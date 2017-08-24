(1 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(2 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(3 of ) Burning Man Festival, 2014. (Will Bucquoy)
(4 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(5 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(6 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(7 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(8 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(9 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(10 of ) Burning Man 2014. (WILL BUCQUOY)
(11 of ) In this Aug. 25, 2014 photo, a woman poses in front of a paining during Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(12 of ) In this Aug. 27, 2014 photo, Burning Man participants take part in an event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(13 of ) In this Aug. 25, 2014 photo, participants enjoy the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(14 of ) In this Aug. 27, 2014 photo, participants walk around at the Burning Man festival on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(15 of ) In this Aug. 27, 2014 photo, participants enjoy the Burning Man festival on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(16 of ) Burning Man participant Bailey Mead, 3, walks on large blocks at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(17 of ) Burning Man participants walk through dust at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(18 of ) A Burning Man participant relaxes on the playa during a dust storm on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(19 of ) Burning Man participants walk their bikes during a dust storm at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(20 of ) Burning man participants endure a dust storm during the annual festival on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Organizers call Burning Man the largest outdoor arts festival in North America, with its drum circles, decorated art cars, guerrilla theatrics and colorful theme camps. (AP Photo/The Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(21 of ) The man begins to burns at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nevada on Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(22 of ) The man begins to burns at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nevada on Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(23 of ) The man burns at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nevada on Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(24 of ) In this Sunday night, Aug. 23, 2014 photo, a Burning Man participant's bike is surrounded by art cars that are lined up at the Black Rock DMV to be registered at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(25 of ) In this Sunday night, Aug. 23, 2014 photo, an art car is driven to the Black Rock DMV to be registered at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(26 of ) In this Sunday night, Aug. 23, 2014 photo, art cars are lined up to be registered at the Black Rock DMV during the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(27 of ) In this Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 photo, Burning Man participants bike on the playa during the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(28 of ) In this Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 photo, Burning Man participants bike on the playa during the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(29 of ) In this Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 photo, Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the annual Burning Man event in the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(30 of ) In this Monday, Aug. 25, 2014 photo, Burning Man participants bike on the playa during the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(31 of ) Artists and volunteers work on the Temple of Grace at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev, on Aug. 24, 2014, a day before the event opens to ticket holders. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(32 of ) Eric Peltier and Martha Lackritz celebrate their honeymoon at the Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev., on Aug. 24, 2014, a day before the event opens to ticket holders. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(33 of ) Artist Christina Minor paints on one of the panels around center camp at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev. on Aug. 24, 2014. The event was temporarily closed on Monday, when it was supposed to open, due to heavy rains. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Andy Barron)
(34 of ) The 2015 Burning Man. (Chris Smith / PD)
(35 of ) Chris Smith, going down the drain at Burning Man. (Chris Smith / PD)
(36 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Penny the Goose gilded with 120,000 pennies, by Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson. (Chris Smith / PD)
(37 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Brickhead Earth, by James Taylor. (Chris Smith / PD)
(38 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. A Temple memorial to late Sonoma County comedian, presidential candidate and winemaker Pat Paulsen, placed by his daughter, Terri Paulsen, also of Sonoma County. (Chris Smith / PD)
(39 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. R-Evolution, created by Marco Cochrane. (CHRIS SMITH/ PD)
(40 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Totem of Confession, by Sonoma County artist Michael Garlington. (CHRIS SMITH/ PD)
(41 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Detail, by Sonoma County artist Michael Garlington. (Chris Smith / PD)
(42 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Dream by Jeff Schomberg. (CHRIS SMITH/ PD)
(43 of ) (CHRIS SMITH/ PD, 2015)
(44 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Becoming Human by Christian Ristow. (Chris Smith / PD)
(45 of ) Robynne Rowlinson, left, and James Bisset, both from South Africa, walk through a morning dust storm at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlack, Nev. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. The 29th annual alternative living event traditionally centered around the ritual burning of a large wooden effigy (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(46 of ) Geroge Krieger stands outside while securing his tent during a morning dust storm at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlack, Nev. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. The 29th annual alternative living event traditionally centered around the ritual burning of a large wooden effigy (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(47 of ) Mima Hall of Sparks pulls her son Makai Hall around in a wagon while their camp is being set up at Burning Man on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. Once a year, participants gather for Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Photo by Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(48 of ) Jamie Sparks relaxes after arriving on the playa at Burning Man on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. Once a year, participants gather for Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(49 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. Temple of Promise, by The Dreamers Guild. (Chris Smith / PD)
(50 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. A Temple call to Justice for Andy Lopez and others killed by police. (Chris Smith / PD)
(51 of ) Scenes from Burning Man 2015. A Prayer Wheel in the Temple created by Paul Chaussee of Sonoma County. (Chris Smith / PD)
(52 of ) Petaluma artist David Best and his team of volunteers designed and constructed the "Temple of Grace" in a downtown industrial lot this summer. The Burning Man temple will be reconstructed at the festival's Black Rock City in Nevada. (ALLISON JARRELL / ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(53 of ) Laurie Berliner of Fairfax works on a wall that will be part of the Temple of Grace at this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada. (ALLISON JARRELL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(54 of ) Petaluma artist Kevin Clark shows off his "Rhino Redemption" car, crafted from a 1974 Chevy pick-up. The rhino will shoot flames from its horn and can hold up to 20 people in its belly. (ALLISON JARRELL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(55 of ) Petaluma artist Kevin Clark shows off the "blueprint" for his Rhino Redemption car, crafted from a 1974 Chevy pick-up. The rhino will shoot flames from its horn and can hold up to 20 people in its belly. (ALLISON JARRELL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(56 of ) Marielle Bigot, of France, uses a nail gun to construct walls for the Temple of Grace. This is Bigot's fifth year participating in Burning Man. (ALLISON JARRELL / ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(57 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Black Rock Ranger Larry Boywitt of Vallejo. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(58 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The centrally located "The Space Whale." (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(59 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. "Ursa Major" by Robert and Lisa Ferguson of Alameda. They also created art for last year’s Burning Man. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(60 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The "Orca Project," by Erick Moore. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(61 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Petaluma artist David Best, left, addresses volunteers helping to finish the memorial temple that he designed. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(62 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The Burning Man temple designed by Petaluma's David Best remains closed to visitors as the Temple Crew and additional volunteers work to complete it. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(63 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Dust blew as artist Kristen Berg and volunteers toiled to erect a sculpture named “Imago” on the Burning Man Playa. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(64 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Dimitar Maznev of Santa Rosa, an immigrant from Bulgaria, helps out on the “Imago” crew. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(65 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Center Camp. This is where "Burners" can buy a cup of coffee or a bag of ice, sign up for a volunteer job and get their bearings. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(66 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. A dusty view of the Playa early Tuesday morning. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(67 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Already a huge hit is “Lord Snort” by Bryan Tedrick of Glen Ellen. Burning Man participants climb onto and rotate the massive boar, which is made of scrap and recycled metal. Tedrick’s previous Burning Man sculptures include “The Coyote” and “Spread Eagle.” (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(68 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The piece of Playa art Mechan 9 by Tyler Fuqua. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(69 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Parking at Center Camp, where it's possible to buy ice or a non-alcoholic beverage, sign up to volunteer, find a costume and more. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(70 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. This year's Leonardo da Vinci inspired Man. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(71 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Catacomb of Veils pyramids. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(72 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Roller rink on the Playa. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(73 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The Playa gym. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(74 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Fine Playa dust envelopes Petaluman David Best's Temple. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(75 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Guest register in the library's secret room. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(76 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. The free library on The Playa. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(77 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(78 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. An anchored horse at the camp of David Best of Petaluma, and the Temple Crew. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(79 of ) Scenes from Burning Man, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Laurel Eastman of Santa Rosa and Andrew Spencer of Napa. Why the Racer 5 license plate? "I just really like the beer," Spencer said. (Chris Smith / Press Democrat)
(80 of ) Burning Man at night. (Chris Smith / PD)
(81 of ) Burning Man at night. Penny the Goose. (Chris Smith / PD)
(82 of ) Burning Man at night. (Another colorful playa amusement. Chris Smith / PD)
(83 of ) Burning Man at night. Mazu Goddess of the Empty Sea. (Chris Smith / PD)
(84 of ) Burning Man at night. (The Person in the center sets off flames all around her by simply pointing. Chris Smith / PD)
(85 of ) Burning Man at night. The Person in the center sets off flames all around her by simply pointing. (Chris Smith / PD)
(86 of ) Burning Man at night. The Temple of Promise. (Chris Smith / PD)
(87 of ) Burning Man at night. A fiery playa amusement. (Chris Smith / PD)
(88 of ) Scenes at Burning Man 2015. The Man and the the gateway art by Sonoma Cos Michael Coy and Tony Speirs. (Chris Smith / PD)
(89 of ) Scenes at Burning Man 2015. Serpent Mother and hatching child in all their glory. (Chris Smith / PD)
(90 of ) Vita Kamliuk of Russia poses for a photo during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nev., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(91 of ) In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, a woman rides an electric scooter during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(92 of ) In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, a woman takes in the final moments of sunset atop an RV during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(93 of ) In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 photo, the Burning Man effigy, modeled after the Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, stands above the playa during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(94 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, attendees walk with luggage towards the entrance to Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(95 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, a man walks past a lone bike as a dust storm passes through on the playa during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(96 of ) Kristen Whoriskey of Boston, center, looks out at the playa from the USS Nevada art car during an art tour as Burning Man goes on in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(97 of ) The Black Rock Lighthouse Service installation is shown in the distance during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(98 of ) Brandi DeCarli, left, and Tim Wegman take in an art installation during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nev.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(99 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, attendees throw pillows back and forth during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(100 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, attendees walk by art cars during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(101 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, attendees walk by art cars during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(102 of ) In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 photo, people dance in a moving art car during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(103 of ) Burners play on an interactive wild boar sculpture on a dusty morning at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(104 of ) Anita Vranckx, of Belgium, hangs from the E of an Earth sculpture at Burning Man on a dusty morning on the playa in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday Aug. 27, 2016. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(105 of ) Sheriffs keep an eye on "burners" at a party at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(106 of ) In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 photo, a "burner" rides next to a sculpture during a dust storm at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(107 of ) In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 photo, "burners" stand inside an art sculpture during a dust storm at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(108 of ) In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 photo, a couple cycling through the playa pauses during a dust storm at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(109 of ) In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 photo, lamp lighters go through their daily ritual of hanging the lamp along the road leading to the man at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach, Nev. The annual festival is dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(110 of ) An unidentified man walks southbound on 6:30 Street on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, on the Black Rock Desert of Nevada. Burners have another day of dust on the playa at Burning Man. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)
(111 of ) Participants make their way through dust at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015. The 29th annual alternative living event is traditionally centered around the ritual burning of a large wooden effigy. (Andy Barron /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) NO SALES; NEVADA APPEAL OUT; SOUTH RENO WEEKLY OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT
(112 of ) Danielle Petooie of Barzel walks through an art piece at Burning Man on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Gerlach, Nev. The Burning Man's theme is Carnival of Mirrors. (Andy Barron /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) NO SALES; NEVADA APPEAL OUT; SOUTH RENO WEEKLY OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT
(113 of ) A burner walks past some shade structures during a morning dust storm at Burning Man on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlack, Nev. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015. The 29th annual alternative living event traditionally centered around the ritual burning of a large wooden effigy (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)