Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 20-29

ALLIE PORTER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 18, 2018

Find more events at pressdemocrat.com/events.

Sonoma County, you have your fun cut out for you these next ten days. We've found everything exciting on April 20 through April 29. Mark your calendars with activities ranging from food and wine, to live music, to even theater and dance performances.

Friday, April 20

Play It Forward: An all-star guitar concert featuring headliner, Andy Summers of the Police. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $55-$150 and graciously benefits musicians affected by the firestorms. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

‘Into the Woods’: This Santa Rosa Junior College production opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. This production is playing through May 6. For more information call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu

Sonoma Bach: ‘Early Music Uncorked: Music Transalpina,’ starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘Natural Shocks’: A one-woman play containing a passionate national campaign of theater activism against gun violence starting at 8 p.m. on Friday at Main Stage West in Sebastopol. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com

Tsunami Bomb: Have a blast with this Punk rock band plus The Phenomenauts, Kepi Ghoulie and The Exit Plan starting at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $15 and benefits fire relief. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com

Saturday, April 21

Pen to Published Writers Conference: This Saturday, join your fellow writers for the Redwood Writers Pen to Published writing conference, held at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa. This year’s keynote speaker is Ellen Sandler, the Emmy-nominated head writer and executive producer of “Everyone Loves Raymond.” This year’s event will include workshops, performances and plenty of writing inspiration. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. $135-$175. redwoodwriters.org/2018-conference.

Louis Lortie: Acclaimed French-Canadian pianist performs a classical program at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Bebel Gilberto: Multi Grammy-nominated American-Brazilian singer will be performing just for you at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$38. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Apple Blossom Festival: Take the family out to the always fun parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, starting on Main Street in Sebastopol. Activities for all will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Ives Park and Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$12 and kids are free. For more information click here.

Earth Day: Celebrate Earth Day at Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for all ages will be provided including face painting, dance performances, and therapeutic massages. Admissions to this event is free, but parking is $10 (Be sure to bring cash for this). For more information click here or call 707-996-3166

Earth Day on Stage: Head out to Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for this zero-waste event consisting of fresh local food and drinks, over 75 exhibits, giveaways, and more. Admissions to this event is free. For more information click here.

Sunday, April 22

Bubbles and Blooms Festival: Revel in floral workshops, gardening demonstrations, with lots of sparkling wine and food, starting from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards in Sonoma. Tickets are $90. For more information visit gloriaferrer.com/blooms18/

Santa Rosa Symphony Pops: ‘Love, Lust and Rock ’n’ Roll,’ featuring vocalist Storm Large will be happening at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$80. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Apollo’s Fire: The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra featuring Monteverdi’s ‘Orfeo,’ begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘Designated Survivor’ actor and country singer-songwriter will be performing at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$43, with the option for a meet-and-greet for an additional $50. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

3rd Annual Petaluma History Trails Walk: Join Petalumans for an annual walk through historic Petaluma on Sunday and learn all about its rich history and ancestors. The walk begins at the Balshaw Bridge, Western Avenue at Water Street and goes through 1 p.m. through 3 p.m., though it is suggested you come 10 minutes early for check-in. Tickets to this event are $15-$20. For more information call 707-778-4398 or visit http://www.petalumamuseum.com/

Monday, April 23

Peter Coyote: Actor and author, Peter Coyote will discuss political engagement, ‘Where Do We Go From Here?,” at noon on Monday in Newman Auditorium located at Santa Rosa Junior College on the Santa Rosa campus. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit arts-lectures.santarosa.edu/

Tuesday, April 24

Kinky Friedman: KRSH 95.9 presents the outlaw country singer-songwriter with Brian Molnar starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

Versa-Style Dance Company: A high-energy hip-hop and Afro-Latin-style dance ensemble begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Wednesday, April 25

Gailene’s Student Showcase: Vocalist, instructor and student singers will perform from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Redwood Café in Cotati. Admissions to this event is free. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com

Thursday, April 26

‘Lost Santa Rosa’: See the changes of Santa Rosa over 150 years from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday at the History Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. This event will be open through September 16. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Friday, April 27

Jasper String Quartet: This chamber concert will be starting at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 in Newman Auditorium at Santa Rosa Junior College on the Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: This ensemble is redefining dance and theater starting at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘La Cage aux Folles’: This musical comedy opens at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and will be playing through May 20. Tickets are $22-$38. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Mavis Staples: This iconic singer who crosses multiple genre lines will be performing at 8 p.m. on April 27 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Black Uhuru: This Grammy Award-winning Jamaican reggae group will be performing at 8:30 p.m. on April 27 at Redwood Café in Cotati. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com

Spring Dance: Watch the talented Sonoma State University dancers with Urban Bush Women dance troupe perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 in the Person Theatre at SSU in Rohnert Park. This performance will be playing through May 5. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu/theatreanddance

Saturday, April 28

Russian River Food & Wine Spring Fling: Enjoy some small bites and wine tasting from 1-4 p.m. on April 28, downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $32.54-$53.55. For more information click here.

Day on the Green: Family fun, art shows, entertainment, and a performance from Annie Sampson & Band from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 28 at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit mvshops.com

Les Violons du Ray: Chamber orchestra will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘The Price Is Right – Live!’: You’ll have a blast with this interactive stage show starting at 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35-$49. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Ragas of North India: Enjoy some traditional North Indian classical music starting at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org

‘Ship of Dreams’ and ‘Her View’: New exhibits are open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 28 at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art through June 10. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails tours, animals and activities for the whole family to enjoy will be happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 28 and 29 located at various farms. Register for free map and get information at farmtrails.org or call 707-837-8896

Butter & Egg Days: Kids’ activities, arts and crafts, music and contests will be happening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 28. The always anticipated parade beings at noon starting downtown Petaluma. Admissions to this event is free. For more information visit petalumadowntown.com

Sunday, April 29

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: French music featuring guest virtuoso organist, Jonathan Dimmock begins at 2 p.m. on April 29 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

