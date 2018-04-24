s
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 27-May 6

ALLIE PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 24, 2018, 2:49PM

Get your calendars out. From music and dance to food and wine, there's something for everyone coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 27

Jasper String Quartet: This chamber concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Newman Auditorium located on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble: Redefining dance and theater, this performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘La Cage aux Folles’: This fun musical comedy opens 7:30 p.m. Friday night and will be running through May 20 at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $22-$38. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com

Mavis Staples: Iconic singer who crosses multiple genre lines will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday night at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org

Spring Dance: Sonoma State University dancers will perform with the Urban Bush Women dance troupe at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Person Theatre on the SSU campus in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5. This production runs through May 5. For more information call 707-664-4246 or visit sonoma.edu/theatreanddance

‘Water by the Spoonful’: This Pulitzer Prize-winning drama opens 8 p.m. Friday night and will be running through May 13 at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org

Saturday, April 28

Russian River Food & Wine Spring Fling: Enjoy some small bites and wine tasting on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $32.54-$53.55. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2qHXEdj

Day on the Green: Fun for the whole family, get out and enjoy an art show, some entertainment including Annie Sampson & Band from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit mvshops.com

Les Violons du Ray: This chamber orchestra begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

‘Ship of Dreams’ and ‘Her View’: New exhibits will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. These exhibits run through June 10. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails tours, complete with animals and activities will be happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at various farms. Be sure to register for free map. For more information call 707-837-8896 or visit farmtrails.org

Butter & Egg Days: Kids’ activities, arts and crafts, music and contests will be beginning at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with the highly anticipated parade starting at noon on Saturday in downtown Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information visit petalumadowntown.com

The Theory: This rock, blues and Americana band will be performing live at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove. Admission is free. For more information call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com

MUSICAL UPRISING

Who: Rising Appalachia with Arouna Diarra and Dustin Thomas

When: Monday, Nov. 28, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma

Tickets: $28

Information: 707-765-2121, mystictheatre.com

Sonoma County Human Race: This nonprofit fundraiser offers a 3K and 10K walk/run beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Herbert Slater Middle School in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10 and up. For more information visit humanracenow.org

Sunday, April 29

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: French music with guest virtuoso organist Jonathan Dimmock will be playing at 2 p.m. Sunday at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Mipso: This Indie Americana quartet from North Carolina will be playing original melodies to acoustic covers at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com

T Sisters: This Oakland-based singer-songwriter trio of sisters will be playing folk/Americana music at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $19-$24. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org

San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers: If you love traditional Scottish music come out at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25 and benefits fire relief. For more information visit brownpapertickets.com

Monday, April 30

Khruangbin: This Houston-based trio will be playing global music inspired by 1960s Thai funk at 8 p.m. on Monday at Gundlach Bundschu Winery in Sonoma. Tickets are $35. For more information call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com

Tuesday, May 1

‘Time & Place: Human Impact and our Changing Environment’: This art exhibit opens 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and will be running through Sept. 23 at the Art Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org

Wednesday, May 2

Ginger Zee: A book signing with ABC News chief meteorologist and "Chasing Helicity" author will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. Admission is free. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com

Thursday, May 3

Jacob Szekely Trio: The Jazz Club season closer features rock and chamber jazz musicians at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org

Friday, May 4

‘Peter Pan’: Enjoy this classic Broadway musical adventure in Neverland at 7 p.m. on May 4 at Spreckels Theatre in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$28. This production runs through May 20. For more information call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com

‘Barrier & Bridges’: The Santa Rosa Junior College dance show begins at 7 p.m. on May 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. on May 6 at Santa Rosa High School’s Auditorium. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information call 707-527-4307 or visit srjcdance.brownpapertickets.com

Guitar Ensemble: Sonoma State University music department will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on May 4 at Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu

Sonoma Valley Authors Festival: Thirty-plus authors and speakers will appear at noon on May 4 and at 5 p.m. on May 6 at The Lodge at Sonoma. Tickets are $750 for the weekend. Waiting list only. For more information call 707-282-9028 or visit svaf.info

Saturday, May 5

Santa Rosa Symphony: ‘Au Revoir, Bruno,’ conductor Bruno Ferrandis farewell begins at 8 p.m. on May 5 at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $29-$85. This show will be playing through May 7. For more information call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org

Occidental Community Choir: These spring concerts will be starting at 8 p.m. May 5 and at 3 p.m. on May 6 at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$15. This production is on through May 13. For more information call 707-872-7251 or visit occidentalchoir.org

Rainbow Girls: This west county trio will be your new favorite rock/folk musicians. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org

Sock Hop for Sonoma County Fire Survivors: Circle ’n Squares Dance Club sock hop will be from 7-10 p.m. on May 5 at the Monroe Hall in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information visit circlensquares.com

Film Fest Petaluma: New animated and live action short films with filmmaker discussions starting at at 3 p.m. May 5 at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information call 707-778-3687 or visit petalumafilmalliance.org

Sunday, May 6

Sonoma County Matsuri Festival: Japanese arts and culture complete with exhibits and performances are scheduled from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 6 at Juilliard Park in Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information visit sonomamatsuri.com

4-H ChickenQue: Open house and 57th annual chicken barbecue will be from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Admission is free and the meal is $13. For more information call 707-565-2621 or visit sonomacountychickenque.com

