Candy Yandell, Liliana Lopez and Lorena Fontanelli each have been promoted to the role of assistant vice president at Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. Each also serves as a senior branch operations officer.

Yandell works at the bank’s Healdsburg branch. She has been with the Bank for 13 years and in banking for over 22 years.

Lopez works at the Montgomery Village branch. She joined the bank in 2003.

Fontanelli serves at the Rohnert Park branch. She has more than 18 years of banking experience, including four at Summit.

Benjamin Downing and Gretchen Nelson have taken new roles at Harvest Moon Estate & Winery in Santa Rosa.

Downing has joined the winery as assistant tasting room manager. He previously served as the tour and merchandise manager at Bella Vineyards and Wine Caves.

Nelson has been promoted to hospitality manager. She joined Harvest Moon last August and has more than 25 years of business experience.

Attorney Aura K. Adams has joined the San Francisco-based law firm Hirschfeld Kraemer and will serve in its new office in Napa. She served nearly 12 years as senior director and employment law council with Fort Myers, Fla.-based retailer Chico’s FAS, and also held roles in senior employment law and human resources with Target Corporation’s Mervyn’s unit.

William Rasmussen and Lee Philipson have joined the St. Helena office of the San Francisco-based law firm of Farella Braun + Martel.

Rasmussen joined the firm as a partner in the family wealth group. He previously was a partner in the Houston office of Porter Hedges LLP.

Philipson joins the firm’s real estate and land use department. He has 41 years of trial experience, including supervising the environmental/consumer affairs division of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office and serving as chief deputy district attorney in the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

