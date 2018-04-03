The popular yet polarizing Selena Gomez-produced Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," filmed in Sonoma County, is about to release its second season, but this time with more caution and sensitivity. Following an outcry over the show's intense subject matter, the series' officials have included a warning video about suicide that will air at the end of each episode.

“If you are struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult,” said Alisha Boe in the warning video. Boe plays the character Jessica Davis.

Following the 2017 debut of the controversial adapted series, some mental health experts, parents and teachers decried the influence of the show, stating that it was too graphic and misrepresented suicide. Some even claimed it glorified teen suicide.

The decision to include a warning video followed a Netflix-commissioned study by Northwestern University on the effects the show had on young people and parents who had watched the show. Two-thirds of the parents who responded in the study said they wanted the actors to provide more resources to help with these issues, which includes stepping out of character to talk about suicide. These suggestions inspired the post-show warning video.

“We didn’t know in Season 1 that the conversation was going to be this big,” said Netflix executive Brian Wright in a BuzzFeed News interview. "What we’re doing now with the lead-up to launch is working with organizations all over the globe, mental health organizations, and school counselor organizations to make sure that people are armed with information and ready for these conversations.”

In addition to the video, "13 Reasons Why" also created 13ReasonsWhy.info, a website that provides resources and contact information for suicide hotlines and crisis text lines.

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" premieres this spring on Netflix with advanced screenings starting March 30.