Sonoma County, you have your fun cut out for you these next ten days. We've found everything exciting on April 20 through April 29. Mark your calendars with activities ranging from food and wine, to live music, to even theater and dance performances.

Friday, April 20

Play It Forward: An all-star guitar concert featuring headliner, Andy Summers of the Police. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$150 and graciously benefits musicians affected by the firestorms. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

‘Into the Woods’: This Santa Rosa Junior College production opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. This production is playing through May 6. For more information call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu

Sonoma Bach: ‘Early Music Uncorked: Music Transalpina,’ starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘Natural Shocks’: A one-woman play containing a passionate national campaign of theater activism against gun violence starting at 8 p.m. on Friday at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

Tsunami Bomb: Have a blast with this Punk rock band plus The Phenomenauts, Kepi Ghoulie and The Exit Plan starting at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $15 and benefits fire relief. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

Saturday, April 21

Pen to Published Writers Conference: This Saturday, join your fellow writers for the Redwood Writers Pen to Published writing conference, held at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa. This year’s keynote speaker is Ellen Sandler, the Emmy-nominated head writer and executive producer of “Everyone Loves Raymond.” This year’s event will include workshops, performances and plenty of writing inspiration. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $135-$175. redwoodwriters.org/2018-conference.

Louis Lortie: Acclaimed French-Canadian pianist performs a classical program at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Bebel Gilberto: Multi Grammy-nominated American-Brazilian singer will be performing just for you at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Apple Blossom Festival: Take the family out to the always fun parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, starting on Main Street in Sebastopol. Activities for all will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Ives Park and Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$12 and kids are free. For more information click here.

Earth Day: Celebrate Earth Day at Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for all ages will be provided including face painting, dance performances, and therapeutic massages. Admissions to this event is free, but parking is $10 (Be sure to bring cash for this). For more information click here or call 707-996-3166

Earth Day on Stage: Head out to Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for this zero-waste event consisting of fresh local food and drinks, over 75 exhibits, giveaways, and more. Admissions to this event is free. For more information click here.