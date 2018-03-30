Fan favorite "Big Little Lies" has returned to Monterey, one of Northern California's most beautiful destinations, to film season two of the popular HBO series. The Emmy and four-time Golden Globe winning show utilizes Monterey's landmarks in many scenes. Locals have spotted key destination areas such as the aquarium and Cannery Row. Already in production, the show is expected to be released in 2019.

“Big Little Lies” is based on the bestselling 2014 novel of the same title by author Liane Moriarty, sharing the story of three mothers with seemingly perfect lives who become involved in a murder investigation. Among the star-studded cast is Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman (who are also executive producers for the show), Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, plus Meryl Streep who joined the cast in the show's second season. Season two will feature seven episodes written by creator David E. Kelley, who also created TV shows like Ally McBeal, Chicago Hope and Picket Fences, among other popular series.

HBO stated that, “The darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”