Cinco de Mayo, the traditional celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, during the Franco-Mexican War, is a time for good food, music and dancing.

Here’s a sample of local celebrations this weekend:

May 4

20th annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic, featuring continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a luncheon featuring Mexican cuisine. Registration, 6:30 a.m. today; tee-off time, 7:30 a.m.; tournament ends at 3 p.m. $75 to $2,000. Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. eventbrite.com/e/2018-cinco-de-mayo-golf-classic-20th-annual-tickets-42028631769

May 5

Roseland’s 13th annual Cinco de Mayo, with food, live music and family fun. Smoke-free, no alcohol. 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free, 650 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. santarosacincodemayo.com

Related Stories Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Sonoma County

Windsor Day Parade & Festival with Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including live music, booths, food, beer, wine and entertainment, including performances by Ballet Folklorico, Windsor Bloco and the Mambostreet band. Free. Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor. townofwindsor.com/340/Cinco-de-Mayo

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, with live entertainment, food and wine. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $65. Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. robledofamilywinery.com/Events

Vallejo park. If you’d rather enjoy nature than go to a party, explore the seasonal marshlands at the General Vallejo Home park.

Look the state parks vehicle parked along the bike path near the Vallejo Home, 363 Third St. W., Sonoma. Noon- 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. The event will be canceled if there’s steady rain. 707-938-9547.

May 5-6

Fair & Fiesta in Napa, with exhibits, a petting zoo, zip line, rock wall, a circus, motorcycle racing, bull riding, live music and food. Noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission: $10, free for age 5 and younger; $25-$60 for races, including admission; $10-$45 and free for age 5 and younger for bull riding, including admission. Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga. celebratenapavalley.org

May 6

Cinco de Mayo festival, Sonoma, with food, DJ, mariachi music, dance, crafts and activities for children. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Sonoma Plaza, downtown Sonoma. Presented by La Luz Center. sonomacity.org/event/cinco-de-mayo/

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.