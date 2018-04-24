Get your calendars out. From music and dance to food and wine, there's something for everyone coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 27

Jasper String Quartet: This chamber concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Newman Auditorium located on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: Redefining dance and theater, this performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘La Cage aux Folles’: This fun musical comedy opens 7:30 p.m. Friday night and will be running through May 20 at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$38. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Mavis Staples: Iconic singer who crosses multiple genre lines will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Spring Dance: Sonoma State University dancers will perform with the Urban Bush Women dance troupe at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Person Theatre on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5. This production runs through May 5. For more information call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu/theatreanddance

‘Water by the Spoonful’: This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama opens 8 p.m. Friday night and will be running through May 13 at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org

Saturday, April 28

Russian River Food & Wine Spring Fling: Enjoy some small bites and wine tasting on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $32.54-$53.55. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2qHXEdj

Day on the Green: Fun for the whole family, get out and enjoy an art show, some entertainment including Annie Sampson & Band from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit mvshops.com

Les Violons du Ray: This chamber orchestra begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘Ship of Dreams’ and ‘Her View’: New exhibits will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. These exhibits run through June 10. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails tours, complete with animals and activities will be happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at various farms. Be sure to register for free map. For more information call 707-837-8896 or visit farmtrails.org

Butter & Egg Days: Kids’ activities, arts and crafts, music and contests will be beginning at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the highly anticipated parade starting at noon on Saturday in downtown Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information visit petalumadowntown.com

The Theory: This rock, blues and Americana band will be performing live at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove. Admission is free. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com