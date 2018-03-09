s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

The battle is on for the soul - and future - of Napa Valley in James Conaway's new book

ELIN MCCOY
BLOOMBERG | March 9, 2018

In February a Napa County Superior Court judge handed down a tentative ruling favoring a controversial vineyard project on Atlas Peak, Walt Ranch, that would cut down 14,000 mature trees-some of them 300 years old. Locals have been worried about erosion, traffic, and the irrigation demands a 209-acre vineyard will put on an already sensitive watershed. They've also feared that the vintners behind it, who own Hall Wines in St. Helena, California, secretly plan to add a residential complex. Natives have been fighting the project for years with protests, lawsuits, letters, and noisy testimony before the Board of Supervisors. At one hearing, a man called the co-owner of Hall Wines, Kathryn Hall, the devil.

Such are the fiery struggles at the heart of James Conaway's "Napa at Last Light: America's Eden in an Age of Calamity." The third in an impassioned trilogy, it makes clear the stakes at hand, including the fate of businesses and the community, and the future of the region's natural resources, which development could irreversibly damage.

Since his first book in 1990, Conaway has chronicled Napa's transformation from an idyllic rural valley to the hub of lavish wineries churning out expensive cabernets. "The danger," he says in an interview, "is that Napa is turning itself into a roadside attraction, a wine entertainment complex. That's the dark side of Napa's success."

To outsiders, Napa may look like a paradise-an abundant wellspring of natural bounty that nurtures human hedonism. But "Napa at Last Light" portrays a place on the front lines of the growth wars playing out nationwide. The narrow 25-mile-long valley is home to more than 400 wineries (about 60 more are waiting for approval), and in 2016, 3.5 million visitors spent $1.9 billion there. Increasingly, residents and vintners concerned about the environment find themselves fighting Napa's wine industry.

Most of the book is devoted to specific conflicts told through the interwoven stories of Napa's colorful dramatis personae, helpfully listed at the front. Although Conaway doesn't identify them as heroes or villains, you soon learn which is which in his eyes. A caution, though: Some of the tussles are more nuanced than Conaway prefers to portray them. In one emblematic tale, Andy Beckstoffer, who owns more than 1,000 acres of Napa vines, including part of the historic To Kalon Vineyard, faces off with flamboyant Burgundian Jean-Charles Boisset, owner of Raymond Vineyards, who's famous for his collection of Christian Louboutin shoes. Beckstoffer lives near Raymond, which is expanding with elaborate party venues, a gift shop with gold spit buckets, and even a dog motel that draw hundreds of tourists. Beckstoffer filed a complaint with the Board of Supervisors over the increased wastewater, noise, and traffic, but a majority voted not to act, saying "this is agriculture in the 21st century."

In the most maddening example, winemaker Randy Dunn saves 3,000 acres of fragile wilderness as a land trust preserve, only to see it threatened by wealthy wannabe vintner Mike Davis. The latter aims to plant a vineyard nearby, despite entreaties from some of the valley's famous personalities. Worried that vineyard runoff and terraforming (extracting boulders and felling huge trees) will destroy the peace of the preserve and contaminate the reservoir for St. Helena's drinking water, Dunn and others huddle to talk strategy on their front porches. Objections filed with California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and a letter from the city engineer have resulted in the withholding of approvals for Davis to cut trees for now, but a lawsuit may be in the offing.

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa

The book's ultimate villains are uber-wealthy Kathryn and Craig Hall and the Walt Ranch project. Craig, a boom-and-bust real estate developer, once co-owned the Dallas Cowboys. But again, all is not so clear-cut; both are low-key and charming in person, and they can point to many "green initiatives" at their organic vineyards and at Hall winery, which has gold certification from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The Walt Ranch project is awaiting final approval.

Related Stories
Author says big wine money has ruined Napa and Sonoma may be next

Ironically, 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, the first in the country, which was founded on the belief that "the highest and best use" of the land is agriculture. It was intended to protect the valley from development. "Farming in Napa now is not what farming meant in 1968," Conaway says. "Now farming is a real estate deal. The innocence of Eden is gone."

To contact the author of this story: Elin McCoy in New York at elinmccoy@gmail.com.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chris Rovzar at crovzar@bloomberg.net.

Most Popular Stories
New home for Willi’s Wine Bar
Man with gun arrested at Santa Rosa Target store
Homeless camp along Joe Rodota Trail to be cleared
Petaluma man to face trial for helping wife kill herself
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Police: DUI suspect had open bourbon bottle during Santa Rosa-Petaluma chase
Hiker dies after falling from Yosemite's Half Dome trail
Judge rules 30-year-old New York man must move out of his parents' house
Show Comment