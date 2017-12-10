Vintners continue fire donations

Local wine companies are continuing to make donations to organizations that are aiding those who were affected by October’s wildfires.

Duckhorn Wine Co. in St. Helena has provided $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County for families that are displaced by the blazes. The company had originally set a goal of $250,000.

The company raised the money by donating its tasting room fees from all of October and November and its three properties: Duckhorn Vineyards and Paraduxx in Napa Valley, and Goldeneye in Anderson Valley in Mendocino County.

The funding was augmented by employees of its parent company, TSG Consumer Partners, a San Francisco private equity company. In addition, Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg has donated $16,400 the North Bay Fire Relief Fund as a result of an Oct. 28 fundraiser at its winery. The company lost a small amount of estate wine in fermentation at a facility that lost power near the Nuns fire. The winery estimated that between 5 to 7 percent of the wine stored at the facility could be lost.

Gallo wins workplace honor

E. & J. Gallo Winery of Modesto has been honored with Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award from the job search website that also provides reviews of workplaces.

Gallo, the largest wine company in the United States, was recognized as one of the best companies to work for in 2018. It ranked at No. 14 out of the top 100 companies. The company was ranked No. 27 out of the top 50 for 2016.

The rankings are based on the views of current and former employees, who anonymously provide feedback on their jobs and work environment.

“Our employees continue to be our greatest asset. I am proud of our strong company culture and the commitment of our employees who make Gallo a great place to work. We are deeply appreciative that our employees and Glassdoor have recognized Gallo as a great employer,” said Joseph Gallo, chief executive officer and president, in a statement.

Boisset to speak at conference

Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of Boisset Collection, will give the keynote address at the 2018 Spirited International Spirits Trade Tasting & Show.

The event will take place on Feb. 27 at Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. It is being sponsored by Spirited magazine, which is part of Sonoma Media Investments, the owner of The Press Democrat. Boisset’s company, which locally owns the Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma and DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa, started its JCB Spirits line this year. It offers three vodkas (classic, caviar infused and truffle infused) and a gin. For more information, visit the event’s website at spiritedtradetasting.com.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.