyslope Ave., $725,000
1636 Madeira Circle, $785,000
610 West St., $885,000
8 Arrowhead Court, $890,000
211 Photinia Place, $1,123,000
12 Kotsaris Court, $1,650,000
Rohnert Park
831 Lilac Way, $570,000
995 Camino Coronado, $589,000
4990 Filament St., $650,000
125 Firethorn Drive, $704,000
Santa Rosa
1911 Camino Del Prado, $153,000
1694 Hopper Ave., $180,000
3764 Repton Way, $225,000
2008 Clearview Circle, $271,600
3564 Kirkridge St., $315,000
3792 Saint Andrews Drive, $400,000
4064 Bayberry Drive, $400,000
5800 Heights Road, $415,000
567 Myrtlewood Drive, $445,000
3280 Newmark Drive, $480,000
5650 Foothill Ranch Road, $480,000
1864 Rhianna St., $490,000
1435 Miras Lane, $499,000
319 Brockhurst Drive, $525,000
994 Stanislaus Way, $530,000
540 Drake Drive, $550,000
2358 Wicket Ave., $565,000
1599 Wishing Well Way, $570,000
4337 Mayette Ave., $595,000
3085 Mule Deer Lane, $600,000
2110 Fairfax Place, $605,000
2338 Floral Way, $620,000
46 Randall Lane, $625,000
5418 Gates Road, $634,000
2288 Brompton Ave., $650,000
1428 Solano Drive, $668,000
653 Rinaldo St., $675,000
336 Denton Way, $770,000
519 Lombard Ave., $775,000
315 Breeden St., $796,000
4625 Glencannon St., $796,000
2526 Annadel Court, $849,000
5030 Boulder Lane, $850,000
3220 Broken Twig Lane, $875,000
5095 Deerwood Drive, $885,000
3700 Calistoga Road, $1,100,000
4669 Badger Road, $3,100,000
Sebastopol
7572 Meadowlark Drive, $875,000
10463 Mill Station Road, $895,000
5533 Duer Road, $1,340,000
5890 Lone Pine Road, $1,374,000
1188 Furlong Road, $1,500,000
12389 Dupont Road, $2,900,000
Sonoma
18066 Poplar Ave., $635,000
343 Saunders Drive, $1,475,000
840 W. Napa St., $1,600,000
19185 Mesquite Court, $1,950,000
160 Loma Vista Drive, $2,600,000
The Sea Ranch
230 Headlands Close, $463,500
42012 Leeward Road, $940,000
368 Sea Lion, $1,268,000
Windsor
417 Duncan Drive, $590,000
500 Gertrude Drive, $659,000
8433 Shadetree Drive, $660,000
9268 Piccadilly Circle, $675,000
8401 Oak Way, $695,000
7648 12th Hole Drive, $730,000
372 Fireweed Court, $1,535,000
