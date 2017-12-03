Novato’s WX Brands buys Jelly Jar Wines

Novato-based WX Brands announced on Nov. 27 that it has bought Jelly Jar Wines, a brand founded in 2008 by fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker Andy Pestoni and his wife, Shannon.

“We are excited to add Jelly Jar Wines to our lineup,” said WX Brands CEO Peter Byck in a statement. “These are quality, approachable wines with tremendous consumer appeal.”

The Pestonis created Jelly Jar to be consumed in a food-friendly environment similar to their own family heritage, noting that decades ago Italian immigrants made their own wine to be enjoyed with family and friends in jelly jars rather than wine glasses.

The label has a zinfandel and a new red blend that will launch soon for around $15 retail price.

WX Brands produces more than 80 brands of wine, beer and spirits for retailers internationally and has a large portfolio of private label brands.

The company, formerly known as Winery Exchange, earlier this year bought Napa-based Bread & Butter Wines and Jamieson Ranch Vineyards.

Blue Rock plans new Petaluma vineyard

Blue Rock Vineyard of Cloverdale has announced it is developing a new vineyard in the Petaluma Gap region.

The parcel is located at the corner of Roberts and Lichau roads and adjacent to the well-regarded Gaps Crown vineyard.

“We were excited about it. It has crazy, good potential,” owner Kenny Kahn said.

The land was planted this spring with eight different clones of pinot noir and chardonnay grapes over its 30 acres. The fruit should be available in 2019. It also has a 100-acre property in Geyserville.

The previous owner had hired soil scientist Alfred Cass to evaluate the land, which features rocky soil. Cass told Kahn that he thought highly of the potential of the parcel to grow premium grapes.

Acumen Wines hires new sales director

Acumen Wines, an Atlas Peak estate winery that specializes in high-end cabernet sauvignon, has hired Tiffany Kenny as its director of consumer sales.

Kenny, a Napa native, will manage hospitality and events at the Acumen Wine Gallery on First Street in downtown Napa as well as its wine club and direct-to-consumer efforts.

She previously was a senior manager at Patz & Hall Winery in Sonoma for 11 years, overseeing consumer-direct and brand marketing initiatives. Kenny started in the industry at the Hess Collection and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars.

Kenny earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.