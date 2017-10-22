Wine groups pledge disaster aid for victims

Various local wine groups and businesses have pledged donations to aid victims of the recent wildfires that struck Sonoma, Mendocino and Napa counties.

The Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau have established a housing recovery fund for agricultural workers and their families who were displaced from their homes. The John Jordan Foundation/Jordan Vineyard & Winery and American Ag Credit have each contributed $25,000 to the effort.

The Foley Family Charitable Foundation and Foley Family Wines have given $225,000 for relief efforts, divided among the Sonoma County Resilience Fund under the auspices of the Community Foundation Sonoma County, the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund operated by the Napa Valley Community Foundation, and the Sonoma County recovery fund for agricultural workers.

The Foley Family Charitable Foundation also has set up a GoFundMe account to support those affected by fires in the community. Employee contributions to this fund will be matched up to $75,000.

In addition, Trinchero Family Estates in St. Helena has donated $250,000 to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund.

The Mendocino Winegrowers Inc. said it would donate 100 percent of all ticket sales for its Nov. 3 harvest party to the Community Foundation of Mendocino’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Wine Institute welcoming visitors in fire aftermath

The Wine Institute, the main trade group representing California vintners, is urging out-of-town visitors not to cancel their trips to the North Coast wine region in the aftermath the devastating wildfires.

“People planning to visit should not cancel their trips. Now is the time to visit and support Wine Country,” the institute said in a statement.

The group also noted most local tasting rooms have reopened for business. The group said less than 10 out of the approximately 1,200 wineries in the three affected counties were destroyed or suffered major damage.

Wine symposium releases details of upcoming event

Organizers of the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium have released details of the event that will be held at the Sacramento Convention Center from Jan. 23-25.

The 2018 event will focus on cabernet sauvignon, exploring the latest trends in vineyard practices and winemaking for the varietal.

Other sessions will include regulatory changes at the state and federal level, how an American Viticultural Area designation on a label can impact a brand and disaster preparedness. Growers will be able to learn more about the latest mechanization techniques and new efforts to combat powdery mildew.

Registration for the event begins on Oct. 24. For more information, visit unifiedsymposium.org.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.