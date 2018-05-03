ZOMBIE BITES ARE THE SOLUTION: Forming in 2004, Sabertooth Zombie quickly became a local favorite for music lovers in the North Bay.

Much like its namesake mythical flesh-eating beast, the sound waves are known to spread through the body like a rabid infectious disease. Except unlike a zombie bite, the band’s music isn’t a curse, it’s an antidote.

Upon a first listen, Sabertooth delivers experimental guitar riffs, loud drums and explosive vocals. Yet, when it comes down to it, each song is so carefully crafted, you can’t help but feel the music flow through your body as though it’s a cure for the hard sounds you didn’t know you were missing.

Though Sabertooth’s toured across Canada, Europe and the United States, it’s been a long while since the masterminds behind the series of four “Human Performance” EP’s have gotten together for a hometown show.

Luckily, Sabertooth Zombie is back in action for a benefit concert and art showcase at the Phoenix Theatre this month.

While the members of Sabertooth Zombie have formed other band’s like No Sir, the Vibrating Antennas and a few other projects, this concert is one you don’t want to miss. Get ready for so much head banding your neck may be sore the next day.

And hang in the back if you’re not ready to lift people over your head — this band’s live show means circle pits and a room full of stage divers ready to leap into a rowdy crowd.

If you’re still on the fence, the lineup also includes music from GLO, Lolly Gaggers, Hash Gordon, the Impressions, Blue Room and features art from more than 30 local artists.

Most importantly, proceeds will go to Undocufund, an organization focused on fire relief for undocumented families who may otherwise not qualify for federal assistance.

Details: 8 p.m. May 12, Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St., Petaluma. $8. thephoenixtheater.com

_____

DITCH THE GLUE ON ’STASH, PLEASE: Cinco de Mayo generally means watching people break out sombreros, glue on fake mustaches and chant “Cinco de drink-o” at local bars but if you’re looking for a much better way to celebrate the holiday, LoCura has just the right amount of cumbia , salsa and rhumba tunes to give your Cinco De Mayo an authentic Latin kick.

In bicultural fashion, the Oakland band delivers a fresh take on Latin American music by slipping a little punk and ska into its tunes.

Singer Kata Miletich’s voice makes the perfect guide to lead you on a cultural journey through contagious dance numbers like “Guerriller@s” and “Fuego.” The refreshing blend of both Spanish and English vocals is a perfect way for everyone to find their groove with the band’s sunny tunes.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. $15. hopmonk.com

_____

BRUNCH WITH MOM: Parents can teach you many useful skills. When you’re young they teach you how to tie your shoes, brush your teeth and in Alex Fuller’s case pass on musical talent.

Though Kellie Fuller took a hiatus from performing jazz and blues tunes to raise her children, she now performs alongside her daughter.

Celebrate Mother’s Day by taking your mom out to see Kellie & Alex Fuller perform at the legendary Blue Note, located on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera house in Napa.