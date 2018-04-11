Friday, April 13

Charles Frazier: ‘Varina,’ historical fiction account of the Civil War is happening at 7 p.m. Friday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. This event is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

The Honey Toads: If you’re in the mood to listen to an alternative, indie band from Petaluma, come out at 8 p.m. Friday at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets for this event is $8. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

YWCA's 12th Annual Women, Wine, Chefs and Cheese: Come out to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. in support of Sonoma County families that have been affected by domestic violence. For more information on sponsorships, tickets and table reservations email annemarie@ywcasc.org,call 707-303-8414, or click here



Saturday, April 14

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Seafood, art, crafts, live music, and kids’ activities will be provided from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Westside Park in Bodega Bay. Admissions is $12-$25. For more information visit bbfishfest.org

Broadway Bash: This talent showcase is a fundraiser for Cinnabar Theater’s Young Rep. Program. The festivities are being held at the Petaluma SRJC campus. Tickets for this event are $50. For more information click here



Windsor Lobster Feed: This celebration is in support of the good old town of Windsor happening at the Agatha Furth Center in Windsor at 4 p.m. This lobster feed will have a silent auction, beer, wine, and music. Tickets are starting at $125 – all proceeds will go towards Windsor Tuesday Night Kids’ Movies, Windsor High School Grad Night and 20-30 Club Kids Spree. For more information visit windsorlobsterfeed.com.



Taste of Olivet: Discover the heart of the Russian River Valley and enjoy a day of tasting the 8th annual Taste of Olivet on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various wineries in the Olivet district in Windsor and Santa Rosa. For more information about this event visit 2018too.eventbrite.com

Sarah Baker, Nina Gerber and Mona Gnader: Blues, rock and soul music will be playing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $22-$26. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Evening in Vienna: A beautiful gala and decorative violin auction will be from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at Shone Farm in Forestville. Tickets are $25 and will benefit Santa Rosa Youth Orchestra European tour. For more information visit srsymphonyleague.org

Dianne Reeves: Get out of the house and enjoy this Grammy-winning jazz singer at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Dimitri Illarionov and Boris Andrianov: This Russian guitarist and cellist performs a classical program at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information visit redwoodarts.org

Sunday, April 15

Dirty Cello: Eclectic music plus barbershop quartet, Stevens Sisters featuring ‘Mini Concert at the Museum,’ from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Museums of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Monday, April 16