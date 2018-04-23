(1 of ) Life, love and the relationships that define us are complicated. In the Mexican film, "Y Tu Mamá También" we're allowed to take a backseat and hitch a ride with the complications of two teenage boys and an older woman. The film was the breakout hit of "Gravity" and "Children of Men" director Alfonso Cuarón. (Photo: IMDb)
(2 of ) Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" is so good it's criminal. The film encompasses everything that makes Scorsese one of America's greatest filmmakers: virtuoso camerawork, explosive performances and an energetic soundtrack of eclectic classics. Where the "Godfather" trilogy took you inside the offices of mafia bosses, "Goodfellas" places you right on the ground floor with the wiseguys. (Photo: IMDb)
(3 of ) Despite coming in at a whopping three-hour running time, the 2013 French film, "Blue Is the Warmest Color" deserves your attention. It's a complex look at the connection and disconnection of love and loss. It's a work rarely released in the era of the blockbuster. (Photo: IMDb)
(4 of ) In 2002, director Justin Lin's "Better Luck Tomorrow" came and went with little fanfare. The film is a dynamic and powerful trip into the lives of overachieving, Asian-American high school students, who take on a new extracurricular activity: crime. (Photo: IMDb)
(5 of ) The Coen Brothers rarely miss the mark with cinematic gems and "A Serious Man" is no different. The 2009 comedy/drama is an understated yet extraordinary look at an ordinary Jewish man's desire for clarity in 1967 Midwest America. (Photo: IMDb)
(6 of ) Paul Thomas Anderson's debut follow-up "Boogie Nights" is a cinematic masterpiece. The 1997 film chronicles the meteoric, rise and fall of fictional porn-star Dirk Diggler. It's a brilliantly executed look at the dark side of the adult entertainment industry. (Photo: IMDb)
(7 of ) "City of God" is a visceral view of two boys coming of age in the violent streets of Rio De Janeiro. It's one of those movies that's tough to watch but easy to marvel at. (Photo: IMDb)
(8 of ) New York, New York, big city of dreams. That's the tune of 2012's "Frances Ha." Before Greta Gerwig's "Ladybird" wowed the critics, she was attempting to find her way in NYC as an apprentice for a dance company in this high-spirited Noah Baumbach film. (Photo: IMDb)
(9 of ) Audiences know Ryan Coogler as the director of the global-phenomenon, "Black Panther." However, before Wakanda it was his 2013 debut feature, "Fruitvale Station" that made noise. The story focuses on the real-life tragedy of Oakland resident Oscar Grant's death at the hands of BART officers. (Photo: IMDb)
(10 of ) Michael Mann's L.A. neo-noir, "Heat" is an underrated character study of cop and criminal. The movie features one of the most exciting heist sequences ever put on film, and if that's not enough, it's also one of the only to films to feature Al Pacino and Robert De Niro acting together. (Photo: IMDb)
(11 of ) The 2016 documentary, "I Called Him Morgan" examines the shocking murder of jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan, and the relationship with his common-law wife, who was implicated in his death. It's a true-crime tale infused with jazz. (Photo: IMDb)
(12 of ) Do we really need another World War 2 movie? When it's written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, yes. We do. "Inglorious Basterds" centers on a select group of Jewish-American soldiers tearing their way through Nazi-occupied France in an attempt to murder Hitler. As per usual, the film delivers Tarantino's signature style of unparalleled dialogue, invigorating pacing and film appreciation. If war movies aren't your thing, they might be after this massively enjoyable watch. (Photo: IMDb)
(13 of ) 2015's "It Follows" is the type of film you wish came around more often. It's original idea of supernatural forces stalking unfortunate souls after sexual encounters keeps you engaged. The 80s throwback, John Carpenter-synth laden soundtrack alone makes this film worth watching. (Photo: IMDb)
(14 of ) Looking for a delightfully, twisted and gore-filled tale of revenge? Look no further than South Korean cult hit, "Oldboy." If you were kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years, you'd have a bone to pick and quite a few to break, too. This one isn't for everybody, but it's sure to be a thrill ride for those brave enough to endure the carnage. (Photo: IMDb)
(15 of ) France brought us the delectably disturbing film, "Raw" in 2016. What happens when you haze a vegetarian by forcing her to eat meat? She grows a taste for blood in the most insatiable way imaginable. "Raw" is a engrossing watch, if you can stomach it. (Photo: IMDb)
(16 of ) "Sicario" is the type of film that deserves to be made more often. It's a polished and thrilling look at how America's war on drugs is waged. The film sucks you down a rabbit hole of shady dealings, shadowy figures and questionable motives. (Photo: IMDb)
(17 of ) "The Babadook" is like that monster hiding under your bed; you might not know exactly what it is, but the thought alone is scary enough. The film focuses on the story of a widowed mother and son battling a sinister boogeyman. (Photo: IMDb)
(18 of ) The 2016 documentary, "Tower" about the 1966 shooting at the University of Texas comes in at light running time of an hour and 22 minutes but packs the power of a three-hour epic. The film employs a blend of animation, testimony, and archival footage to replay the tragic sequence of events that occurred. "Tower" is a powerful, heartbreaking and inspiring look at humanity in times of crisis. (Photo: IMDb)
(19 of ) The 2010 horror-comedy, "Tucker and Dale vs Evil" was a breakout hit on Netflix. Affable hillbillies Tucker and Dale are on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students. Hilarity and horror ensue. (Photo: IMDb)
(20 of ) "Tuerbo Kid" is the kind of movie you might never see without a Netflix account. In a post-apocalyptic wasteland of 1997, "The Kid" must fight the forces of evil and save the girl of his dreams. If you're looking for something over-the-top, you found it. (Photo: IMDb)