Dr. Thomas Kaiser and Roberta (Berta) Kaemmerling have taken positions affiliated with Healdsburg District Hospital.

Kaiser is a clinical cardiologist who has joined the related Healdsburg Physician Group.

He recently moved his cardiology practice from San Francisco, where he was affiliated with Sutter Pacific Medical Center and he served as a clinical professor of medicine at UC Medical Center.

Kaemmerling is the new chief nursing officer. She has more than 30 years of experience in hospital administration, including at the Arab Medical Center in Amman, Jordan and at St. Helena Hospital Clearlake.

Max Childs is the general manager of the Hampton Inn Petaluma, which Palo Alto-based BPR Properties will open this fall in the city’s 1892-era Silk Mill.

Childs has more than 30 years of hotel experience, most recently as manager for 12 years at the Marriott Courtyard in Santa Rosa.

Lauren Bell and Lori Olson have joined Tama Bell Design, a full-service design firm in Sebastopol.

Bell is a designer. She joined the firm founded by her mother earlier this year while attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Francisco.

Olson is the office manager. She has over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing and customer service.

David Irvine has joined the staff of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County as the faith partners liaison.

For more than 40 years he has served in various areas of ministry, including church music, youth ministry and mission work.

Joanne Martin Braun is the new membership and volunteer manager for Village Network of Petaluma, a nonprofit serving adults age 50 and over.

She previously served as executive director for Northern California Shambhala and has worked for 25 years as a teacher and organizational consultant in areas of mindfulness meditation, stress reduction, money emotions, and work-life balance.

Brett Moore is the new administrator at The Oaks Post-Acute skilled nursing facility in Petaluma. He has served seven years in the health care industry and managed facilities in the Sacramento and Sonoma County areas.

Michael Woon-Fat has been appointed finance manager for the Marin-Sonoma Service Area of Kaiser Permanente.

He has more than 15 years of experience in health care and banking, including as a lead senior financial analyst at Kaiser Permanente from 2011 to 2015. Most recently, he worked as a finance manager at Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation.

St. Louis-based women’s retailer Soft Surroundings plans to open its first California store in Montgomery Village at 720 Farmers Lane.

The store lease begins Oct. 1, with an anticipated opening in late spring.

