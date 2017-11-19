Vintner Hobbs buys new 45-acre vineyard in Alexander Valley

Sebastopol vintner Paul Hobbs has acquired a 45-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard in the Alexander Valley.

Hobbs bought the property, located 4 miles northeast of Healdsburg, from Silverado Investment Management Company. Wine Business Monthly reported the purchase price at $6.4 million, citing Sonoma County land records.

Hobbs will use the vineyard to source his CrossBarn Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon program. Launched in 2000, the CrossBarn label offers “a lively and youthful expression of fruit” sourced from the vineyards in Sonoma and Napa, according to Hobbs.

“The site is exceedingly promising and offers all the natural elements key to making exceptional cabernets,” Hobbs said in a statement. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to explore the possibilities of cabernet sauvignon in this appellation, and to push quality to new levels.”

Last year, Hobbs bought the Goldrock Ridge vineyard near Annapolis, one of the more well-regarded pinot noir areas in Sonoma County.

Senate bill includes provisions lowering tax for small wineries

The Senate Finance Committee approved a massive tax overhaul Thursday night that also included a provision that would lower taxes for smaller wineries.

The panel adopted an amendment by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, that would include the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The craft measure would only be in effect for two years to fit under congressional budgetary guidelines.

The bill would increase the amount for the small wine producer tax credit from 250,000 gallons produced annually to 2 million. It would also reduce the tax rate for sparkling wine from $3.40 per gallon to the same rate as still wine, which is $1.07 per gallon.

A tax measure passed by the U.S. House on Thursday did not contain the tax break for wineries.

Sonoma County Winegrowers hire marketing representative

Amy Landolt has joined the Sonoma County Winegrowers as its new director of marketing and public relations.

Landolt was most recently the senior marketing manager at Pernod Ricard USA, where she worked on the Kenwood Vineyards and Mumm Napa brands.

She also served as the marketing manager at Benziger Family Winery and Imagery Winery in Glen Ellen.

Landolt is a graduate of San Diego State University and earned a master of business administration degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

At the trade group, which represents 1,800 grape growers throughout Sonoma County, Landolt will be in charge of public relations efforts with trade and consumer media, coordinate marketing strategy and manage community relations.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.