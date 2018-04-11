s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 13-22

ALLIE PORTER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 11, 2018

Friday, April 13

Charles Frazier: ‘Varina,’ historical fiction account of the Civil War is happening at 7 p.m. Friday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

The Honey Toads: If you’re in the mood to listen to an alternative, indie band from Petaluma, come out at 8 p.m. Friday at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets for this event is $8. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

YWCA's 12th Annual Women, Wine, Chefs and Cheese: Come out to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. in support of Sonoma County families that have been affected by domestic violence. For more information on sponsorships, tickets and table reservations email annemarie@ywcasc.org,call 707-303-8414, or click here

Saturday, April 14

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Seafood, art, crafts, live music, and kids’ activities will be provided from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Westside Park in Bodega Bay. Admissions is $12-$25. For more information visit bbfishfest.org

Broadway Bash: This talent showcase is a fundraiser for Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep. Program. The festivities are being held at the Petaluma SRJC campus. Tickets for this event are $50. For more information click here

Windsor Lobster Feed: This celebration is in support of the good old town of Windsor happening at the Agatha Furth Center in Windsor at 4 p.m. This lobster feed will have a silent auction, beer, wine, and music. Tickets are starting at $125 – all proceeds will go towards Windsor Tuesday Night Kids’ Movies, Windsor High School Grad Night and 20-30 Club Kids Spree. For more information visit windsorlobsterfeed.com.


Taste of Olivet: Discover the heart of the Russian River Valley and enjoy a day of tasting the 8th annual Taste of Olivet on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various wineries in the Olivet district in Windsor and Santa Rosa. For more information about this event visit 2018too.eventbrite.com

Sarah Baker, Nina Gerber and Mona Gnader: Blues, rock and soul music will be playing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22-$26. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Evening in Vienna: A beautiful gala and decorative violin auction will be from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at Shone Farm in Forestville. Tickets are $25 and will benefit Santa Rosa Youth Orchestra European tour. For more information visit srsymphonyleague.org

Dianne Reeves: Get out of the house and enjoy this Grammy-winning jazz singer at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Dimitri Illarionov and Boris Andrianov: This Russian guitarist and cellist performs a classical program at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information visit redwoodarts.org

Sunday, April 15

Dirty Cello: Eclectic music plus barbershop quartet, Stevens Sisters featuring ‘Mini Concert at the Museum,’ from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Museums of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Monday, April 16

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Reading between the Vines: Writers-in-residence reception will contain wine, food and stories from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday at Moshin Vineyards in Healdsburg. This event is free. For more information visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Tuesday, April 17

Klezmer Café: The music of Eastern European Jews will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bertolini Center at Santa Rosa Junior College on the Santa Rosa campus. Admissions to this event is free. For more information click here.

Wednesday, April 18

Choirs of Sonoma State and San Jose State: This concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Thursday, April 19

Americana Night: The Coffis Brothers and The Mountain Men will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’: A fun production based on the popular children’s book will be starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Jonah Raskin: Healdsburg Literary Guild hosts the Sonoma County author of more than a dozen books starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Healdsburg SHED. Tickets are $15. For more information visit healdsburgshed.com

Eighth Blackbird: This Chicago-based contemporary classical ensemble starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Jean Hegland: Writers Forum presentation featuring tips for writers with the ‘Into the Forest’ author starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Friday, April 20

Play It Forward: This benefit concert and guitar giveaway for musicians affected by North Bay firestorms begins at 8 p.m. on April 20 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$150. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

MarchFourth: This genre-defying blend of funk, rock and jazz plus Oddjob Ensemble will be happening at 8:30 p.m. on April 20 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Babatunde Lea and Friends: Music of John Coltrane and Parlor Jazz Series begins at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at the Paul Mahder Gallery in Healdsburg. Tickets are $25. For more information visit brownpapertickets.com

‘Into the Woods’: This Santa Rosa Junior College production opens at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at the Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. This production will be open through May 6. For more information call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu

Sonoma Bach: ‘Early Music Uncorked: Music Transalpina,’ begins at 8 p.m. on April 20 at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Olli Soikkeli and Cesar Garabini: Guitarists will be playing at 7 p.m. on April 20 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Saturday, April 21

California Redwood Chorale: ‘If Music Be the Food of Love,’ starts at 8 p.m. on April 21 at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information visit californiaredwoodchorale.org

Poor Man’s Whiskey: An outlaw band, fusion of folk, punk, rock and disco starts at 8:45 p.m. on April 21 at HopMonk Tavern in Sebastopol. Tickets are $25. For more information call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol

Louis Lortie: Acclaimed French-Canadian pianist will perform a classical program at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Rock Candy: Rock anthems from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s will be happening at 8 p.m. on April 21 at the House of Rock in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$12.50. For more information call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com

Earth Day On Stage Festival: This event will be featuring live performances, earth-friendly exhibits and products and kids’ activities happening from noon-4 p.m. on April 21 at the Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. Admissions for this event are free. For more information visit srcity.org/2139/Earth-Day-OnStage

Apple Blossom Festival: The parade starts at 10 a.m. on April 21 on Main Street in Sebastopol. Activities will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 21 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 22 at Ives Park and Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$12 and free for kids. For more information click here.

Sunday, April 22

Bubbles and Blooms Festival: Floral workshops, gardening demonstrations, sparkling wine and food is happening from noon-4 p.m. on April 22 at the Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma. Tickets are $90. For more information visit gloriaferrer.com/blooms18/

Santa Rosa Symphony Pops: ‘Love, Lust and Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ featuring vocalist Storm Large will be starting at 3 p.m. on April 22 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$80. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, Monteverdi’s ‘Orfeo,’ will be starting at 3 p.m. on April 22 at the Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Show Comment